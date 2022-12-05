Lake Tahoe, the popular winter vacationland is unfortunately very difficult to reach right now due to winter storms. According to Tahoe Daily Tribune, the region could see 2.5 feet of snow at lake level and up to 5 feet at higher elevations over the weekend, making travel “difficult to impossible“. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe Basin that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts through 4 a.m. Monday. They’ve also issued an avalanche watch this weekend from 7am Saturday until 7am Sunday. It might be a good idea to reschedule that ski weekend in Tahoe unless you plan to arrive early and stay late. This is the second weekend that The National Weather Service Reno has issued travel warnings about the region. Last weekend’s winter storm prompted them to tweet videos of snow-covered traffic and reports of numerous spinouts along the heavily traveled mountain roads.

