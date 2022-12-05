ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wspa.com

Spartanburg Annual Christmas Parade

Santa Clause is coming to Spartanburg one week from today! The annual Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas parade is back and bigger than ever. Allie Sears and Rebecca Liakos from Spartanburg Jaycees is here with all the details.
SPARTANBURG, SC
caldwelljournal.com

Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (December 8, 2022) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week. CHURCH NEWS. Mount...
HUDSON, NC
mhsthetrend.com

McDowell High School’s Eighth Annual Mr. MHS Pageant

McDowell High School’s eighth annual Mr. MHS pageant was held Saturday, Dec. 3, at East McDowell Middle School, hosted by siblings Avery and Jehu Taylor. Mr. MHS is a yearly fundraiser held by the high school’s student council to raise money for families in need in McDowell County. The three families they focussed on this year were the Ruffle, Rutherford, and Cauthen families, raising around $27,000 for the families.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade Premieres Tonight On YouTube !

The 75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade video will premiere on YouTube tonight (December 8) at 7:00 p.m. You can watch the parade at https://bit.ly/2022-alexander-christmas-parade. The county also has a YouTube Playlist with all of the Christmas Parade videos from 2012-2022 at https://bit.ly/alexander-christmas-parade-playlist. The Alexander County Government Channel (Spectrum channel...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

Girl Scouts Awarded for National Gingerbread House Competition

Asheville – The Girl Scouts of Troop 42504 placed in the top 10 of the youth category at the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. This is their fourth year competing and their third year placing in their category. The local troop, located primarily in North Asheville, currently consists of Scouts from ages 8–12 that live in the Mars Hill, Weaverville, and North Asheville areas. The troop also constructed and operates two small food pantries at Grace Episcopal and Mars Hill United Methodist Churches. Three gingerbread houses are on display at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville Homeless Coalition considers why some don't utilize available shelters

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Asheville Homeless Coalition had a meeting regarding the question of how they do sheltering. Kevin Mahoney, the coalition's co-chair, explained there are currently two shelters sponsored by ABCCM: Transformation Village for women and children and Veterans Restoration Headquarters for men.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Unique unicorn farm gives horses a second chance

FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Deputies searching for teen who ran away...
GAFFNEY, SC
kiss951.com

The Best Winter Destination In North Carolina

So, you have a little time off over the holidays or maybe you are just down for a day trip. Here is the best winter destination in North Carolina. According to a recent study in Readers Digest, the best winter destination in North Carolina is Asheville!. Tucked away in the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Prisma Health announces death of facility dog

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy