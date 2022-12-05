Read full article on original website
Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County
Two people were killed and two others were injured in a Thursday morning crash that happened in Dubois County, Indiana. Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County. Two people were killed and two others were injured in a Thursday morning crash that happened in Dubois County, Indiana.
Mom and daughter identified as victims in deadly Dubois County crash; Second child in critical condition
We're learning more information about a multiple-fatality crash that happened in Dubois County, Indiana on Thursday morning. As reported Thursday morning, two people were killed in a crash that happened between a car and a tanker truck on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of the community of Saint Anthony.
Teen facing felony after child assaulted on the way to bus stop in Warrick County
The 18-year-old suspect is accused of grabbing the child by the hair and hitting them with a closed fist. 18-year-old facing felony charge after child assaulted on the way to bus stop in Warrick County. The 18-year-old is accused of grabbing the child by the hair and hitting them with...
Crash involving FedEx truck and semi closes Highway 60 East in Daviess County
Authorities say a crash involving a FedEx truck and a semi has completely blocked part of Highway 60 East in Daviess County, Kentucky. Officials with Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch said at 1:17 p.m. that crews were responding to the crash in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East. We're told...
Warrick County Deputy accused of rape makes court appearance
A Warrick County, Indiana deputy who's facing rape charges appeared in court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday. Warrick County Deputy accused of rape makes first court appearance. A Warrick County, Indiana deputy who's facing rape charges appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.
Two people face drug and neglect charges
Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
One dead after car crashes into building in Warrick County
Authorities were at the scene of a structure fire that broke out after a building was hit by a car in Warrick County, Indiana on Tuesday. Warrick County Central Dispatch says the fire broke out at a building near the intersection of IN-662 and Stacer Road after the crash, which happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: Six people charged after meth, other drugs found in Evansville home
Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville. Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville.
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say
Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they found around 2,000 fentanyl pills in a Vanderburgh County home where children were living. Officials say the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force had received tips about 27-year-old Andre "Squirt" Wright Jr. selling fentanyl and other pills, prompting an investigation that led to the discovery that Wright had been distributing large amounts of drugs.
Two people injured in Evansville crash
Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy faces rape charges
A Warrick County Sheriff's Office deputy faces two counts of rape. Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy faces rape charges. A Warrick County Sheriff's Office deputy faces two counts of rape.
44News contest winner receives their new furnace
Jenny York of Owensville, Indiana was this years 44News scariest furnace contest winner. Today she received her new furnace as well as an added bonus. Winner of 44News Scariest Furnace Contest received their new furnace. After winning the 44News Scariest Furnace Contest, a family in Owensville, Indiana received their new...
Truck hits train bridge in Henderson
Officials were at the scene of a truck-vs-bridge incident in Henderson on Tuesday. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the train bridge at 4th Street and Main Street after it was hit by a truck. The fire department said it appeared as if the top of...
EPD: Woman facing neglect charge after child found outside in dangerously cold temperatures
A woman is being charged with neglect in Evansville after police say she was found pulling a young child in a wagon in dangerously cold temperatures. The investigation started on Dec. 1, when an employee at local nonprofit Patchwork Central reported that 45-year-old Aisha Cook came to the facility pulling a red wagon.
Traffic Alert: Portion of South Weinbach Avenue closed Wednesday
A traffic alert for Evansville Drivers Wednesday morning. Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utilities will have the Northbound Lanes of South Weinbach Avenue closed. This is between Powell and Chandler Avenue. We're told work will begin around 8 a.m. Officials say the road should be open later in...
Extended deadline for 'Trash for Cash' program in Daviess County
It's a chance to turn roadside trash into cash. The Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the "Trash for Cash" program. Officials say it will now run until January 3rd, 2023. The Solid Waste Department anticipates additional state funding for this program in the next calendar...
Man sentenced to probation after making threats against Evansville's mayor
A Princeton, Indiana man has learned his fate after being found guilty of making threats against Evansville's mayor. Court records show David Hippensteel was sentenced to two years of probation after being found guilty of a felony intimidation charge after making threats against the mayor. The terms of Hippensteel's probation...
Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Central City
Authorities in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Central City say they're looking into a string of vehicle break-ins. The Central City Police Department sent out a warning Tuesday, saying that a series of vehicle break-ins had occurred in multiple locations late Monday night. While police say several suspects have...
Autopsy scheduled for Owensboro man after crane malfunction in Illinois
An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for the man killed after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 Refinery. We're told the accident happened in Wood River, Illinois Tuesday morning, when a malfunction occurred with the crane. The Madison County Coroner says the employee who died was later identified as 47-year-old...
Henderson Riverfront memorial planned Saturday for 21-year-old
Henderson is remembering the recent victim of a suspected drug overdose. The community plans to honor the life of 21-year-old Isaiah Easley Saturday, December 10th. A memorial is planned at the Henderson Riverfront starting at 4p.m. Those who attend are asked to wear either black, blue, or white, and bring...
