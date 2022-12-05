Read full article on original website
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Elon Musk: Twitter blacklisting proves ‘the inmates were running the asylum’
Elon Musk has called the damning confirmation that Twitter blacklisted conservative opinions proof that “the inmates were running the asylum” before his free-speech overhaul. The second richest man in the world added to the growing condemnation sparked Tuesday by the release of part two of “The Twitter Files” detailing his $44 billion purchase’s previous “secret blacklists.” However, he defended his predecessor, the site’s co-founder Jack Dorsey, who’d previously insisted: “We don’t shadow ban, and we certainly don’t shadow ban based on political viewpoints.” Musk said that “Jack has a pure heart imo,” using an abbreviation of “in my opinion.” “Controversial decisions were often made...
South Korea is officially making everyone a year (or two) younger starting June 2023
South Korea is dropping its traditional method of calculating age, making everyone a year or two younger. South Korea is adopting the international standard of counting age, making everyone at least one year younger starting next year. The traditional Korean method of counting ages deems children one year old from...
