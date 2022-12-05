ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

‘Nothing was being done’: Community demands Elizabeth Hoover’s resignation

UC Berkeley doctoral candidates Ataya Cesspooch and Sierra Edd and doctoral student Breylan Martin published a collective statement Nov. 11 about campus associate professor Elizabeth Hoover, who released a statement Oct. 20 rescinding her previous claim to Native American ancestry. As of press time, the collective statement has garnered 350...
BERKELEY, CA
forkast.news

Bankman-Fried’s parents cancel classes at Stanford Law School for next year

The Stanford Law School professor parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com who faces public allegations of misusing customer funds, are not on next year’s class schedule at the school, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried’s father, Joseph...
STANFORD, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Teachers Wear Triple Shirts in ‘Freezing’ College Classrooms

“I’m wearing winter clothes like there’s snow,” said Melissa McPeters, a literature teacher at SF City College’s Mission Campus on Wednesday. “I’ve been wearing wool socks, furry shoes and triple shirts. My feet were freezing.”. McPeters is not alone in her frosty woes. Teachers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Stanford Under Investigation for Allegedly Discriminating Against Men

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) is investigating Stanford University after it received complaints that the school allegedly discriminates against men by offering organizations exclusively for women, Forbes reported. Kursat Pekgoz, CEO of the Turkish real estate company Doruk, and James Moore, a Stanford alumnus...
STANFORD, CA
Daily Californian

Remember Blockeley, the Minecraft Berkeley? Here’s what they’re up to now.

Hold onto your diamond swords and pickaxes, because there is still more to expect from the innovative UC Berkeley student organization that created a Minecraft version of campus in 2021. The organization, called Blockeley, was originally meant to be a simple, small-scale activity between friends, but soon became a “full-fledged...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco

Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

Why I’m nervous about post-grad life

Going into my last semester in Berkeley, I can’t help feeling anything but nervous and anxious about the future. With trying to find a job after graduation, finding a place to live in the Bay Area on a small budget and feeling like I’m not as prepared as my peers, it’s easy to see why. Since I know many seniors may be feeling the same way, I wanted to share my own experience so some feel a little less alone.
BERKELEY, CA
myfoxzone.com

No, California is not sending out checks to all LGBTQ residents

Several national news outlets have reported that San Francisco has launched a guaranteed income program for some of its trans residents. The launch comes amid a wave of California cities – and the state’s legislature – trying out similar programs for different types of residents, as a way to provide welfare to their most vulnerable residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Enrollment drop in Contra Costa County schools is lowest since 2011

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Contra Costa County's public schools saw declining enrollment for the second year in a row last year, dropping to 169,604 -- the lowest it's been in a decade.The county, which includes 18 school districts, saw steady enrollment increases between the 2011-12 school year and the 2019-20 school year, going from 169,394 to 178,406, according to the Contra Costa County Office of Education's 2021-22 annual report released Tuesday. But after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down campuses, the county's enrollment declined 3%.Enrollment declined another 2% in 2021-22, according to the report. The state as a whole saw about the same decline last year, dropping to a two-decade low of 5,846,317 students.The district's largest district, West Contra Costa Unified, lost about 1,000 students in 2021-22, going from 31,027 to 30,071 -- a 3% percent decline.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan accused of ethics violations, faces $19K in fines

OAKLAND – Oakland's vice mayor may be fined next week $19,000 for possible government ethics violations, according to the city's Public Ethics Commission. Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan is facing possible fines totaling $10,500 for failing to report on city forms her partial ownership of a condominium near Estuary Park in Oakland. Kaplan failed to report her partial ownership of the condo three times, ethics investigators said in city documents.  The vice mayor is facing $8,500 in fines for alleged conflict of interest violations because she voted on projects that could increase the value of her condo. "The investigation found also...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

New bill would cap apartment security deposits

(KRON) – Rent prices in the Bay Area are already overwhelming for many people, and high security depots can make it impossible for someone to move into a new place. San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced a bill into the state assembly this week that would set a maximum for apartment security deposits. The average […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

