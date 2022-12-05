ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

MODOK, the absurd Marvel supervillain, explained

By George Marston
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHitP_0jYG0kXP00

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way by shrinking it down into the Quantum Realm, with the introduction of Kang the Conqueror, the elevation of Cassie Lang to a full-fledged superhero, and of course, the introduction of one of Marvel's oddest and perhaps most absurd supervillains, MODOK.

As in the giant floating head guy who was the star of his own short-lived animated series (voiced by Patton Oswalt) not too long ago, and is the main villain of the video game Marvel's Avengers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPUZl_0jYG0kXP00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee in 1967's Tales of Suspense #94 , MODOK, or "Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing" was once George Tarleton, a janitor working for Advanced Idea Mechanics (who appeared in the MCU as the company headed up by Aldrich Killian in Iron Man 3).

When AIM makes him the subject of an experiment designed to turn someone of average intelligence into a genius, the process works - but has the added effect of making Tarleton's cranium so massive that he requires a special floating life support chair to survive and get around. In addition to super-intelligence, the experiment also imbues Tarleton with some limited psychic abilities, including low-level telekinesis and psionic blasts.

Tarleton is given the name MODOK, and elevated to a leadership position in AIM, using his massive intelligence and diabolical cunning to attempt numerous villainous schemes, which are most often thwarted by Captain America or Iron Man, MODOK's most common comic book foes.

Interestingly enough, MODOK is also the creator of the Red Hulk. Using a combination of Gamma radiation and Cosmic Rays (the same energy that empowers the Fantastic Four in comics) to transform Thunderbolt Ross into the Red Hulk , later bringing Bruce Banner's arch enemy The Leader into the scheme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTa6f_0jYG0kXP00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

There have been several other versions of MODOK in comics, including MODOG (Mental Organism Designed Only for Genocide), MODOT (Mental Organism Designed Only for Talking), and a female counterpart named MODAM (Mental Organism Designed for Aggressive Maneuvers). And in 2018's reboot of West Coast Avengers , when he was sorta weirdly reformed, MODOK grew long hair and developed a hunky body to go with his giant head, changing his name to BRODOK (Bio-Robotic Organism Designed Overwhelmingly for Kissing).

So… yeah. Marvel's definitely aware of how weird MODOK is. That's all part of the fun.

Will any of that make it into the MCU? We don't know just yet. In fact, we don't know anything about the MCU MODOK aside from the fact that he'll debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania when it releases in February 2023. However, with The Leader returning in Captain America: New World Order and Harrison Ford taking the place of the late William Hurt as Thunderbolt Ross to potentially become Red Hulk, he could have an ongoing role after his Ant-Man debut.

But we're definitely hoping that the movie MODOK keeps the same level of self-aware fun that makes MODOK one of the most absurd (but kinda loveable) villains in Marvel Comics.

MODOK is one of Marvel's weirdest supervillains, but these are the best Marvel supervillains of all time.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"

The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie

For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed

After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
Looper

Actors Who Refused To Be In Bill Murray Movies

Some actors could be proclaimed "America's Sweetheart" or "America's Dad," but Bill Murray can make a go at being "America's Fun Uncle." A little dangerous, perpetually aloof, and likely to play oafs, ne'er-do-wells, sad sacks, and party animals, Murray is synonymous, and intertwined, with his characters, and delighting audiences with his inscrutability and emotion-driven acting. Since breaking out as a star on "Saturday Night Live" in the late 1970s, Murray went on to become a dominant comic actor of the 1980s, starring in classics like "Caddyshack," "Stripes," and "Ghostbusters." He eventually leaned into "elder statesman of indie auteur cinema" status, collaborating with and serving as a muse to filmmakers including Wes Anderson and Sofia Coppola.
The Independent

William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’

William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy