Britney Spears celebrated her 41st birthday by seemingly ending her public feud with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. On December 2, the singer posted a loving tribute to her sister on Instagram after months of calling out Jamie Lynn on social media for supporting her 13-year conservatorship and writing about Britney in her memoir, Things I Should’ve Said. “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 ,” Britney wrote alongside two photos of her 31-year-old sister. “You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister!!! I love you!!!”

5 DAYS AGO