Oak Brook, IL

fox32chicago.com

Heavy police activity reported in Lombard

LOMBARD, Ill. - There was a heavy police presence in Lombard Thursday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene at 52 W. Ann Street. FOX 32's Nate Rodgers is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
LOMBARD, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of multiple armed robberies on West, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning everyone about a series of early morning armed robberies that happened on the West and Northwest Sides.Police say in each incident, a black KIA SUV pulled up and a gunman jumped out and demanded the victims' property.Wednesday's sidewalk robberies took place near Bucktown, West Town, Belmont Central, Portage Park, and Austin - all happening in a four-hour time span.Incident times and locations:• 2400 block of W Fullerton Ave on December 7, 2022, at 2:08 a.m.• 1500 block of N Ashland Ave on December 7, 2022, at 2:54 a.m.• 2700 block of W Augusta...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

2 FedEx employees arrested after allegedly opening packages, stealing electronics in Grayslake

Two workers at a FedEx warehouse in Grayslake were arrested after they allegedly opened packages and stole electronics from them, prosecutors said. Lamont L. Pressley, 20, of Waukegan, and Bieyonsai S. Cichocki-Pitts, 21, of North Chicago, were both charged with one count of theft between $500 and $10,000, a Class 3 felony. Lake County Assistant […]
GRAYSLAKE, IL
napervillelocal.com

Dog Owner Flashed Gun At Whalon Lake Dog Park: Police

NAPERVILLE, IL — A Bolingbrook man faces multiple felony charges after police say he showed another dog owner a gun in his waistband during an altercation at Whalon Lake in Naperville Friday. Kevin Cruz, 37, of the 500 block of Barclay Drive, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct...
NAPERVILLE, IL
