Read full article on original website
Related
Video of a Cruise Ship During a Storm Is Tripping Us Out
The drinks aren't even staying on the tables!
Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
I slept in a lifeguard tower overlooking the Florida Everglades and was surprised it only cost $100 on Airbnb
Insider's reporter booked a one-of-a-kind lifeguard tower and plans to keep booking unique glamping trips on Airbnb. Here's what it was like.
travelawaits.com
National Geographic Reveals 25 Amazing Places To Travel In 2023
National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for 2023. Nat Geo’s “Best of the World,” is themed around five categories: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and new this year, Community. “We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore...
Black Rock, Heber City’s newest hotel chock full of year round amenities
HEBER, Utah — Black Rock Mountain Resort is a semi-hidden gem in Heber, just 35 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport, and offers easy access to some of the […]
moderncampground.com
A Weekend at Serbia’s First-Ever Vineyard Glamping Resort? Wine Not!
While water recreation creates another kind of enjoyment during a camping trip, visitors to land-locked Serbia can be swimming in the many outdoor rec opportunities at Lala Vineyard Glamping Resort, the country’s first-ever vineyard glamping destination. For one, the property is teeming with greenery sprawled across 1.1 hectares (just...
anothermag.com
Potato Head, the Bali Resort Turning Tourist Trash Into Treasure
In 2016, Jakarta-born entrepreneur and founder of Potato Head Bali, Ronald Akili was surfing locally with his son when they paddled into debris. “There was rubbish as far as the eye could see. It occurred to me that I had a responsibility as a father and as a human to do something about it,” Akili recalled as part of the N*thing is Possible exhibition at Singapore’s National Design Centre. Launched as part of Singapore Design Week, the exhibition details Potato Head’s journey to becoming a zero-waste company. Believing that innovative design can “do good”, Akili has struck up collaborations with great minds like Rem Koolhaas-founded architect-urbanist firm OMA, Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, American artist Futura, British furniture designer Max Lamb, London-based design studio Toogood, and Indonesian architect Andra Matin.
wanderingeducators.com
Camping: what to take with you for a comfortable, unforgettable vacation besides a tent?
Camping is an excellent choice for outdoor activities for those who love nature but are not ready for extreme hikes or don't like them (raises hand!). To have the most successful camping experience, you must first choose and buy a suitable tent. If you are not on vacation alone, you should consider 4-person cabin tents.
drifttravel.com
Beach Vacation is Ideal for Your Spring Break!
Spring break is considered the favorite of all the vacations students get throughout the year. It is the initial big break you get after New Year and Christmas. Holidays are something that everybody likes and students in particular. Now that you are sick and tired of your classroom and lectures, it is time to plan the next big trip. So, if you are looking for different vacation destinations, it is time to look into beaches. There are numerous reasons why you must look for beaches as your favorite getaway during spring break.
moderncampground.com
Riverbend Caravan Park Responds to Closure Due to Levee Inspection
South Australia State Emergency Services (SASES) issued an evacuation order for Renmark’s Riverbend Caravan Park, leading to the relocation of six park guests to handle a possible levee failure that could risk public safety, according to a report by Glam Adelaide. “Earlier today, engineers assessed the private levee built...
From 1% tips to smuggling children into theme parks: travellers share their ‘money-saving’ holiday hacks
Few holidaymakers are as parsimonious as Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent. But even he was shocked by the response when he asked readers for their tales of acts of miserliness while on the road.Free child places“When the kids were little we used to holiday in the Lake District, and we would always spend a day at Lowther Park. I would pull up just before entering and one of the kids would go in the boot to avoid the entrance fee. They loved it and would fight for who went in there.”Tim Coxon“Does bribing your five-year-old to tell the...
Montana Has One of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in North America
Sometimes, you don't want to worry about anything on vacation, and this resort that can help with that. When we think of all-inclusive resorts, we think of Mexico, the Caribbean, or Hawaii—Montana is never mentioned. Would you be surprised to know that Montana actually has several all-inclusive resorts, including one that's known for its high-quality services?
techaiapp.com
A wild taste of Kenya – safari dining in East Africa – A Luxury Travel Blog
Take your tastebuds on an adventure while on safari in Kenya. When travelling, food becomes more than just sustenance. It’s an experience to add to your memories. Meals are an integral part of celebrations, holidays, and family-gatherings – and a safari in Kenya is no different. There are few better ways to connect with your loved ones, as well as make new connections and friends, than by sharing a meal. This is why we believe that every good safari should be accompanied by equally good food.
Four SC Islands Were Named the “Best Island Getaways” in the United States
Four islands in SC were named the "Best Island Getaways in the United States".Kiawah Islands Getaways. There are a plethora of beautiful islands here in the United States and many individuals as well as families visit them every year for an opportunity to unwind and detach from reality for a few days. A major national publication just recently released a list of "The 30 Most Magical Island Getaways in the United States" and four islands in South Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which SC islands made the cut and what makes them popular tourist destinations!
cohaitungchi.com
Visiting Rio Celeste Waterfall of Costa Rica
Costa Rica has its fair share of stunning waterfalls sprawled throughout the country. But when it comes to sheer beauty, Rio Celeste could be on top of the list. We are talking about some of the bluest and majestic water that you can find anywhere in the world. And this is not only found at the waterfall itself. There are several other points of interest along the trail that make the trip here even more worth it.
Comments / 0