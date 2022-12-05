Read full article on original website
West Town shooting: Oak Park woman found shot to death; Chicago police investigating
CPD said the woman had been shot in the head.
Heavy police activity reported in Lombard
LOMBARD, Ill. - There was a heavy police presence in Lombard Thursday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene at 52 W. Ann Street. FOX 32's Nate Rodgers is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
Suspect dead after shootout with Lombard police
A suspect was killed and a police officer was wounded in a shootout that took place after an armed robbery Thursday afternoon in Lombard.
Chicago police: Man sitting in parked vehicle shot by unknown person in another vehicle
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle Thursday night in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood. Around 6:03 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a parked vehicle in the 9000 block of South Marshfield Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside him and an occupant inside fired shots.
Naperville man found shot to death inside car in Bolingbrook parking lot
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 38-year-old man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning inside a car in a parking lot in Bolingbrook, according to police. Bolingbrook Police Department officers found Eric Stubblefield shot multiple times around 10:40 a.m. in the 600 block of West Boughton Road, according to a news release from police. The Will […]
Police issue alert of multiple armed robberies on West, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning everyone about a series of early morning armed robberies that happened on the West and Northwest Sides.Police say in each incident, a black KIA SUV pulled up and a gunman jumped out and demanded the victims' property.Wednesday's sidewalk robberies took place near Bucktown, West Town, Belmont Central, Portage Park, and Austin - all happening in a four-hour time span.Incident times and locations:• 2400 block of W Fullerton Ave on December 7, 2022, at 2:08 a.m.• 1500 block of N Ashland Ave on December 7, 2022, at 2:54 a.m.• 2700 block of W Augusta...
Missing 83-year-old Berwyn man found dead in car dealership parking lot: Police
The search for an 83-year-old Berwyn man, Jose Arevalo, ended yesterday with the discovery of the man’s body. His body was found five days later behind a car dealership at Harlem and Cermak in North Riverside, about 15 blocks away from his home.
Concealed carry holder shoots, kills man during argument at gas station on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument outside a gas station in Ashburn Wednesday night. Police say the woman who shot him is a concealed carry holder. The man, 38, and the woman, 44, were in the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 8:05 p.m. when the fight began.
Concealed carry holder accidentally shoots self while driving in Oakbrook Terrace
OAK BROOK TERRACE, Ill. - A driver who was attempting to holster his gun accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in Oak Brook Terrace. Police officers discovered a man who was "bleeding profusely" from a gunshot wound to the leg around 1:20 p.m. on 22nd Street east of Midwest Road, officials said.
Chicago police: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shot with own gun on South Side
A woman was shot and killed with her own gun in a South Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
Chicago police officer charged with urinating in hotel ice machine
An employee at the bar told deputies he found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Henry Capouch, "pissing on the ice in the machine," according to the arrest report.
Metra UP-NW train hits car in Arlington Heights, driver injured; trains moving with delays
Metra UP-NW trains are moving again with delays after a train struck a car in Arlington Heights, officials said.
Owner of suburban farm accused of allowing bison to graze on county land
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Billy the Bison is once again making headlines as his saga moves into a courtroom. The bison's tale began in September of last year when it broke free while being transferred to a farm in Lake County. The massive animal was on the lam for eight...
Crew at large, believed to have committed 5 armed robberies in 30 minute span on West Side: CPD
A street robbery spree in Humboldt Park Tuesday was remarkable for the number and how quickly the robberies were committed. Police believe the same people, teenagers or young men, committed six armed robberies, five in a span of 30 minutes.
2 FedEx employees arrested after allegedly opening packages, stealing electronics in Grayslake
Two workers at a FedEx warehouse in Grayslake were arrested after they allegedly opened packages and stole electronics from them, prosecutors said. Lamont L. Pressley, 20, of Waukegan, and Bieyonsai S. Cichocki-Pitts, 21, of North Chicago, were both charged with one count of theft between $500 and $10,000, a Class 3 felony. Lake County Assistant […]
CTA crime: Man wanted for firing gun during argument on Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago Mass Transit detectives are searching for the offender responsible for firing a gun white riding a CTA Red Line train Monday night. At about 6:02 p.m., the offender was on a train car at 15 W. 69th St. when he got into a verbal altercation with two people.
Dog Owner Flashed Gun At Whalon Lake Dog Park: Police
NAPERVILLE, IL — A Bolingbrook man faces multiple felony charges after police say he showed another dog owner a gun in his waistband during an altercation at Whalon Lake in Naperville Friday. Kevin Cruz, 37, of the 500 block of Barclay Drive, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct...
160 days in jail for 1 of 4 suspects charged in beating man, robbing him of his shoes and clothes in Crystal Lake
One of four suspects has been sentenced to 160 days in jail after pleading guilty to his role in the beating of a man who was robbed of his clothes, shoes and phone in Crystal Lake. Shanquan D. Watson, 19, of DeKalb, was charged with robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, mob action and theft. […]
Body found in Fox River ID'd as missing Algonquin woman, Carpentersville Police Department says
She was last seen walking away from a Jewel store on Sunday.
2 South Holland brothers accused of stealing more than $1M from armored car, ATM in Lansing robbery
Two brothers face federal charges after prosecutors said they stole more than $1 million from an armored truck and an ATM in Lansing on Halloween.
