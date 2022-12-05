Coming into the season, Alabama knew that the incoming class of players could be special. Tonight, the world saw the true potential of those freshmen. The Tide once again knocked off the number one team in the nation when they took down the Houston Cougars in a 71-65 slugfest, becoming the second team to ever take down two number one teams before New Year. The X-Factor of the afternoon? The Tide freshmen.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO