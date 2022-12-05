ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Trea Turner, Phillies finalize 11-year, $300M contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper lobbed Philadelphia's first recruiting pitch over the summer when the injured All-Star used a guest stint in the broadcast booth to advocate for the future free agent and his former Washington teammate. “Trea Turner, he's my favorite player in the league,” Harper said. “Not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Red Sox sign reliever Chris Martin to $17.5M, 2-year deal

BOSTON (AP) — Right-handed reliever Chris Martin and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $17.5 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Martin gets a $4 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable this month, $1.5 million next June and $1.5 million in June 2024. He has salaries of $6 million next season and $7.5 million in 2024.
BOSTON, MA
Citrus County Chronicle

Knicks' Toppin out 2-plus weeks with fracture in right leg

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will miss at least two weeks because of a fracture in his right leg. Toppin was hurt in the second quarter of the Knicks' 113-89 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday. The team ruled him out for the second half with a sore right knee, then said Thursday the injury was a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy