Asheville – The Girl Scouts of Troop 42504 placed in the top 10 of the youth category at the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. This is their fourth year competing and their third year placing in their category. The local troop, located primarily in North Asheville, currently consists of Scouts from ages 8–12 that live in the Mars Hill, Weaverville, and North Asheville areas. The troop also constructed and operates two small food pantries at Grace Episcopal and Mars Hill United Methodist Churches. Three gingerbread houses are on display at the Omni Grove Park Inn.

