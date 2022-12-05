MUSKEGO — Olivia Stoop, or “Liv”, of Muskego just turned 3 over the weekend. The little girl resembles the character of Cindy Lou Who from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” with her blonde locks, big beautiful eyes and sweet demeanor. On Wednesday her mom Erin was busy trying to put away unopened presents. Olivia would rather give presents than open her own, according to her mom. She loves her baby dolls, CoComelon, books and sensory toys. Olivia is in day care and loves her friends there very much. When her family sings “Happy Birthday” she takes out their name and puts in one of her day care friends’ names.

