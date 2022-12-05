Read full article on original website
Trea Turner, Phillies finalize 11-year, $300M contract
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper lobbed Philadelphia's first recruiting pitch over the summer when the injured All-Star used a guest stint in the broadcast booth to advocate for the future free agent and his former Washington teammate. “Trea Turner, he's my favorite player in the league,” Harper said. “Not...
Red Sox sign reliever Chris Martin to $17.5M, 2-year deal
BOSTON (AP) — Right-handed reliever Chris Martin and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $17.5 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Martin gets a $4 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable this month, $1.5 million next June and $1.5 million in June 2024. He has salaries of $6 million next season and $7.5 million in 2024.
New York Yankees make signing MLB’s top free agent a priority
While it may have never been close, the New York Yankees appeared to be dancing with the very real chance
Knicks' Toppin out 2-plus weeks with fracture in right leg
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will miss at least two weeks because of a fracture in his right leg. Toppin was hurt in the second quarter of the Knicks' 113-89 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday. The team ruled him out for the second half with a sore right knee, then said Thursday the injury was a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head.
WNBA star Angel McCoughtry won’t return to Russia after Griner arrest despite making entire salary in a month
Five-time WNBA All-Star Angel McCough played three seasons in Russia, making her entire WNBA salary in just a month, but following Brittney Griner's arrest - she has no plans to return.
