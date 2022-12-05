Read full article on original website
Related
keranews.org
What’s next for the Texas secretary of state’s office?
Texas is one of the few states where a governor appoints the secretary of state, an official whose main job is to oversee elections. Last year, amid claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters, Ruth Ruggero Hughs resigned as Texas secretary of state, and Gov. Greg Abbott appointed an interim for the office: attorney John Scott, who took office in October 2021.
keranews.org
New report: Guns much more likely to be present at domestic violence incidents in Texas
The 2021 State of the State report from the Texas Council on Family Violence (TCFV) outlines key domestic violence statistics from the past two years. The report shows the number of domestic violence calls law enforcement responded to that involved a gun increased by 92.4%. Texas law prohibits someone subject...
keranews.org
Forbes list names H-E-B as the 6th-largest private company in the U.S.
H-E-B is among the top 10 largest private companies in the United States, according to a new list from Forbes that includes a total of 20 Texas businesses. The San Antonio-based grocery chain was Texas’ sole top-10 entry on Forbes’ Largest Private Companies List for 2022, ranking at No. 6 with $38.9 billion in revenue for the fiscal year.
Comments / 0