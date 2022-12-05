Lewis Capaldi says £1.6m house Ed Sheeran convinced him to buy is a ‘f***ing s***hole’

Lewis Capaldi is apparently having a terrible time with a house he bought at the suggestion of Ed Sheeran .

The “Someone You Loved” singer spent a reported £1.6m on a converted farmhouse on the outskirts of Glasgow in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

While appearing on‎ The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music on Monday (5 December), Capaldi branded the investment a “money pit”.

The singer explained that he and Sheeran became “quite close” over the course of the lockdown and Sheeran ended up sending him the link to a house for sale, which Capaldi viewed and purchased.

“I didn’t maybe look around [the house] enough,” Capaldi admitted. “I didn’t smell it.”

“Did you buy the wrong house because Ed Sheeran told you to buy it and you got a little excited?” Lowe asked.

“Yeah, I got very excited,” Capaldi admitted. “And I’m here to tell you, the house is a f***ing s***hole. It’s a money pit and it has been the bane of my existence for the last couple of months.”

Sheeran previously offered to buy the property off Capaldi “if it makes him feel better”.

“I just want to say that I didn’t just send him one house, I sent him a bunch and he went to view them,” Sheeran told US radio programme Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.

“I imagine it’s not great. He said he found a shopping bag of live frogs in it,” Sheeran added.

Capaldi’s second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is due to be released on 19 May 2023.