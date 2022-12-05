Nebraska hits double-digit transfers while setting visit with former top D-line prospect

Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Coveted O-line transfer Ajani Cornelius to visit Nebraska
A new official visitor for Nebraska this weekend was also one of the most accomplished college offensive linemen this season. Rhode Island transfer Ajani Cornelius confirmed to The World-Herald on Thursday he will be in Lincoln after he entered the portal this week. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder started 22 games at right tackle with the FCS program the last two seasons.
Recruits from East Coast, Omaha highlight Matt Rhule's first official visit weekend
Matt Rhule’s first official visit weekend has arrived, and it’s a big one for Nebraska’s new head coach. NU is expected to host double-digit high school prospects — a mixture of already committed 2023 prospects and other recruiting targets. A breakdown:. »Palmyra (N.J.) running back Kwinten...
Amie Just: Nebraska's missed opportunities in 4th set vs. Oregon loom large in loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The gravity of the moment took hold. Several Nebraska players’ eyes welled with tears as No. 9 Oregon screamed in jubilation. The No. 7 Huskers huddled and the seniors began to speak. Hugs were shared. More tears fell. With the sour taste of a 2021...
Live updates: Nebraska vs. Oregon in NCAA volleyball tournament
No. 7 Nebraska is seeking its 11th straight trip to the Elite Eight, but No. 9 Oregon figures to offer a stiff challenge to that streak. Journal Star reporters Brent C. Wagner and Amie Just are at KFC Yum! Center. Follow their updates from the action below (Note: Stream could take up to 30 seconds to load).
Nebraska volleyball season reaches crunch time at Louisville regional
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspense late in the fourth set of Nebraska's win against Kansas in the second round Friday shows you that no win in the NCAA Tournament can be assumed. But now comes crunch time for the Huskers, beginning with a Sweet 16 match against Oregon on...
Amie Just: Nebraska's game plan shifts 90 minutes before tip in loss to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nebraska knew just 90 minutes before tip-off that star guard Sam Griesel would be unavailable for its matchup against No. 14 Indiana — and things unraveled from there. The Huskers were sluggish out of the gate and never really recovered — outside of a 7-0...
Matt Rhule gets first Nebraska commitment from Brice Turner, a two-sport speedster
In his early ventures along the recruiting trail, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has prioritized speed and potential. Rhule secured his first Husker commit on Tuesday in Brice Turner, who fits that mold. The Bay City, Texas athlete announced he will commit to Nebraska as a two-sport athlete in football and track and field.
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd to take official visit to Nebraska
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will take an official visit to Nebraska. Lloyd received a scholarship offer from new coach Matt Rhule, who retweeted the wide receiver's visit announcement, last week, and plans to take an official visit Dec. 9-11. He is coming off a...
McKewon: Track times earn no-star receiver Brice Turner a scholarship offer to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit Tuesday from Bay City, Texas receiver Brice Turner. Three takes on the 6-foot-2, 165-pounder:. Turner has zero stars attached to his recruiting profile after catching 22 passes for 495 yards this season at Bay City, which is in between Houston and Corpus Christi. He had no FBS offer and had been recruited to NU for track until Tuesday. And Husker football coaches, according to Turner, wanted to extend the golden ticket. A 10.25-second time in the 100 meters and 20.97 seconds in the 200 meters go a long way – further than what Turner’s done on the football field. If he turns out to be all that, what a recruiting story he’ll have. The same might have been true of Micah Kreikemeier had he not dealt with injuries after arriving at NU.
Nebraska's Mosai Newsom enters transfer portal
A Nebraska defensive lineman who saw the first extended action of his career this season is entering the transfer portal. Defender Mosai Newsom confirmed with The World-Herald on Tuesday he is leaving after four years in the program. The Waverly, Iowa, native saw the field for the first time this fall, appearing in nine games and making three tackles – all against Illinois.
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 8, Day: 15, Year: 40. (Month: eight; Day: fifteen; Year: forty) Copyright 2022 The...
16 famous University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumni
You can find UNL graduates at the top of their field in TV, literature and business. Here are a few famous alums.
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: seventeen, eighteen; White Balls: three, four) (eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, forty-two; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. 15-16-19-28-47, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3. (fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Lincoln company gets $20 million investment
It's not just student athletes cashing in on new name, image and likeness rules. One of the leading companies in the space just snagged its largest-ever investment. Lincoln-based Opendorse announced Tuesday that it has raised $20 million from investors including Flyover Capital, Serra Ventures and Advantage Capital. Other investors in the funding round include former Husker and NFL player Will Compton and former Formula One Managing Director Sean Bratches.
Ex-Lincoln businessman gets federal prison time, ordered to pay $40.9M restitution
A former Lincoln businessman indicted in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison and ordered to pay $40.9 million in restitution. U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Frederick Alan Voight in Lincoln on Wednesday. In 2018, Voight was indicted on 20 counts...
Lincoln woman texted ex-husband about plans to kill family members, police allege
A 63-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she texted her ex-husband about her plans to kill two family members, including her new husband, police alleged in court filings. Sharon Naranjo's ex-husband called police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill the family members, claiming that she had a gun and inviting the 65-year-old to "join," Lincoln Police Officer Payton Egger said in the affidavit for Naranjo's arrest.
Program helps women sentenced to Lancaster County Jail change their lives
Four years ago, methamphetamine took hold of Krystal Peters and refused to let go, sending her into a freefall that eventually landed her in a Lancaster County Jail cell — and ultimately on a path to recovery. “It only took me about three years to throw my life away...
