ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Mother confronts Ohio police officer after he high-fives Proud Boys outside drag storytime event

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14APN5_0jYFrulc00

A school in Columbus , Ohio cancelled a drag queen storytime event after armed right-wing extremists intimidated the organisers. During the event, a police officer greeted the protesters, prompting a mother to ask him why he was so cordial with the group.

The protest played out semi-live over social media, including the video of the mother confronting the police officer.

Columbus Police Sergeant Steven Dyer, who greeted the men, was asked on camera why he greeted the Proud Boys, and he said he did so "to build relationships."

The woman asking him the question responded by asking "with fascists?"

He insisted he was not supporting their cause, but simply responded positively to them because one of them complimented his mustache.

"I am not supporting their cause, I am not here hanging out with them. I am here to support their right to protest," Mr Dyer said. "They were talking about my mustache, the guy said I had a good mustache. That is all it is."

The mother says she hopes "you’re telling me the truth," to which Mr Dyer gives her his name and business card.

The event, called "Holi-Drag Storytime," was hosted by the Red Oak Community School and was scheduled to happen off school grounds at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus over the weekend.

However, Ohio’s chapter of the Proud Boys, a violent right-wing gang, announced they planned to attend and protest the event, according to the Associated Press .

Cheryl Ryan, the school’s manager, told the AP that they cancelled the event after an internal debate over "how this community could be best protected."

According to Ms Ryan, a "community defense team" volunteered to protect the event, but did not feel comfortable with a police presence, which the performers requested.

"In the end our performers felt unsafe without a police presence while our safety team felt unsafe with a police presence," Ms Ryan said. "So it turns out our biggest problem wasn’t the Proud Boys after all."

The Proud Boys did show up, as did members of Patriot Front, another extremist right-wing group, to protest the event. Between 50 and 70 people attended the protest, which included shouting and chanting outside the church.

The event was intended to include drag performers reading stories to children and singing holiday songs, according to the school.

According to Ms Ryan, the school had "sold almost 1,000 tickets" for $10 each, and raised more than $5,000 for a local LGBTQ charity.

Comments / 99

Louis Matis
3d ago

The things being taught in schools have gotten way out of control,let the parents decide what they think is best for their children

Reply(2)
13
Louis Matis
3d ago

school is not the place to teach just things ,we are constantly told to accept whatever they determine to be proper for our children .I call b.s. are family values should begin at home

Reply(4)
7
AP_000994.2cec2fedc7dd48829b7e2cfc3f38c23e.0254
3d ago

When Antigua shows up armed, it’s peacefully protesting. When proud boys show up armed, it’s intimidating….hmmmm

Reply(1)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Homicide suspect found during Gahanna domestic violence incident

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A domestic violence report in Gahanna led to the arrests of two men — including a fugitive from Michigan. On Monday, officers arrived at a house on Verdin Court with search and arrest warrants for 39-year-old Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, who was charged with domestic violence and assault, according to the Gahanna […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after being shot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after being shot in north Columbus Thursday evening. Dispatchers said Columbus police officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North in the Maize-Morse neighborhood after a call of a shooting came in at about 6:45 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man robs northeast Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)  – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday. Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Effort underway to stop GOP-led Ohio constitution amendment changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At the Ohio Statehouse, there is a growing citizen movement against a Republican-backed plan to make it more difficult for voters to amend the Ohio constitution. One of the leaders of that movement is a former state lawmaker and a 40-year journalist with the Columbus Dispatch, former government reporter, editor, and […]
OHIO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy