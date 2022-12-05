Read full article on original website
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Boca Rica coming to Mequon Public Market
MEQUON — The Mexican restaurant Boca Rica will be joining the Mequon Public Market, replacing Cafe Corazón. Hidden Kitchen MKE food truck and catering chef Oliver Hunt will open the restaurant in the food hall at 6300 W. Mequon Road — expected for Febrary 2023, Shaffer Development announced Nov. 21. Cafe Corazón recently opened its fourth location in Brown Deer and is leaving Mequon at the end of the year.
WISN
Historic Milwaukee mansion up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Either luck or fate led Laura Sue Mosier and her husband Rick to the corner of 32nd and Wells streets in Milwaukee in 2007. The couple stumbled upon the historic Schuster Mansion, also known as "The Wells Street Red Castle." "He goes, 'We don't know Milwaukee. Where...
CBS 58
Boerner Botanical Gardens hosts 4th Winter Wonders event and first holiday market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Winter Wonders at Whitnall Park has become a holiday tradition for many families. Check out hundreds of holiday lights right from the warmth of your own car. This year, they're adding a holiday market for one weekend only. CBS 58's Amanda Becker checked it out Wednesday...
Greenwald Manor palace for sale in Mukwonago for $4.9 million
Now is your chance to live like royalty while still in Wisconsin. An opulent palace known as Greenwald Manor in Mukwonago is for sale for $4.9 million.
CBS 58
Mix and wet snow likely on Friday
Thursday has now trended completely dry. We stay under a mostly cloudy sky the majority of the day but a few peeks of sun or patches of blue sky will be possible. The rain, mix and snow will arrive late Thursday night into early Friday morning. During the morning commute on Friday expect some moderate wet snow and rain/snow mix falling across all of southeast Wisconsin.
shepherdexpress.com
TomKen’s Serves Chicken in all the Right Ways
The sign outside of TomKen’s Bar & Grill (8001 W. Greenfield Ave.) in West Allis says, “Home of the Famous Friendly Fried Chicken” and it holds true. While I’ve always known about this place for their top-rated wings, turns out the story starts elsewhere. Best buds...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag
WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
WISN
Milwaukee seniors live without hot water for nearly a week
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee seniors living in the Sherman Park Senior Living community on 37th Street near Fond du Lac Avenue haven't had hot water since last week. "You should not have ever been without hot water with senior citizens in this building for that long," said resident Gregory Taylor Myeres. "The problem is we're not here to make trouble or cause trouble. I'm here to get what's right for right."
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Helping Liv to live
MUSKEGO — Olivia Stoop, or “Liv”, of Muskego just turned 3 over the weekend. The little girl resembles the character of Cindy Lou Who from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” with her blonde locks, big beautiful eyes and sweet demeanor. On Wednesday her mom Erin was busy trying to put away unopened presents. Olivia would rather give presents than open her own, according to her mom. She loves her baby dolls, CoComelon, books and sensory toys. Olivia is in day care and loves her friends there very much. When her family sings “Happy Birthday” she takes out their name and puts in one of her day care friends’ names.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
CBS 58
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade memorial; Generac, Meijer donate thousands
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The city of Waukesha received two corporate donations Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 for its permanent parade memorial. Generac donated $15,000 while Meijer wrote a check for $5,000. A city spokesman said Meijer employees voted for the memorial as the project they wanted to support this year. Fundraising...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dolores Mae East
May 21, 1929 - December 2, 2022. Dolores Mae East of Hartford passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at the age of 93 years. She was born, daughter of Vernon and Florence (nee Kreilkamp) East, on May 21, 1929. Delores enjoyed traveling. She traveled the U.S., Europe, Ireland, and South America in her younger years. Then later in life she did her semi-annual trips to Door County with friends. She loved to play cards and enjoyed teaching her nieces how to play euchre and cribbage. Dolores worked at Lincoln School for 18 years as an administrative assistant.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Florence M. Mentz
Aug. 15, 1922 - Dec. 5, 2022. Florence M. Mentz of Waukesha died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born in Green Bay on August 15, 1922, the daughter of Aurelia (nee Vogel) Anschutz. On November 23, 1944, she married Arthur Mentz in Green...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hot holiday craze; give 'Pilk' a try
MILWAUKEE - The hottest holiday craze is not what goes under your tree – but into your glass. Pilk, the combination of milk and Pepsi, may have just gone viral. But is actually been around since the days of Laverne and Shirley. The FOX6 WakeUp team gave it a try.
OPINION: Here’s why Milwaukee needs a new movie palace to replace the Oriental Theatre
Editor’s note: Have something on your mind? “Community Voices” is the place to let Milwaukee hear what you have to say. To be considered, we need your name, email address and phone number for verification. Please email your submissions to info@milwaukeenns.org. Milwaukeeans need a movie palace to...
CBS 58
Watching for wet snow on Friday
All eyes are on Friday as a storm system moves in from the southwest. Our computer models we use are starting to line up with a track; however, that hasn't fully been established. A storm track is important to nail down snowfall totals. Here's what we know right now. Rain...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bellebrations virtual auction to raise money in memory of Bella Pape
CEDARBURG - A thing to remember during the holiday season is that in the end, it’s more important to give than receive. Those looking to give back can participate in Bellabrations’ holiday virtual auction from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday to raise funds to help make children’s long stays at Children’s Wisconsin more enjoyable.
