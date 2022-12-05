Read full article on original website
wspa.com
Spartanburg Annual Christmas Parade
Santa Clause is coming to Spartanburg one week from today! The annual Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas parade is back and bigger than ever. Allie Sears and Rebecca Liakos from Spartanburg Jaycees is here with all the details.
caldwelljournal.com
Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News
LENOIR, NC (December 8, 2022) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week. CHURCH NEWS. Mount...
Upstate school put on lockout Thursday
An Upstate High School was placed on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District says, the lockout at Fountain Inn High School started around 1:45 PM, due to a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
mhsthetrend.com
McDowell High School’s Eighth Annual Mr. MHS Pageant
McDowell High School’s eighth annual Mr. MHS pageant was held Saturday, Dec. 3, at East McDowell Middle School, hosted by siblings Avery and Jehu Taylor. Mr. MHS is a yearly fundraiser held by the high school’s student council to raise money for families in need in McDowell County. The three families they focussed on this year were the Ruffle, Rutherford, and Cauthen families, raising around $27,000 for the families.
860wacb.com
75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade Premieres Tonight On YouTube !
The 75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade video will premiere on YouTube tonight (December 8) at 7:00 p.m. You can watch the parade at https://bit.ly/2022-alexander-christmas-parade. The county also has a YouTube Playlist with all of the Christmas Parade videos from 2012-2022 at https://bit.ly/alexander-christmas-parade-playlist. The Alexander County Government Channel (Spectrum channel...
WLOS.com
Educators call for inclusive, safe schools after transgender school board member resigns
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City and Buncombe County Association of Educators have called for inclusive and safe schools following the resignation of Asheville City Board of Education member Peyton O'Conner. O'Conner, who is transgender and uses she/her pronouns, announced her decision to step down earlier this week...
tribpapers.com
Girl Scouts Awarded for National Gingerbread House Competition
Asheville – The Girl Scouts of Troop 42504 placed in the top 10 of the youth category at the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. This is their fourth year competing and their third year placing in their category. The local troop, located primarily in North Asheville, currently consists of Scouts from ages 8–12 that live in the Mars Hill, Weaverville, and North Asheville areas. The troop also constructed and operates two small food pantries at Grace Episcopal and Mars Hill United Methodist Churches. Three gingerbread houses are on display at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
WLOS.com
Missed the Hendersonville Christmas Parade? Here's when you can watch it on TV
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you missed Hendersonville's Christmas Parade on Saturday, you can watch it on TV this weekend on My40!. For the first time in 40 years, Hendersonville held its Christmas Parade after dark, showcasing lights on the floats. The Dec. 3 parade was filmed and will...
hendersonville.com
Henderson County Public Schools Announces a New Principal for Fletcher Elementary
Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) announces a new principal at Fletcher Elementary, effective as of November 28, 2022. Matthew Haney, the current Principal at Flat Rock Middle School, will lead Fletcher Elementary. Haney fills the principalship vacated by Tammy Deaver, who has been named Principal of Brevard Middle School in Transylvania County.
WLOS.com
Asheville Homeless Coalition considers why some don't utilize available shelters
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Asheville Homeless Coalition had a meeting regarding the question of how they do sheltering. Kevin Mahoney, the coalition's co-chair, explained there are currently two shelters sponsored by ABCCM: Transformation Village for women and children and Veterans Restoration Headquarters for men.
WBTV
Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
WLOS.com
'I thought it was a gunshot:' Several businesses vandalized in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Concerns are rising after several downtown Asheville businesses have been vandalized. Plywood and tape now cover a broken windowpane at Empire Tattoo and Piercing on Patton Avenue. Greg Phipps, manager of the shop, says a man kicked his foot through the glass on Dec. 3 – in broad daylight.
WLOS.com
Kids to the courts: Nonprofit raising money to make tennis more accessible for children
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Tennis Association is launching a new capital campaign to make tennis more accessible for kids. The nonprofit organizations is hoping to raise $50,000 to purchase a van to help get kids to and from local tennis courts. The van would also give kids...
WLOS.com
Nonprofit sees greater need, appeals to public for donations as emergency fund dwindles
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit in Haywood and Jackson counties uses an emergency fund to help vulnerable populations, but that account is dwindling as economic pressures are increasing the need. There’s now a call to the public for donations to continue that assistance. Mountain Projects’ emergency fund...
FOX Carolina
Unique unicorn farm gives horses a second chance
FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Deputies searching for teen who ran away...
WLOS.com
City council votes to remove more than 150 trees from Asheville Municipal Golf Course
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's 122-acre Municipal Golf Course is about to lose some trees. The decision reached Tuesday, Dec. 6 during the city council meeting was a compromise many call a win for both sides. A total of 157 trees are now expected to be removed from the...
WLOS.com
Keeping You Healthy: Doctors see uptick in injuries during the holiday season
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's starting to feel a lot like the holiday season once again. You can find decorations most everywhere you look and, in many places, it's getting cooler and a little more cheerful. But, doctors warn this feeling could fade quickly, in an instant, if...
kiss951.com
The Best Winter Destination In North Carolina
So, you have a little time off over the holidays or maybe you are just down for a day trip. Here is the best winter destination in North Carolina. According to a recent study in Readers Digest, the best winter destination in North Carolina is Asheville!. Tucked away in the...
WLOS.com
High school officials alerted to reports of man seen near campus with knife
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials with Transylvania County Schools say a person was taken into custody for having a knife near a school. The Brevard High School administration was alerted to a person seen with a knife near the campus around 3:45 Monday afternoon. School officials have not yet...
FOX Carolina
Prisma Health announces death of facility dog
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
