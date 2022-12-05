Read full article on original website
CEO Bob Iger Comments on Disney Park Pass Reservation System
In case you missed it, there has been a major change in leadership at The Walt Disney Company recently — Bob Chapek has been replaced with Bob Iger as CEO of the company. There has been a lot going on with the change, like why it happened, the changes that could potentially happen at Disney due to the former CEO’s return, and what Iger might do first. Now, Bob Iger is holding a Town Hall meeting for Cast Members, and he has made some comments about the current Theme Park Pass Reservation system at the Disney theme parks.
BREAKING: James Cameron Has Pitched New Films for ‘AVATAR Flight of Passage’ Ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, CEO Bob Iger Open to Update
James Cameron suggested in an interview with Variety that Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom could be updated to incorporate elements of “Avatar: The Way of Water” and future “Avatar” sequels. Cameron told Variety, “When...
Modifications Now Available for Walt Disney World Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections in My Disney Experience
With the latest update of the My Disney Experience App, Walt Disney World guests can now modify their Genie+ Lightning Lane selections. Guests will need to update their app to version 7.19 to access modifications. After the update, users can navigate to their Lightning Lane selections in the app, tap...
Dates Announced for the 2023 Destination D23 Event at Walt Disney World
Destination 23 is returning to Orlando, Florida next fall. The official dates have been announced, and the event will take place from September 8-10, 2023. This year’s Destination D23 will celebrate 100 years of the Walt Disney Company. ” Fans will be among the first to hear exciting announcements and see sneak peeks from the many worlds of Disney—and relive favorite memories with behind-the-scenes stories, special guests, and so much more at this epic event.”
Disney CEO Bob Iger Speaks Out About Gun Control at Sandy Hook Promise Benefit
On Tuesday evening, Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, was honored in New York City at the Sandy Hook Promise Benefit for his strong support of gun control, creating safer communities for America’s children, and the organization’s Start with Hello initiative, which works to combat social isolation.
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
Is the Magic Kingdom losing its twinkle? Disney parks still packing them in, but profits are waning
Disney theme parks generated record revenues in the last quarter but profits were off. Thanks to a Disney+ service that’s still bleeding money, investors are raising concerns.
Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
CONFIRMED: Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge Moving to Betty Boop Store at Islands of Adventure
As we reported earlier this year, the Betty Boop Store in Toon Lagoon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure will become a new Universal Orlando Annual Passholder lounge. The current lounge at Universal Studios Florida will close on December 31. Currently, Passholders can purchase exclusive merchandise and pick up their...
RUMOR: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tree of Life Awakenings Show Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park may be getting a new sequence as part of its projection show, “Tree of Life Awakenings,” in a couple of weeks. It is believed that the new projection sequences, which will be incorporated with the attraction’s present show, will coincide with the release of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a follow-up to his 2009 smash film, “Avatar.”
BREAKING: Minion Land, Minion Café Announced for Universal Studios Florida
In addition to Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, a whole Minion Land is coming to Universal Studios Florida. The land will take over Illumination Avenue with a new Minion Cafe (replacing the former Universal Studios’ Classic Monsters Cafe) and “other surprises inspired by popular characters from Illumination’s blockbuster franchises.”
New Rentable Electric Wheelchair (ECV) Models Arrive at Walt Disney World
The fleet of ECV electric wheelchairs has received a refresh at Walt Disney World, with a sleek new blue look! We first spotted them available for rental at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but they should be resort-wide in no time. The ECV rental area is located at Oscar’s Super Service...
PHOTOS: All Four New Park-Exclusive Wizarding World of Harry Potter Wands at Universal Parks Worldwide
Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!
Disney World's Splash Mountain Will Permanently Close in January for 'Princess and the Frog' Reimagining
The new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is set to debut at Disneyland and Disney World in 2024, will feature zydeco music and a few new critters in the bayou Splash Mountain's reimagining is getting closer! The iconic Disney ride will become "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" in 2024 at both Disneyland in California and at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida, in a makeover based on 2009's The Princess and the Frog. Now, as Disney prepares to close the Disney World location on Jan. 23, 2023 in order to...
Walt Disney World faces backlash for tweeting ‘1939 was a vibe’ after people point out what happened that year
Walt Disney World has faced backlash online after tweeting “1939 was a vibe,” only for people to quickly point out some of the major historical events that occurred that year.On 28 November, the official Twitter account for the Disney World resort in Florida tweeted a promotional video featuring the words “Drop in to the HappyVerse,” along with the caption “1939 was a vibe” and the hashtag #HappyPlace. The video was a five-second clip of a recent commercial, in which people were dressed in outfits from the 1920s.The tweet appeared to reference the plot behind the Disney attraction, the Twilight...
BREAKING: BIG Genie+ Changes Finally Announced for Disney World and Disneyland
These changes have not yet taken effect but should roll out soon. Keep following DFB for more Disney World news and updates!. There was a time, and it wasn’t that long ago when you went to the parks you could say “Hey, let’s go do this or let’s go eat that.” You could decide which park to attend based on your mood or the weather instead of your apps and schedule. Unfortunately that spontaneity has been replaced with “OK, now we have to go here and now we have to go to this place to eat and we have to place our mobile order now if we want to eat at lunchtime.” Yes, the once fun parks have now become a conglomeration of apps and schedules, fees and reservations. What may have seemed impossible has been achieved, Disney has sucked the fun out of the most magical place on earth.
Disney’s Christine McCarthy Emerges As Top CEO Contender To Succeed Bob Iger; CFO Was King Killer Who Took Down Bob Chapek
With the unexpected return of Bob Iger last month for a new stint as Disney CEO, the entertainment giant’s veteran chief financial officer Christine McCarthy has emerged as a leading contender to take over the top job. “Christine has always been a force to be reckoned with, but you have to put her on a list of top five possibilities after the last few weeks,” a Disney insider said of the now prominent CFO. If McCarthy was handed the keys to the Magic Kingdom in the next 23 months, the exec would occupy a historic position as the first female CEO...
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Headband, Plush, & Loungefly Backpack Arrives at Disneyland
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Emporium at Disneyland. Mickey Mouse:...
Disney Announces Closing Date for Splash Mountain
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
