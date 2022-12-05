ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Two pedestrians hit during 2-car accident in Edmonds

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fCH7y_0jYFshZc00

Two people were hit by a car during a two-car accident in Edmonds, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

Around noon Monday, police and medics responded to a report of a collision in the 9000 block of 236th Street Southwest in Edmonds.

According to police, a vehicle failed to yield to a left turn and the vehicle with the right of way hit the second vehicle.

The two pedestrians were described as a 63-year-old man with serious injuries who was transported to Harborview Medical Center and a 54-year-old man with minor injuries who was transported to Swedish in Edmonds.

The two female drivers were transported to hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentreporter.com

Kent man, 80, dies in three-vehicle crash along Central Avenue South

An 80-year-old Kent man died after two vehicles struck his vehicle at about 5:34 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Central Avenue South. Callers to 911 reported that the man was driving a vehicle making a left turn onto Central Avenue South from a private lot when it collided with a vehicle going southbound on Central Avenue, according to a Kent Police statement released Dec. 6. The impact of that collision sent the man’s car into the northbound lanes of Central Avenue where it was struck by another vehicle.
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Bail Set at $2.5 Million for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend at Thurston County Apartment

A 25-year-old Pierce County man who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend near Lacey, is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $2.5 million bail. Marquan Elizah Bryant attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday. Deputies booked him into jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence, while armed with a firearm.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
113K+
Followers
147K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy