Toms River, NJ

Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county.
ARIZONA STATE
Police arrest man wounded in Oklahoma pot farm slayings

The survivor of a shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm that killed four people has been arrested after being released from a hospital. Court documents show Yifei Lin was arrested after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics filed notice to seize the farm it alleges was operating under an illegally obtained license with Lin listed as 25% owner. The filing alleges the farm illegally manufactured and distributed marijuana. The narcotics bureau says another man was listed as 75% owner of the farm to satisfy state residency requirements for license holders. An attorney for Lin said Saturday that he believes Lin was given bad advice in establishing the operation and is innocent.
OKLAHOMA STATE
No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Through stifled sobs, Nina Fernandez described on Friday a vastly different version of events than those shared by Nevada prison officials as to why her son and dozens of others have been on hunger strike at a maximum-security prison for more than a week. The...
NEVADA STATE
Tracking stubborn clouds for Sunday

TONIGHT: With a clearing line just to our west, clouds are hanging on tight this evening. This will keep us mostly cloudy tonight. Winds are light, but generally from the west, and will shift more from the northwest as high pressure slides into mid-Missouri overnight. This will pull cooler air in for early tomorrow. Temperatures fall into the low 30s to start Sunday.
MISSOURI STATE
Rohde’s 19 lead St. Thomas past Idaho State 76-70

POCATELLO, Idaho — Led by Andrew Rohde’s 19 points, the St. Thomas Tommies defeated the Idaho State Bengals 76-70. The Tommies are 8-4 on the season, while the Bengals moved to 3-8. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC 17 News is committed...
POCATELLO, ID

