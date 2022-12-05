ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggie Conner Weigman lands on ON3.com’s True Freshman All American Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman has been named to On3.com’s True Freshman All American team. While no true freshman quarterback had a truly sustained season from beginning to end, we landed on Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman as the choice here. The Houston area native took over for the Aggies’ down the stretch and had some strong moments against tough competition. Weigman finished the season having completed 73 of 132 passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns against no interceptions. Four of the five games where he saw meaningful snaps occurred in SEC play.
Aggie women drop low scoring affair to UALR 42-38

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas -- The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped Tuesday night’s game against the Little Rock Trojans, 42-38, inside the Jack Stephens Center. A late surge came up short for the Aggies (4-4) who outscored the Trojans (2-5), 16-8, in the fourth quarter. Sahara Jones led...
Lednicky, Meuth Earn All-South Region Team Honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Texas A&M’s Logan Lednicky and Caroline Meuth earned All-South Region Team honors, announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association Tuesday. These awards were voted on by head coaches throughout the South Region and were based on the athletes’ regular season performance. Lednicky, who was...
Franklin punches ticket to third straight state championship game

KATY, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (15-0) are an ‘old school’ ground pound football team that uncharacteristically threw three touchdown passes in a 41-13 win over Edna Thursday night in the Class 3A Division I State Semifinals at Legacy Stadium. Down 7-0 early, Lions quarterback Cort Lowry...
Franklin to battle Edna with trip to state title game on the line

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (14-0) will take on the Edna Cowboys (13-1) in the Class 3A Division I State Semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium in Katy. Franklin brings a 30 game winning streak into the contest after last week’s come from behind 24-21 win...
A&M Consolidated runs past Fulshear 84-54

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers won their home opener against Fulshear Tuesday night following a 84-54 win at Tiger Gym. Justin Gooden led the Tigers with 16 points, while Kaden Lewis added 14. The Tigers will open up play in the Dawghouse Classic on Thursday.
Madisonville girls get past Rudder 63-44

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville girls’ basketball team beat Rudder 63-44 Tuesday night at The Armory. The Lady Mustangs jumped out to an 11-0 run. Rudder cut the lead 13-6 and trailed 15-8 after the end of the first quarter, but they wouldn’t get any closer. Rudder...
Classroom Champion: Jackie Pinkerton from Caldwell High School

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Jackie Pinkerton is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Caldwell senior has a 4.5 grade point average and ranks first in her class. Jackie is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in multiple clubs at Caldwell High. Jackie has also been awarded Academic All-District in the various sports that she is involved with.
Southern Classic prepares youth to show livestock

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If your child is interested in learning more about the process of showing their livestock, Texas A&M Agri Life Extension is here to help. Brazos County Extension Agent Matthew Pfeifer and Texas 4-H Livestock Ambassador Makenna Johnson joined News 3 at Noon to provide information about the Southern Classic Youth Livestock Project.
Get a free lunch and help Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have any plans for lunch on Thursday, Dec. 8? Come out to Texas Roadhouse in College Station for a free meal, door prizes and an opportunity to help a local nonprofit. The event is hosted by Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach, a Christian ministry that helps young women...
December warmth expected to continue through mid-month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - November started on an exceptionally warm note for the Brazos Valley. By mid-month, an early season round of chilly air spilled into the Lower 48 and hung around for the second half of the month. In this La Niña pattern, December looks to potentially pull off a repeat performance.
Bethel Lutheran Church brings its Live Nativity to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bethel Lutheran Church is hoping to help you get into the holiday spirit and celebrate the reason for the season. Drive through sequential scenes from the Christmas story as you listen to a narration of the story in your car. There will also be hot chocolate,...
KBTX wraps up 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX wrapped up its 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive, but the job of feeding the Brazos Valley is far from over. On Wednesday donors and sponsors helped us raise tens of thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food for the Brazos Valley Food Bank and its affiliated food pantries in Washington, Burleson, Madison, Grimes, Robertson, and Grimes Counties. Exact totals are expected to be released on Thursday.
Documents released show TDCJ failures leading up to inmate escape

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Newly released documents show the failures leading up to the escape of Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, back in May. Lopez was on the run for weeks after escaping a transport bus. He killed a family of five in Centerville and was ultimately killed in a shootout with law enforcement.
