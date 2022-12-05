ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a Thursday morning crash that happened in Dubois County, Indiana. Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County. Two people were killed and two others were injured in a Thursday morning crash that happened in Dubois County, Indiana.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Warrick County Deputy accused of rape makes court appearance

A Warrick County, Indiana deputy who's facing rape charges appeared in court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday. Warrick County Deputy accused of rape makes first court appearance. A Warrick County, Indiana deputy who's facing rape charges appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Two people face drug and neglect charges

Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

One dead after car crashes into building in Warrick County

Authorities were at the scene of a structure fire that broke out after a building was hit by a car in Warrick County, Indiana on Tuesday. Warrick County Central Dispatch says the fire broke out at a building near the intersection of IN-662 and Stacer Road after the crash, which happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say

Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they found around 2,000 fentanyl pills in a Vanderburgh County home where children were living. Officials say the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force had received tips about 27-year-old Andre "Squirt" Wright Jr. selling fentanyl and other pills, prompting an investigation that led to the discovery that Wright had been distributing large amounts of drugs.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Two people injured in Evansville crash

Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

44News contest winner receives their new furnace

Jenny York of Owensville, Indiana was this years 44News scariest furnace contest winner. Today she received her new furnace as well as an added bonus. Winner of 44News Scariest Furnace Contest received their new furnace. After winning the 44News Scariest Furnace Contest, a family in Owensville, Indiana received their new...
OWENSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Truck hits train bridge in Henderson

Officials were at the scene of a truck-vs-bridge incident in Henderson on Tuesday. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the train bridge at 4th Street and Main Street after it was hit by a truck. The fire department said it appeared as if the top of...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Traffic Alert: Portion of South Weinbach Avenue closed Wednesday

A traffic alert for Evansville Drivers Wednesday morning. Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utilities will have the Northbound Lanes of South Weinbach Avenue closed. This is between Powell and Chandler Avenue. We're told work will begin around 8 a.m. Officials say the road should be open later in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Extended deadline for 'Trash for Cash' program in Daviess County

It's a chance to turn roadside trash into cash. The Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the "Trash for Cash" program. Officials say it will now run until January 3rd, 2023. The Solid Waste Department anticipates additional state funding for this program in the next calendar...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Man sentenced to probation after making threats against Evansville's mayor

A Princeton, Indiana man has learned his fate after being found guilty of making threats against Evansville's mayor. Court records show David Hippensteel was sentenced to two years of probation after being found guilty of a felony intimidation charge after making threats against the mayor. The terms of Hippensteel's probation...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Central City

Authorities in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Central City say they're looking into a string of vehicle break-ins. The Central City Police Department sent out a warning Tuesday, saying that a series of vehicle break-ins had occurred in multiple locations late Monday night. While police say several suspects have...
CENTRAL CITY, KY
wevv.com

Autopsy scheduled for Owensboro man after crane malfunction in Illinois

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for the man killed after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 Refinery. We're told the accident happened in Wood River, Illinois Tuesday morning, when a malfunction occurred with the crane. The Madison County Coroner says the employee who died was later identified as 47-year-old...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Henderson Riverfront memorial planned Saturday for 21-year-old

Henderson is remembering the recent victim of a suspected drug overdose. The community plans to honor the life of 21-year-old Isaiah Easley Saturday, December 10th. A memorial is planned at the Henderson Riverfront starting at 4p.m. Those who attend are asked to wear either black, blue, or white, and bring...
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy