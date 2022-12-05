ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamour

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Irina Shayk Paired a See-Through Mesh Body-Con Dress With Voluminous Curls

Irina Shayk wore a showstopping mesh maxidress to British Vogue's Forces for Change dinner in London over the weekend. Despite its high neckline, the Alaïa body-con dress revealed bits of the Russian supermodel's skin through black open mesh embellished with a 3D scalloped panel running along the front and back.
Glamour

Selena Gomez Experiments With the Skittles Manicure

Leave it to Selena Gomez to reinvent winter nails. We’re currently in the depths of the season, a time when manicures typically take on a moodier feel and colors like oxblood, black, midnight blue, and chocolate brown dominate. When the pros recently shared their go-to winter nail colors with British Vogue, there wasn’t so much as a hint of a pastel shade.
Glamour

For H.E.R., Beauty and Comfort Aren’t Mutually Exclusive

When you hear the guitar strums and vocals of Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, professionally known as H.E.R., you’re instantly transported to a place of serenity. The five-time Grammy-winning artist has serenaded the world with her captivating music, entrancing us with her stage presence and signature sunglasses. It’s only natural that we would want to hear more.
Glamour

Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily

As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful—verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
Glamour

Behold Willow Smith’s Crystal-Studded Hip Cutouts

Willow Smith—along with her mother, Jada, and siblings, Jaden and Trey—showed up to support her father at the premiere of Emancipation on November 30. The evening marked the family's first red-carpet appearance since the infamous Oscars slap and ensuing scandal. Willow wore a showstopping pair of Stella McCartney...
LOUISIANA STATE
Glamour

Jennifer Garner and Her Daughter Looked Adorable at the White House

I spent my 17th birthday at the P.F. Changs in Somerset Mall with my two best friends. Violet Affleck, daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, spent her 17th birthday at the White House State Dinner with her movie-star mom. I don't know what this new evolution of nepo-baby, is but I'm not necessarily opposed.
AMY KAPLAN

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives

Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
Glamour

Meghan Markle’s Friends Asked Her If Prince Harry ‘Was Worth This’

There are a lot of perks that come with dating a prince—the palace, the tiaras, the personal staff—but it's not all Disney dreams and Netflix movies starring Vanessa Hudgens. We learned as much when Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry in 2016. For some of Markle's friends, Harry's title was more “red flag” than “fairy tale.”
Glamour

Simone Ashley Was an Actual Mermaid in a Shimmering Sheer Gown

Bridgerton breakout star Simone Ashley was undeniably one of the evening's best dressed guests at The Fashion Awards in London. Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Ashley wore a glittering lilac gown and matching hood from 16Arlington's spring-summer 2023 collection, Lucite heels, and a Chopard collar. As for her hair, Ashley and...
Glamour

Cardi B Warns Her Fans Not to Jump Into Plastic Surgery Without Doing Research

Cardi B is no stranger to cosmetic surgery, and she’s always been open about getting breast implants and liposuction, among other procedures. But the rapper is now warning her younger followers to think long and hard before going under the knife (or the needle, as the case may be). She’s even had one of her own injections removed.
Glamour

Julia Roberts Wore a Custom Gown Plastered With George Clooney’s Face

Have you ever had such a great friendship with someone that you get commissioned a gown with their face all over it? Or is that just a Julia Roberts thing?. At the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC, over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actor wore a gown plastered with pictures of BFF George Clooney’s face. Clooney was one of the honorees at the event, so this kind of makes sense, I guess.
WASHINGTON, DC
Glamour

Britney Spears Posts Loving Tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears Despite Public Feud

Britney Spears celebrated her 41st birthday by seemingly ending her public feud with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. On December 2, the singer posted a loving tribute to her sister on Instagram after months of calling out Jamie Lynn on social media for supporting her 13-year conservatorship and writing about Britney in her memoir, Things I Should’ve Said. “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 ,” Britney wrote alongside two photos of her 31-year-old sister. “You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister!!! I love you!!!”
Glamour

Kate Middleton Just Wore Princess Diana's Emerald Choker With a Very Similar Green Gown

Kate Middleton just paid homage to Princess Diana in the most sustainable way possible. On December 2, the Prince and Princess of Wales completed their three-day tour of Boston with the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards, which honors activists and scientific leaders in the fight against climate change. In keeping with the sustainable dress code, Middleton rented a vibrant green off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London from the U.K. designer rental company HURR. (Last year, she re-wore an Alexander McQueen gown she first debuted all the way back in 2011.)
Glamour

Rebel Wilson Seemingly Responds to Backlash Over Size-Exclusive Clothing Collection

After playing “Fat Amy” in the Pitch Perfect franchise, Rebel Wilson is facing backlash over her new fashion line's limited size range. On November 3, Wilson announced a “limited edition drop” of a new fashion line with girlfriend Ramona Agruma, the LA-based owner of the loungewear company Lemon Ve Limon. So far, the R+R “experiment” features just one pair of sweatpants ($149) in sizes XS–XL and a hoodie ($179) in sizes XS through a combined L/XL. Considering Wilson has spoken about being treated differently by society because of her size, fans were disappointed by R+R's limited range, to say the least.
Glamour

Here's How Victoria Beckham Does French Style

One of the questions fashion has thrown up this week: When is the collaboration between Victoria Beckham and Rick Owens happening? Photographs of the British designer wining and dining with the California rebel and his partner Michèle Lamy in Paris led to assumptions—ok, fine, just hopes and prayers—that the creatives could have a little something up their (artfully draped) sleeves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy