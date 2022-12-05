Read full article on original website
sgbonline.com
Stio To Open First Mountain Studio In South Lake Tahoe
Stio, the mountain lifestyle brand, headquartered in Jackson Hole, WY, opened its first California storefront in South Lake Tahoe, its second store opening in 2023, and the ninth brick & mortar site. Near Heavenly Ski Resort, Stio’s Mountain Studio will open in Spring 2023 at 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite...
Lake Tahoe Travel Could Be ‘Difficult To Impossible’ This Weekend
Lake Tahoe, the popular winter vacationland is unfortunately very difficult to reach right now due to winter storms. According to Tahoe Daily Tribune, the region could see 2.5 feet of snow at lake level and up to 5 feet at higher elevations over the weekend, making travel “difficult to impossible“. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe Basin that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts through 4 a.m. Monday. They’ve also issued an avalanche watch this weekend from 7am Saturday until 7am Sunday. It might be a good idea to reschedule that ski weekend in Tahoe unless you plan to arrive early and stay late. This is the second weekend that The National Weather Service Reno has issued travel warnings about the region. Last weekend’s winter storm prompted them to tweet videos of snow-covered traffic and reports of numerous spinouts along the heavily traveled mountain roads.
mix96sac.com
The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California
If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
jammin1057.com
Coldest City In Nevada Is Surprisingly Frigid
When we think of Nevada, what do you imagine? You probably imagine The Las Vegas Strip, miles of bare desert and sweltering hot weather. But, Nevada’s climate, topography and environment are diverse, meaning average temperatures can range across the state. Many people are surprised when they learn about the...
High avalanche warning in Truckee and South Lake Tahoe
(KTXL) — A high avalanche warning is in effect in the Central Sierra Nevada and Greater Lake Tahoe Area from 7 a.m. on Saturday through 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), Reno station. The major area of concern is between Yuba Pass on Highway 49 and Ebbetts Pass on Highway […]
Sierra Sun
Update: Weekend storm could dump up to 5 feet of snow
Update 1 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Reno on Wednesday afternoon issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe Basin that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts through 4 a.m. Monday. The service says 20-30 inches could fall at lake level, with 2-4 feet possible...
Fox5 KVVU
Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
FOX Reno
Drive-thru Christmas light show coming to Washoe Lake State Park
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A drive-thru light show will take over Washoe Lake State Park for a few days starting on Thursday. Campground Loop B will be decorated with a jolly display of twinkling lights and holiday scenes. You can be festive by listening to Christmas tunes and enjoy the scenes of the holiday season from the warmth of your car.
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Ranks as One of the Most Expensive in the World, According to New Economist Intelligencer Report
San Francisco is one of three U.S. cities ranked as the most expensive in the world amid rising inflation and cost of living, according to a new report by the Economist Intelligencer Unit. Californians are all too familiar with the high price of living, especially in the Bay Area. San...
How much rain and snow will California get this weekend? The National Weather Service’s maps provide an idea
(KTXL) — Offices with the United States National Weather Service have released a series of radar maps that illustrate how much rain the state received this week and the large weather system that will bring rain and snow to Northern California starting Thursday evening and possibly continuing into Sunday. This video from NWS Sacramento shows […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was impaired at time of fatal crash, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report released by Nevada State Police shows Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in rural Nevada in 2021. The crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021 on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, State Police said Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
KOLO TV Reno
49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
Nevada Officials Rescue Stranded Donkey From Ghost Town Mining Hole: VIDEO
In a bizarre turn of events, Nevada officials had to rescue a donkey after it got stuck in a mining hole. In a recent clip, viewers watch as deputies work to save the distressed animal. The incident occurred on December 1, at around 1 p.m., in a rural area near Rhyolite, Nevada. The town is 10 miles east of the California border.
Legendary Nevada boxing referee Mills Lane passes away
Legendary Nevada boxing referee Mills Lane passes away
KOLO TV Reno
NRHA will open section 8 waiting list, plans to increase housing voucher amounts
CARSON City, Nev. (KOLO) - This week, the Nevada Rural Housing Authority is opening the waiting list for section 8. The federally funded government program helps very low-income families, the elderly and the disabled with their rents in the private market. “I was homeless. For quite a while I got...
2news.com
Northern Nevada Mourns Passing Of Mills B. Lane
Lane was a professional boxer at UNR in the early 60’s and served at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame referee and District Court Judge Mills B. Lane has died. He was 85.
Recession or not, Nevada and Gov.-elect Lombardo are primed for a bigger budget
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada is expecting to collect $11.4 billion in tax revenue over the next two fiscal years. The Economic Forum, a five-member panel of private sector fiscal analysts, on Monday approved the forecast for the 2023-25 fiscal biennium, which begins July 2023 and runs through June 2025. The forecast provides the base for the governor’s executive […] The post Recession or not, Nevada and Gov.-elect Lombardo are primed for a bigger budget appeared first on Nevada Current.
