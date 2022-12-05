Read full article on original website
Evansville convicted felon sentenced to over 12 years in prison
(WEHT) - Luke Smith III, 48, of Evansville, was sentenced on Thursday to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
wevv.com
'Career criminal' from Evansville sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for gun and meth charges
A "career criminal" from Evansville has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for crimes of illegal gun possession and meth trafficking, according to federal authorities. A Thursday announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana says that 48-year-old Luke Smith III of Evansville was...
wevv.com
Police: Six people charged after meth, other drugs found in Evansville home
Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville. Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville.
14news.com
Two facing child neglect, other charges following drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man and woman are facing multiple charges following a drug investigation led by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF). Prior to December 2022, the EVCDTF received tips and information regarding 27-year-old Andre “Squirt” Wright Jr. selling fentanyl pills and narcotic pills, according to...
wevv.com
Evansville murder suspect makes court appearance
A suspect in a recent murder out of Evansville appeared in court for the first time Thursday. During his court appearance Thursday, 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher was ordered to be remain on no bond. In addition to the charge of murder, court records also show that Fletcher now faces a felony...
wevv.com
Evansville man gets prison time for escaping from federal custody
An Evansville man has been sentenced to prison after previously pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. The Department of Justice says 40-year-old Brett Clark was sentenced to one year in federal prison after pleading guilty to the crime. According to court records, Clark had been sentenced to 10 years...
wevv.com
Two people face drug and neglect charges
Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
Evansville felon pleads guilty after halfway house escape
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending a year in federal prison after authorities say he escaped from a halfway house. Brett Clark, 40, was sentenced to 12 months after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. Court documents show that Clark was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by […]
Two arrested after search warrant reveals 2,000 fentanyl pills
The Evansville Police Department announced it had arrested two people on drug charges as a result of an investigation by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF).
14news.com
Affidavit: Six arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested six people after they say several drugs were found in a home. According to an affidavit, police received information regarding drug activity at a home in the 1920 block of Coker Avenue. Those reports had been coming since January of 2021.
wevv.com
Man sentenced to probation after making threats against Evansville's mayor
A Princeton, Indiana man has learned his fate after being found guilty of making threats against Evansville's mayor. Court records show David Hippensteel was sentenced to two years of probation after being found guilty of a felony intimidation charge after making threats against the mayor. The terms of Hippensteel's probation...
14news.com
Felon sentenced for escaping federal custody
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brett Clark, 40, of Evansville, was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. According to court documents, on September 7, 2011, Clark was sentenced by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking.
Local high school student in court on rape charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Luke Samuel Pokorney, a Central High student accused of six counts of rape and several counts of battery, was given a not guilty plea by the court and received a no contact order during a preliminary hearing. According to the Vanderburgh County Jail, Pokorney, 18, was arrested on six counts of rape and several counts of […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
wevv.com
Warrick County Deputy accused of rape makes first court appearance
A Warrick County, Indiana deputy who's facing rape charges appeared in court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday. Deputy Jarred Stuckey appeared in court for a probable cause hearing on Wednesday morning after being arrested on two rape charges. During his court hearing Wednesday, a no-contact order was issued between...
wevv.com
Teen facing felony after child assaulted on the way to bus stop in Warrick County
The 18-year-old suspect is accused of grabbing the child by the hair and hitting them with a closed fist. 18-year-old facing felony charge after child assaulted on the way to bus stop in Warrick County. The 18-year-old is accused of grabbing the child by the hair and hitting them with...
14news.com
Woman facing long list of fraud, forgery, theft charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a lengthy list of charges after she allegedly stole someone’s checkbook. 35-year-old Ashley Coomes is accused of taking money out of the victim’s bank account. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say Coomes was able to do so by...
14news.com
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police set up a perimeter and used K9s to try to find a robbery suspect. They say just after 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect held the clerk at the Marathon gas station on Diamond Avenue at gunpoint. Police say the clerk was not hurt, but...
wrul.com
Kueber Arrested Following Chase In Maunie
On December 4th at approximately 5:10 a.m., Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in Maunie in reference to an assault that had occurred between James Kueber, an adult female and 2 juvenile females. Deputy Brown was advised while enroute that Kueber had fled his residence on foot with one of the juvenile females into a corn field west of the railroad tracks in Maunie. Due to the weather and how cold it was, Brown was assisted by an Officer with the Carmi Police Department to help locate Kueber and the juvenile in a timely manner. Brown began gathering information from the incident and learned Kueber had allegedly laid hands on all the females involved. an assault complaint was signed against Kueber by the adult female and the mother of one of the juvenile’s. Deputy Brown advised Sheriff Jordan Weiss of the situation and it was advised that a canvas was to be done to locate the two individuals. Sheriff Weiss arrived on scene to assist with the search. Upon arriving on the scene Kueber and the juvenile had been located. Kueber was transported to the White County Jail for assault and endangering a minor. The female juvenile was transported to the Sheriff’s Department. Both were evaluated and cleared by EMS. DCFS was contacted and advised of the incident. The female juvenile was released back into the care of family.
wevv.com
Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy faces rape charges
New details are being released regarding a Warrick County Sheriff's deputy who now faces two counts of rape. Deputy Jarred Stuckey was arrested following an investigation. The investigation into the rape allegation began December 3 when Evansville Police were dispatched to Deaconess Gateway Hospital for a sensitive incident report. According to the probable cause affidavit, the female victim was able to explain to detectives what happened.
