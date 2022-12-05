Nebraska hits double-digit transfers while setting visit with former top D-line prospect

Nebraska received a commit Tuesday from Bay City, Texas receiver Brice Turner. Three takes on the 6-foot-2, 165-pounder:. Turner has zero stars attached to his recruiting profile after catching 22 passes for 495 yards this season at Bay City, which is in between Houston and Corpus Christi. He had no FBS offer and had been recruited to NU for track until Tuesday. And Husker football coaches, according to Turner, wanted to extend the golden ticket. A 10.25-second time in the 100 meters and 20.97 seconds in the 200 meters go a long way – further than what Turner’s done on the football field. If he turns out to be all that, what a recruiting story he’ll have. The same might have been true of Micah Kreikemeier had he not dealt with injuries after arriving at NU.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO