There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for XWELL Inc. (XWEL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.0107, or 1.79%, to $0.61. The XWELL Inc. has recorded 15,793 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that XWELL to Bring State of the Art Technology to XpresSpa and Treat™ Locations in Partnership with HydroMassage® and Human Touch®.

2 DAYS AGO