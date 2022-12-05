Read full article on original website
Crimson Tide Defeats Second No. 1 Team of the Season
The No. 8 Crimson Tide Men's Basketball team defeated the top ranked Houston Cougars 71-65 Saturday afternoon. It is the first time Alabama defeated two top-ranked teams in a season. Alabama led the majority of the first half with freshman Noah Clowney scoring a team high 8 points while recording...
Tide Freshman Dominate in Win over Houston
Coming into the season, Alabama knew that the incoming class of players could be special. Tonight, the world saw the true potential of those freshmen. The Tide once again knocked off the number one team in the nation when they took down the Houston Cougars in a 71-65 slugfest, becoming the second team to ever take down two number one teams before New Year. The X-Factor of the afternoon? The Tide freshmen.
Tide Hoops’ Historic Victory in Picture
The Alabama Men's basketball team clawed its way back from being down 15 in the second half to defeat the No. 1 ranked Houston Cougars in an instant classic of a game. Houston becomes the second No. 1 team Alabama has defeated before New Year's Day, a feat only ever achieved by Duke in 1965 before.
Three Alabama Players Named Freshman All-SEC
Terrion Arnold, Tyler Booker, and Jaheim Oatis were honored Thursday as part of the 2022 Freshman All-SEC Team. Despite this season being his second with Alabama, Arnold was recognized as a freshman, having been redshirted in 2021. Booker and Oatis played significant roles as true freshmen, competing and rotating with starters.
Former Alabama Receiver Hired as MAC Head Coach
The college football regular season has wrapped up, save for the annual Army vs. Navy game and therefore the coaching carousel is in full swing. Many Alabama fans are on the lookout for assistant coaching potentially on the move, but the Crimson Tide nation can celebrate one of its own being chosen to lead his own program.
ESPN Draft Analyst Believes Bryce Young Will Go No. 1 Overall
Bryce Young has yet to announce whether or not he will play in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31. Either way, Young’s performance over the last two seasons speaks for itself and ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid believes the Alabama quarterback will be the No. 1 overall pick come April.
Brian Branch Rated as the No. 1 Safety on ESPN’s Big Board
Alabama has produced eight defensive backs that were drafted in the first round since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007 and Brian Branch could be the ninth. In a recent article, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Branch rated as the No. 1 safety and No. 20 player overall on his Big Board.
Alabama Soccer Team Captains Give Their Farewells
Alabama soccer just had its best season yet, but not without its fearless team leaders, Riley Mattingly Parker and Kat Rogers. The forward and midfielder are both graduate students, who just finished their final year with the Tide. In a heartfelt video posted to Twitter, Alabama Soccer states their captains...
Must Try New Orleans Restaurants Perfect for Visiting Alabama Fans
The thought of ringing in the New Year in New Orleans is exciting. Plus the ability to cheer on the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl is a bonus. Many Alabama and college football fans are making plans to head to New Orleans for a long weekend where the main attraction is the game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
UPDATE: Search For Escaped Inmate In Tuscaloosa County
***TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES NOW HAVE QUINN ROGERS, THE ESCAPED INMATE FROM EARLIER TODAY, IN CUSTODY***. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff deputies are searching for an escaped inmate on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard and Main Avenue. *From Twitter/@MikeDubberlyGDA. Of course, a large police presence can be seen in that area at this time.
