NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will miss at least two weeks because of a fracture in his right leg. Toppin was hurt in the second quarter of the Knicks' 113-89 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday. The team ruled him out for the second half with a sore right knee, then said Thursday the injury was a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO