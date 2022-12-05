Texas is one of the few states where a governor appoints the secretary of state, an official whose main job is to oversee elections. Last year, amid claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters, Ruth Ruggero Hughs resigned as Texas secretary of state, and Gov. Greg Abbott appointed an interim for the office: attorney John Scott, who took office in October 2021.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO