Lincoln, NE

Nebraska hits double-digit transfers while setting visit with former top D-line prospect

By Evan Bland World-Herald Staff Writer
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
North Platte Telegraph

Coveted O-line transfer Ajani Cornelius to visit Nebraska

A new official visitor for Nebraska this weekend was also one of the most accomplished college offensive linemen this season. Rhode Island transfer Ajani Cornelius confirmed to The World-Herald on Thursday he will be in Lincoln after he entered the portal this week. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder started 22 games at right tackle with the FCS program the last two seasons.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Live updates: Nebraska vs. Oregon in NCAA volleyball tournament

No. 7 Nebraska is seeking its 11th straight trip to the Elite Eight, but No. 9 Oregon figures to offer a stiff challenge to that streak. Journal Star reporters Brent C. Wagner and Amie Just are at KFC Yum! Center. Follow their updates from the action below (Note: Stream could take up to 30 seconds to load).
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska volleyball season reaches crunch time at Louisville regional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspense late in the fourth set of Nebraska's win against Kansas in the second round Friday shows you that no win in the NCAA Tournament can be assumed. But now comes crunch time for the Huskers, beginning with a Sweet 16 match against Oregon on...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Matt Rhule gets first Nebraska commitment from Brice Turner, a two-sport speedster

In his early ventures along the recruiting trail, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has prioritized speed and potential. Rhule secured his first Husker commit on Tuesday in Brice Turner, who fits that mold. The Bay City, Texas athlete announced he will commit to Nebraska as a two-sport athlete in football and track and field.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd to take official visit to Nebraska

Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will take an official visit to Nebraska. Lloyd received a scholarship offer from new coach Matt Rhule, who retweeted the wide receiver's visit announcement, last week, and plans to take an official visit Dec. 9-11. He is coming off a...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: Track times earn no-star receiver Brice Turner a scholarship offer to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commit Tuesday from Bay City, Texas receiver Brice Turner. Three takes on the 6-foot-2, 165-pounder:. Turner has zero stars attached to his recruiting profile after catching 22 passes for 495 yards this season at Bay City, which is in between Houston and Corpus Christi. He had no FBS offer and had been recruited to NU for track until Tuesday. And Husker football coaches, according to Turner, wanted to extend the golden ticket. A 10.25-second time in the 100 meters and 20.97 seconds in the 200 meters go a long way – further than what Turner’s done on the football field. If he turns out to be all that, what a recruiting story he’ll have. The same might have been true of Micah Kreikemeier had he not dealt with injuries after arriving at NU.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Mosai Newsom enters transfer portal

A Nebraska defensive lineman who saw the first extended action of his career this season is entering the transfer portal. Defender Mosai Newsom confirmed with The World-Herald on Tuesday he is leaving after four years in the program. The Waverly, Iowa, native saw the field for the first time this fall, appearing in nine games and making three tackles – all against Illinois.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 8, Day: 15, Year: 40. (Month: eight; Day: fifteen; Year: forty) Copyright 2022 The...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: seventeen, eighteen; White Balls: three, four) (eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, forty-two; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. 15-16-19-28-47, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3. (fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln company gets $20 million investment

It's not just student athletes cashing in on new name, image and likeness rules. One of the leading companies in the space just snagged its largest-ever investment. Lincoln-based Opendorse announced Tuesday that it has raised $20 million from investors including Flyover Capital, Serra Ventures and Advantage Capital. Other investors in the funding round include former Husker and NFL player Will Compton and former Formula One Managing Director Sean Bratches.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln woman texted ex-husband about plans to kill family members, police allege

A 63-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she texted her ex-husband about her plans to kill two family members, including her new husband, police alleged in court filings. Sharon Naranjo's ex-husband called police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill the family members, claiming that she had a gun and inviting the 65-year-old to "join," Lincoln Police Officer Payton Egger said in the affidavit for Naranjo's arrest.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Program helps women sentenced to Lancaster County Jail change their lives

Four years ago, methamphetamine took hold of Krystal Peters and refused to let go, sending her into a freefall that eventually landed her in a Lancaster County Jail cell — and ultimately on a path to recovery. “It only took me about three years to throw my life away...

