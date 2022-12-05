ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most 'Important & Sacred' of All Crowns Has Been Removed From Tower of London For King Charles III's Coronation

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
King Charles III is already a king, but his official coronation plans are underway as one crucial item for the big day is on the move. The Saturday, May 6, 2023, event is going to require that St. Edward’s crown, which will be used in the ceremony, be in tip-top shape for the event.

The crown has left the Tower of London, its official home since 1661, for “ modification work ” — a little facelift— ahead of the spring festivities, according to Buckingham Palace. Since this piece of jewelry will be the focal point of the coronation as the Archbishop of Canterbury places it on Charles’ head, it has to look good. The Crown Jewels are considered the U.K.’s “most precious treasures,” according to Historic Royal Palaces , and St. Edward’s Crown is considered “ the most important and sacred of all the crowns ” because it is used only “at the moment of crowning itself.”

St. Edward’s Crown, the crown used in coronations for English and later British monarchs, and one of the senior Crown Jewels of Britain.

It has a solid gold frame that weighs almost five pounds and is “adorned with semi-precious stones.” The last time it was used was in 1953 for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, 70 years ago . After the coronation ceremony, Charles will wear the Imperial State Crown to leave the abbey and appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony as the new king.

Royal watchers can expect many traditions to be honored during the event with elements of Charles’ modernized monarchy on display. Queen Consort Camilla will be by her husband’s side and crowned along with him — her crown has not been announced yet. It’s sure to be a special day for the royal family , which will mark a historic changing of the guard and a new era for the palace.

Comments / 35

Anne McGuigan
2d ago

sorry. his pasta actions make it sacrilegious for him to touch this crown. much less contaminate it by wearing it.

Reply(1)
7
Annie Ascencio
2d ago

That Will Be A Day Of Shame On Church Of England. Two Divorcess What A Disgrace!

Reply(1)
13
Mo Lit
20h ago

Do they give crowns to loose women? Why? Not until y'all do right by Diana everything you touch Charles and Camilla will fail

Reply
2
