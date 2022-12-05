ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
KILN, MS
WKRG News 5

2 kilos of fentanyl bound for Mobile streets seized on I-10, says sheriff’s office

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security arrested two men who authorities said were traveling on I-10 with about two kilograms of fentanyl powder in their vehicle. Nester Alvarado and Efren Rodriquez are both charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Biloxi casino customers help stop armed robbery suspect

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A North Carolina man was arrested for an armed robbery at a Biloxi casino on Thursday, December 8. Biloxi police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino after receiving a call about an armed robbery that happened just after 10:30 a.m. According to investigators, a man displayed a weapon and demanded currency […]
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police make arrest in death of woman found on interstate

Gulfport Police made an arrest in a murder case that began as a pedestrian fatality last month on Interstate 10. Police arrested 32-year-old Deondrick Mychahl Jones on Thursday night and charged him with first degree murder and motor vehicle theft. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and his bond was set at $1.1 million.
GULFPORT, MS
WLBT

Teen, 18, pleads guilty to killing 17-year-old following argument over fake Jordans

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18, pled guilty to the murder of 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. The shooting took place a year and a half ago, during June of 2021. The investigation began when Gulfport PD arrived to the home of Mosley’s father, who claimed that his son had been shot by someone driving a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. Both Mosley and his father identified Hanzy, who was 16 at the time, as the suspect.
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Attempted murder suspect returns to scene of crime, arrested: Police

UPDATE (8:00 p.m.): Robinson will be in court on Friday, Dec. 9 for a bond hearing, according to the jail log. CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police said they arrested 29-year-old Russell Lamar Robinson Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting in Citronelle that left one man in “critical condition” Wednesday. Robinson is charged with […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WLBT

Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Nail gun shooting was self-defense, say Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a person who shot another with a nail gun acted in self-defense, according to a department news release. Police said no charges are pending in the case. Police said they responded to a shooting call on the 5000 block of Rangeline Crossing Road Wednesday night. They found a […]
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Video released of armed robbery at Mobil Foodmart on HWY 90 in Waveland

Surveillance video is released in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Waveland that happened last Thursday. It shows the robber walking in and immediately putting a gun up. This armed robbery happened on December 1st at Mobil Foodmart on Highway 90. Cash was stolen from the register. If...
WAVELAND, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Driver robbed after being flagged down

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a driver said he was flagged down then robbed. Police responded to Wellington Street near Wealth Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding the incident. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving on Wellington Street when an unknown male subject...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in Prichard killing: Police

UPDATE (1:38 p.m.): Prichard Police said they arrested a man they believe was one of the shooters at the Friday, Nov. 4 deadly shooting at St. Stephens Woods Apartments. Jason Hadaway, Prichard lead detective for major crimes, said Tyler Moore is charged with murder. WKRG News 5 was there Tuesday afternoon when Prichard Police moved […]
PRICHARD, AL
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs man accused of strangling woman

Ocean Springs Police arrested a man over the weekend after he allegedly strangled a woman. 38-year-old Blake Cullen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence on Sunday. Capt. Ryan Lemaire said the victim had marks on their neck indicating strangulation. Cullen is being held without bond pending an initial...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy