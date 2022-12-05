Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
2 kilos of fentanyl bound for Mobile streets seized on I-10, says sheriff’s office
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security arrested two men who authorities said were traveling on I-10 with about two kilograms of fentanyl powder in their vehicle. Nester Alvarado and Efren Rodriquez are both charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement […]
Biloxi casino customers help stop armed robbery suspect
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A North Carolina man was arrested for an armed robbery at a Biloxi casino on Thursday, December 8. Biloxi police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino after receiving a call about an armed robbery that happened just after 10:30 a.m. According to investigators, a man displayed a weapon and demanded currency […]
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police make arrest in death of woman found on interstate
Gulfport Police made an arrest in a murder case that began as a pedestrian fatality last month on Interstate 10. Police arrested 32-year-old Deondrick Mychahl Jones on Thursday night and charged him with first degree murder and motor vehicle theft. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and his bond was set at $1.1 million.
Mississippi man charged with murder after investigation of pedestrian death reveals shooting, carjacking
A Mississippi man has been charged with first-degree murder after he reportedly shot a woman multiple times, left her on the interstate to die and then fled the scene in her vehicle. On Nov. 27, Gulfport Police responded to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. After receiving the report shortly...
WLBT
Teen, 18, pleads guilty to killing 17-year-old following argument over fake Jordans
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18, pled guilty to the murder of 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. The shooting took place a year and a half ago, during June of 2021. The investigation began when Gulfport PD arrived to the home of Mosley’s father, who claimed that his son had been shot by someone driving a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. Both Mosley and his father identified Hanzy, who was 16 at the time, as the suspect.
WLBT
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Thursday morning. The man in custody is 44-year-old Aime Joseph Gelinas of Charlotte, North Carolina. Biloxi Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 10:30 a.m. Police...
Former grocery store employee allegedly steals cash from register, arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a woman who allegedly stole cash from a register at a grocery store she used to work at, according to a release from the MPD. Alicia Rouse, 36, was arrested and charged with burglary. Police said Rouse walked into Millers Grocery at 8774 Tanner Williams Road […]
Attempted murder suspect returns to scene of crime, arrested: Police
UPDATE (8:00 p.m.): Robinson will be in court on Friday, Dec. 9 for a bond hearing, according to the jail log. CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police said they arrested 29-year-old Russell Lamar Robinson Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting in Citronelle that left one man in “critical condition” Wednesday. Robinson is charged with […]
Caught on camera: Mobile Sheriff looking for woman who scammed Walmart out of $1,800: MCSO
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who was caught on camera scamming a Walmart out of $1,800, according to a Facebook post from the MCSO. Deputies said the woman entered the 7855 Moffett Road Walmart and told a “new” cashier she was part of the […]
WLBT
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
Nail gun shooting was self-defense, say Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a person who shot another with a nail gun acted in self-defense, according to a department news release. Police said no charges are pending in the case. Police said they responded to a shooting call on the 5000 block of Rangeline Crossing Road Wednesday night. They found a […]
wxxv25.com
Video released of armed robbery at Mobil Foodmart on HWY 90 in Waveland
Surveillance video is released in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Waveland that happened last Thursday. It shows the robber walking in and immediately putting a gun up. This armed robbery happened on December 1st at Mobil Foodmart on Highway 90. Cash was stolen from the register. If...
Mississippi law enforcement officer fired after money from drug seizure goes missing
A South Mississippi law enforcement officer has been fired and accused of stealing money from a recent drug seizure. The agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relived of duty over the weekend when money from a recent drug seizure turned up missing. The alleged theft was discovered on Friday, Dec. 2.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Driver robbed after being flagged down
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a driver said he was flagged down then robbed. Police responded to Wellington Street near Wealth Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding the incident. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving on Wellington Street when an unknown male subject...
Arrest made in Prichard killing: Police
UPDATE (1:38 p.m.): Prichard Police said they arrested a man they believe was one of the shooters at the Friday, Nov. 4 deadly shooting at St. Stephens Woods Apartments. Jason Hadaway, Prichard lead detective for major crimes, said Tyler Moore is charged with murder. WKRG News 5 was there Tuesday afternoon when Prichard Police moved […]
Woman arrested for allegedly fighting employees at The Juicy Seafood, damaging window: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a woman after she got into a fight with employees at The Juicy Seafood and damaged a window outside the restaurant Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Renee Ramm, 44, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief. Ramm was released on the same […]
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs man accused of strangling woman
Ocean Springs Police arrested a man over the weekend after he allegedly strangled a woman. 38-year-old Blake Cullen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence on Sunday. Capt. Ryan Lemaire said the victim had marks on their neck indicating strangulation. Cullen is being held without bond pending an initial...
Alabama man drives into dealership, damages 12 vehicles: Pensacola Police
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Bon Secour, Ala. man is behind bars after hitting several vehicles at Centennial Imports in Pensacola, a dealership that sells Volvos and Mercedes-Benz, according to Pensacola police officers. This happened Monday. William Paul Taylor, 34, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, driving […]
