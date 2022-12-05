ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Two facing child neglect, other charges following drug investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man and woman are facing multiple charges following a drug investigation led by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF). Prior to December 2022, the EVCDTF received tips and information regarding 27-year-old Andre “Squirt” Wright Jr. selling fentanyl pills and narcotic pills, according to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville murder suspect makes court appearance

A suspect in a recent murder out of Evansville appeared in court for the first time Thursday. During his court appearance Thursday, 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher was ordered to be remain on no bond. In addition to the charge of murder, court records also show that Fletcher now faces a felony...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville man gets prison time for escaping from federal custody

An Evansville man has been sentenced to prison after previously pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. The Department of Justice says 40-year-old Brett Clark was sentenced to one year in federal prison after pleading guilty to the crime. According to court records, Clark had been sentenced to 10 years...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two people face drug and neglect charges

Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville felon pleads guilty after halfway house escape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending a year in federal prison after authorities say he escaped from a halfway house. Brett Clark, 40, was sentenced to 12 months after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. Court documents show that Clark was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man sentenced to probation after making threats against Evansville's mayor

A Princeton, Indiana man has learned his fate after being found guilty of making threats against Evansville's mayor. Court records show David Hippensteel was sentenced to two years of probation after being found guilty of a felony intimidation charge after making threats against the mayor. The terms of Hippensteel's probation...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Felon sentenced for escaping federal custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brett Clark, 40, of Evansville, was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. According to court documents, on September 7, 2011, Clark was sentenced by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local high school student in court on rape charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Luke Samuel Pokorney, a Central High student accused of six counts of rape and several counts of battery, was given a not guilty plea by the court and received a no contact order during a preliminary hearing. According to the Vanderburgh County Jail, Pokorney, 18, was arrested on six counts of rape and several counts of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck

SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
SALEM, IN
wevv.com

Warrick County Deputy accused of rape makes first court appearance

A Warrick County, Indiana deputy who's facing rape charges appeared in court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday. Deputy Jarred Stuckey appeared in court for a probable cause hearing on Wednesday morning after being arrested on two rape charges. During his court hearing Wednesday, a no-contact order was issued between...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Woman facing long list of fraud, forgery, theft charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a lengthy list of charges after she allegedly stole someone’s checkbook. 35-year-old Ashley Coomes is accused of taking money out of the victim’s bank account. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say Coomes was able to do so by...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police set up a perimeter and used K9s to try to find a robbery suspect. They say just after 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect held the clerk at the Marathon gas station on Diamond Avenue at gunpoint. Police say the clerk was not hurt, but...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Kueber Arrested Following Chase In Maunie

On December 4th at approximately 5:10 a.m., Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in Maunie in reference to an assault that had occurred between James Kueber, an adult female and 2 juvenile females. Deputy Brown was advised while enroute that Kueber had fled his residence on foot with one of the juvenile females into a corn field west of the railroad tracks in Maunie. Due to the weather and how cold it was, Brown was assisted by an Officer with the Carmi Police Department to help locate Kueber and the juvenile in a timely manner. Brown began gathering information from the incident and learned Kueber had allegedly laid hands on all the females involved. an assault complaint was signed against Kueber by the adult female and the mother of one of the juvenile’s. Deputy Brown advised Sheriff Jordan Weiss of the situation and it was advised that a canvas was to be done to locate the two individuals. Sheriff Weiss arrived on scene to assist with the search. Upon arriving on the scene Kueber and the juvenile had been located. Kueber was transported to the White County Jail for assault and endangering a minor. The female juvenile was transported to the Sheriff’s Department. Both were evaluated and cleared by EMS. DCFS was contacted and advised of the incident. The female juvenile was released back into the care of family.
MAUNIE, IL
wevv.com

Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy faces rape charges

New details are being released regarding a Warrick County Sheriff's deputy who now faces two counts of rape. Deputy Jarred Stuckey was arrested following an investigation. The investigation into the rape allegation began December 3 when Evansville Police were dispatched to Deaconess Gateway Hospital for a sensitive incident report. According to the probable cause affidavit, the female victim was able to explain to detectives what happened.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN

