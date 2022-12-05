Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
‘Nothing was being done’: Community demands Elizabeth Hoover’s resignation
UC Berkeley doctoral candidates Ataya Cesspooch and Sierra Edd and doctoral student Breylan Martin published a collective statement Nov. 11 about campus associate professor Elizabeth Hoover, who released a statement Oct. 20 rescinding her previous claim to Native American ancestry. As of press time, the collective statement has garnered 350...
forkast.news
Bankman-Fried’s parents cancel classes at Stanford Law School for next year
The Stanford Law School professor parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com who faces public allegations of misusing customer funds, are not on next year’s class schedule at the school, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried’s father, Joseph...
Daily Californian
College of Letters and Science extends pass/no pass late action deadline to Dec. 11
In response to a formal request from UC Berkeley’s ASUC, the Letters and Science executive committee has extended the pass/no pass late action deadline to Dec. 11 at 11:59 p.m. This change only applies to students in the College of Letters and Science. Any request to change to pass/no...
sfstandard.com
SF Teachers Wear Triple Shirts in ‘Freezing’ College Classrooms
“I’m wearing winter clothes like there’s snow,” said Melissa McPeters, a literature teacher at SF City College’s Mission Campus on Wednesday. “I’ve been wearing wool socks, furry shoes and triple shirts. My feet were freezing.”. McPeters is not alone in her frosty woes. Teachers...
sfstandard.com
Protests Erupt Over City College Moving English Classes for Immigrants
Plans to relocate some English classes for immigrants in San Francisco have sparked protests by students who say the longer commute would make class harder to attend—and that could hurt enrollment. Immigrants flock to the English as a Second Language program at City College of San Francisco, which offers...
SFGate
Nearly 100 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School hold 'sickout'
An estimated 99 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School held a one-day "sickout" on Wednesday in protest of San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing EMPowerSF payroll system debacle. The sickout is the latest such labor action by SFUSD employees, coming a month after more than 100 teachers at three...
Protests at UC campuses continue across state as citations issued to workers
"We still haven't seen the UC come to the table and negotiate in good faith and make real concessions at the bargaining table like we have," said Antezzo, one of the protesters at the president's office in Oakland Monday.
cccadvocate.com
CCC staff, students no longer required to submit proof of vaccination
Students, faculty, and visitors at Contra Costa College will no longer have to provide proof that they are vaccinated to get on campus starting in January. The Contra Costa Community College District Board of Governors lifted the district-wide vaccine requirement in a meeting held on Nov. 9. The mandate, which...
Courthouse News Service
Bay Area school district accused of using employee wages to cover its employer obligations
FREMONT, Calif. (CN) — A San Francisco Bay Area school district's employees claim they had no idea that for nearly 25 years their employer illegally deducted from their wages to cover annual costs toward their state health care plans rather than use district money as required. A group of...
arizonasuntimes.com
Stanford Under Investigation for Allegedly Discriminating Against Men
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) is investigating Stanford University after it received complaints that the school allegedly discriminates against men by offering organizations exclusively for women, Forbes reported. Kursat Pekgoz, CEO of the Turkish real estate company Doruk, and James Moore, a Stanford alumnus...
Daily Californian
Remember Blockeley, the Minecraft Berkeley? Here’s what they’re up to now.
Hold onto your diamond swords and pickaxes, because there is still more to expect from the innovative UC Berkeley student organization that created a Minecraft version of campus in 2021. The organization, called Blockeley, was originally meant to be a simple, small-scale activity between friends, but soon became a “full-fledged...
Daily Californian
City council recognizes Lori Droste’s departure, concerns over San Pablo Avenue lease
Berkeley City Council began its meeting Tuesday by recognizing outgoing city councilmember Lori Droste. Representing District 8, Droste announced in May that she would not be pursuing a third term. Denise Montgomery, the landmarks preservation commissioner for Droste’s office, noted that Droste is “open-hearted” and “open-minded.”
Bay Area mayor ending term paying landlords 1 year of rent to house homeless families
Mayor Butt is hoping more landlords agree to house more families in time for the holidays -- that's the way he wants to end his decades in public service.
A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco
Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
Daily Californian
Why I’m nervous about post-grad life
Going into my last semester in Berkeley, I can’t help feeling anything but nervous and anxious about the future. With trying to find a job after graduation, finding a place to live in the Bay Area on a small budget and feeling like I’m not as prepared as my peers, it’s easy to see why. Since I know many seniors may be feeling the same way, I wanted to share my own experience so some feel a little less alone.
myfoxzone.com
No, California is not sending out checks to all LGBTQ residents
Several national news outlets have reported that San Francisco has launched a guaranteed income program for some of its trans residents. The launch comes amid a wave of California cities – and the state’s legislature – trying out similar programs for different types of residents, as a way to provide welfare to their most vulnerable residents.
Enrollment drop in Contra Costa County schools is lowest since 2011
MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Contra Costa County's public schools saw declining enrollment for the second year in a row last year, dropping to 169,604 -- the lowest it's been in a decade.The county, which includes 18 school districts, saw steady enrollment increases between the 2011-12 school year and the 2019-20 school year, going from 169,394 to 178,406, according to the Contra Costa County Office of Education's 2021-22 annual report released Tuesday. But after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down campuses, the county's enrollment declined 3%.Enrollment declined another 2% in 2021-22, according to the report. The state as a whole saw about the same decline last year, dropping to a two-decade low of 5,846,317 students.The district's largest district, West Contra Costa Unified, lost about 1,000 students in 2021-22, going from 31,027 to 30,071 -- a 3% percent decline.
Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan accused of ethics violations, faces $19K in fines
OAKLAND – Oakland's vice mayor may be fined next week $19,000 for possible government ethics violations, according to the city's Public Ethics Commission. Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan is facing possible fines totaling $10,500 for failing to report on city forms her partial ownership of a condominium near Estuary Park in Oakland. Kaplan failed to report her partial ownership of the condo three times, ethics investigators said in city documents. The vice mayor is facing $8,500 in fines for alleged conflict of interest violations because she voted on projects that could increase the value of her condo. "The investigation found also...
New bill would cap apartment security deposits
(KRON) – Rent prices in the Bay Area are already overwhelming for many people, and high security depots can make it impossible for someone to move into a new place. San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced a bill into the state assembly this week that would set a maximum for apartment security deposits. The average […]
sfstandard.com
One in Three Homes in This San Francisco Neighborhood Lives Below the Poverty Line
Ever wondered which San Francisco neighborhood has the most people? A new five-year dataset released today by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey enables analysis of the nation’s smallest geographies, which sheds light on the demographics of the city’s neighborhoods. The most populous neighborhood is Sunset/Parkside,...
