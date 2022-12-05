ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson Cruises Past Catamounts, 81-42

Clemson, S.C. – Every Tiger that saw the floor scored and Clemson used a 24-6 first quarter to catapult to an 81-42 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon. The win moves the Tigers to 8-3 on the year and puts Clemson on a five-game winning streak, while the loss drops the Catamounts to 5-6.
Davis Selected to FWAA All-America Team

The Football Writers Association of America announced today that it has named Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis as a second-team All-American for 2022. Davis becomes the 12th defensive lineman to earn All-America honors at least once under Head Coach Dabo Swinney, joining Da’Quan Bowers (2010), Andre Branch (2011), Vic Beasley (2013 and 2014), Grady Jarrett (2014), Shaq Lawson (2015), Carlos Watkins (2016), Christian Wilkins (2016-18), Austin Bryant (2017), Clelin Ferrell (2017 and 2018), Dexter Lawrence (2017 and 2018) and Myles Murphy (2021).
