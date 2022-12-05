Two pedestrians hit during 2-car accident in Edmonds

Two people were hit by a car during a two-car accident in Edmonds, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

Around noon Monday, police and medics responded to a report of a collision in the 9000 block of 236th Street Southwest in Edmonds.

According to police, a vehicle failed to yield to a left turn and the vehicle with the right of way hit the second vehicle.

The two pedestrians were described as a 63-year-old man with serious injuries who was transported to Harborview Medical Center and a 54-year-old man with minor injuries who was transported to Swedish in Edmonds.

The two female drivers were transported to hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

