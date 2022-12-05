Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Greenville man charged with trafficking, other drug offenses
Washington, N.C. — A Greenville resident was arrested after a joint effort between the Washington Police Department, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Pitt County Sheriff's Office led to the seizure of drugs from a Pitt County residence. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, detectives with the Washington Police Department and...
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
Kinston traffic stop leads to arrest
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges. Kiyahn Harris was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and place in the Pitt County Detention Center under […]
wcti12.com
After NC substation shootings, emergency officials on alert nationwide
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — In the wake of the recent substation shootings in North Carolina, energy companies and emergency operation centers across the country are on high alert. WPEC asked officials in Florida how they prepare for these incidents and how they would respond in a crisis...
WITN
New Bern Blood gang member gets more than 17 years on drug & gun charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern Blood gang member was sentenced Thursday to 17-1/2 years in prison for drug trafficking and gun charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Daquan Carter, a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang, pled guilty on May 23 of this year to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
wcti12.com
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting identified
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The person shot and killed by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has been identified. Officials with the SBI confirmed her as Sunshine Marie Foy, 42. Colonel Chris Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said it happened as a result of a traffic...
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for suspects in breaking and entering of Onslow County business
ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects involved in a breaking and entering. They said it happened Nov. 27, 2022 at Greenline Diesel Performance at 2290 Wilmington Hwy. in Jacksonville. Video footage shows a white man operating a white, early 2000s Ford F-250, breaking...
Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce
St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said. No injures were reported.
WITN
Kinston Police investigate shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East are investigating a shooting. Kinston Police say they responded to UNC Lenoir on Wednesday on a report that a 19 year-old was shot. The victim suffered from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. The victim has not been identified at this time.
Former Florida attorney accused of stealing over $100K in insurance settlements
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A former Florida attorney was arrested in Michigan Tuesday afternoon after stealing approximately $101,000 in insurance settlement proceeds from victims between April 2019 and July 2020. According to officials, Stephen Jones represented victims in a personal injury matter and entered into Contingency Fee Arraignment, despite...
wcti12.com
New Bern Police Department adds new Belgian Malinois K9 officer
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department introduced its newest employee Dec. 7, 2022, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Chase. K9 Chase is one of five K9 officers in the department and is partnered with Officer Collins. “Our team evaluated several dogs to potentially serve our...
wcti12.com
Police looking for suspect as person of interest in fraud of Publix
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a man as a person of interest in a fraud case that happened at Publix on Marlin Drive. Police said it happened Dec. 2, 2022. The man is described as a black man, about 5' 8" tall and...
Kinston police seeking information after shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are seeking help from the public after a 19-year-old was shot Wednesday. Police said the victim, who was not identified, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They found the victim at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston after responding to a call that someone had been shot. Officials said the […]
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in North Carolina?
(WGHP) — Is it legal to shoot someone to protect your home in North Carolina? The answer depends on the circumstances. First and foremost, if you need legal advice, you should contact an attorney. The information in this article is for general informational purposes only and does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal […]
wcti12.com
Father charged following 6-year-old's death in Lenoir County
Lenoir County — On Saturday, November 26th, at around 8:45 PM, Deputies of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to UNC Lenoir Health Care in reference to a 6-year-old child that was unresponsive. The child died at the hospital. The investigation found that the family of...
wcti12.com
Police looking for shooter after teenager wounded in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officers with the Kinston Police Department are looking for information to help them find a shooter after a 19-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital Dec. 7, 2022. Police said they responded to UNC Lenoir hospital for a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening wound.
‘Don’t be a coward, come forward’: Family of woman killed in Polk County hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
A Bay Area family is searching for answers and a deadly hit and run over the weekend.
wcti12.com
New Bern gang member to spend more than 17 years in prison
Raleigh — A New Bern resident learned Thursday that he would be spending the next 17 years behind bars in federal prison. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, of New Bern, was sentenced Thursday to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges. Carter is a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang. On May 23. 2022, Carter pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing Methamphetamine, Distribution of a Quantity of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
wcti12.com
Kinston law enforcement, leaders, community to partner to fight crime
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston City Council met Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, to discuss new steps in solving the city's crime and violence crisis. The board approved a motion to initiate a community forum where people in Kinston can share what they would like to see done to address the issues.
Body of second person found after vehicle crashes into Neuse River
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a second person who was reported missing after a vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the Neuse River was recovered on Monday. Stanley Kite, the Craven County Emergency Management Director, told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was recovered around 9 a.m. Monday near a ramp on […]
Comments / 0