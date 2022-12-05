ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Knoll Shores, NC

Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
New Bern Police Department adds new Belgian Malinois K9 officer

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department introduced its newest employee Dec. 7, 2022, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Chase. K9 Chase is one of five K9 officers in the department and is partnered with Officer Collins. “Our team evaluated several dogs to potentially serve our...
Kinston police seeking information after shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are seeking help from the public after a 19-year-old was shot Wednesday. Police said the victim, who was not identified, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They found the victim at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston after responding to a call that someone had been shot. Officials said the […]
Father charged following 6-year-old's death in Lenoir County

Lenoir County — On Saturday, November 26th, at around 8:45 PM, Deputies of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to UNC Lenoir Health Care in reference to a 6-year-old child that was unresponsive. The child died at the hospital. The investigation found that the family of...
New Bern gang member to spend more than 17 years in prison

Raleigh — A New Bern resident learned Thursday that he would be spending the next 17 years behind bars in federal prison. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, of New Bern, was sentenced Thursday to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges. Carter is a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang. On May 23. 2022, Carter pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing Methamphetamine, Distribution of a Quantity of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Kinston law enforcement, leaders, community to partner to fight crime

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston City Council met Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, to discuss new steps in solving the city's crime and violence crisis. The board approved a motion to initiate a community forum where people in Kinston can share what they would like to see done to address the issues.
