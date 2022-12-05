Read full article on original website
Related
csusm.edu
Speech-Language Pathology Student's Advocacy Efforts Pay Off
It was during her first year as an undergraduate student at Cal State San Marcos when Ayesha James heard a story from a professor about a recent incident in which an elementary school-aged child was not allowed to bring their loaned Alternative and Augmentative Communication (AAC) device home with them over summer break since it was considered school property.
coolsandiegosights.com
The planet Mars vanishes in San Diego!
The planet Mars vanished from San Diego’s night sky early this evening!. Members of the San Diego Astronomy Association had telescopes trained on the Red Planet near the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park when it disappeared!. But nobody seemed in the least distressed. That’s because those gazing skyward...
SDSU students 'disappointed' after no criminal charges filed in alleged rape case
SAN DIEGO — Students at San Diego State University are responding after learning criminal charges will not be filed in an alleged rape case against former SDSU football players. SDSU students told CBS 8 they're disappointed and find it concerning that the San Diego County District Attorney isn't pressing...
passporttoeden.com
Best Bookstores In San Diego We Love
The best bookstores in San Diego refuse to compromise. They are authentic to themselves, strong in their convictions, and champions of their causes. As you walk past literary postered window displays and tall stacks of books, you’ll see a recurring theme: “shop local and don’t buy from a man who wants to colonize the moon.”
Coast News
Republican gains could mean changes for SANDAG, Ikhrata
REGION — The results of the November election will likely transform the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors and may push out the agency’s chief executive officer, Hasan Ikhrata, who has been challenged for questionable spending. Newly-elected mayors in Escondido, Chula Vista and National City, along...
kusi.com
Navy and Marines halfway through Steel Knight conjunctive exercises
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local Marines and Sailors are about halfway through exercise Steel Knight 2023. The United States Marine Corps and the United States Navy have conducting the joint exercise since Nov. 28, and will continue through Dec. 16. Exercises will include Naval Vessels, Marine and Naval Aircraft,...
KPBS
City's towing policy in spotlight after story goes viral
San Diego officials are considering changing the city's policy on towing vehicles. Currently, the city's policy is to enforce vehicle code violations, like outstanding parking tickets and expired registrations, equally, whether people are living in those vehicles or not. But, if a family car also doubles as a home, it...
5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting
Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
Eater
Modern Izakaya Melding Japanese and Mexican Cuisine Comes to La Mesa
An East County sushi bar and grill has been transformed into a stylish and modern, 35-seat izakaya, bringing a fresh dining option to La Mesa via a menu that spotlights wagyu beef as well as dishes that mixes Japanese and Mexican flavors and techniques. Izakaya Maize is the first solo restaurant from chef Nate Horton, whose resume includes stops at the Marine Room, Blue Boheme, and Animae. For the past number of years, Horton has been the right hand of Swagyu owner Steve Brown, supporting Brown through his Cosecha pop-ups and his stint at the now Michelin-starred Niku Steakhouse in San Francisco as well as helping to develop the Swagyu brand of restaurants and butcher shops.
escondidograpevine.com
Opening the Golden Door for San Marcos open space
The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development appears over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
northcountydailystar.com
Free Dump Day City of Oceanside this Saturday
Join Green Oceanside, Neighborhood Services and Code Enforcement for a FREE dump day in Oceanside. Drive up and dump your large items and e-water. Event Flyer. Please keep in mind – No household hazardous waste will be accepted, BUT you can always schedule a household hazardous waste drop off appointment with Waste Management (760) 439-2824.
San Diego man, brother of Paul Whelan, reacts to US prisoner deal
David Whelan, the brother of Russian prisoner and Marine veteran Paul Whelan, says his family is very disappointed their loved one was not included in the prisoner swap involving U.S. basketball star Britney Griner and a Russian arms dealer.
Voiceof San Diego
City to Double Allowed Housing in Mira Mesa
This post originally appeared in the Dec. 7 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today. The San Diego City Council passed new development regulations for Mira Mesa Monday, in hopes of spurring home building there in the coming decades. Mira Mesa is currently home to...
borderreport.com
Outgoing California mayor praises efforts to mitigate raw sewage flowing in from Mexico
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (Border Report) — After serving as mayor of Imperial Beach for the past eight years, Serge Dedina will chair his last city council meeting this week. Dedina is getting out of politics altogether and returning to WILDCOAST, an environmental organization he founded 22 years ago. “It...
times-advocate.com
Dane White will be city’s youngest mayor
Dane White, who will take office later this month as mayor of Escondido, will have the distinction of being the youngest person to hold this position, at age 33. The fact that he will be the youngest mayor was confirmed by the City of Escondido, which did an inquiry to the City Clerk’s office of the ages of all the previous mayors.
pacificsandiego.com
Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista
Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean. Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees...
Legendary San Diego sword swallower: 'I thought I was going to die'
A famed sword swallower in San Diego is speaking out after a mishap at a show left him hospitalized for more than a month with life-threatening injuries.
Residents in Serra Mesa: Squatters are living in military housing
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in Serra Mesa are worried about a house on Murray Ridge Road in the Liberty Military Housing neighborhood where they said squatters have moved in, creating an unsafe feeling for families in the area. “It’s the most uneasy feeling. It’s eerie,” said a neighbor and...
Matt Araiza legal decision announced
Former San Diego State and Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged with any crimes in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at a San Diego State campus party, it was announced on Wednesday. Per the San Diego Union-Tribune, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office released a statement Read more... The post Matt Araiza legal decision announced appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0