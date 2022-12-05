ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lewis Capaldi says £1.6m house Ed Sheeran convinced him to buy is a ‘f***ing s***hole’

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1ZBe_0jYFrr7R00

Lewis Capaldi is apparently having a terrible time with a house he bought at the suggestion of Ed Sheeran .

The “Someone You Loved” singer spent a reported £1.6m on a converted farmhouse on the outskirts of Glasgow in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

While appearing on‎ The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music on Monday (5 December), Capaldi branded the investment a “money pit”.

The singer explained that he and Sheeran became “quite close” over the course of the lockdown and Sheeran ended up sending him the link to a house for sale, which Capaldi viewed and purchased.

“I didn’t maybe look around [the house] enough,” Capaldi admitted. “I didn’t smell it.”

“Did you buy the wrong house because Ed Sheeran told you to buy it and you got a little excited?” Lowe asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvasX_0jYFrr7R00

“Yeah, I got very excited,” Capaldi admitted. “And I’m here to tell you, the house is a f***ing s***hole. It’s a money pit and it has been the bane of my existence for the last couple of months.”

Sheeran previously offered to buy the property off Capaldi “if it makes him feel better”.

“I just want to say that I didn’t just send him one house, I sent him a bunch and he went to view them,” Sheeran told US radio programme Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.

“I imagine it’s not great. He said he found a shopping bag of live frogs in it,” Sheeran added.

Capaldi’s second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is due to be released on 19 May 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry and Meghan - as it happened: Duke of Sussex reveals he has internally ‘blocked out’ early memories of Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received mixed reactions over their new Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, which dropped on Thursday (8 December).Parts of the much-hyped programme, which has been split into “Volume I” and “Volume II”, were described as “moving”, but the first three episodes did not deliver any new explosive allegations against the royal family - who will no doubt be relieved by the lack of revelations.The Independent’s Arts Editor Jessie Thompson wrote in her review of the series: “There are no major revelations here, nothing so incendiary that it will cancel King Charles’s coronation...
The Independent

Drew Barrymore reveals why she doesn’t buy her children Christmas presents

Drew Barrymore has explained why she doesn’t buy her children Christmas presents each year.The Charlie’s Angels star and host of The Drew Barrymore Show revealed that she takes her children on holiday every year instead of buying them gifts."I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don’t get them presents,” she said in an interview.The 47-year-old actor explained: “I say [to my children], ‘I think we’ll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that’s what I want to give you.”“I’d rather invest [in that than in] a doll house or something,” she added. “I...
The Independent

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland says she’s ‘ready to have her voice heard’ after ‘challenging’ few years

Doria Ragland says she is ready to “have her voice heard” after many “challenging” years.Meghan’s mother spoke for the first time on camera about the Duke and Duchess’s relationship in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series.She said she wanted to share “some of her experience as (Meghan’s) mom” in the hotly anticipated docuseries dropped on Thursday, 8 December.Ms Ragland also recalled her first impressions of Prince Harry, and how her daughter first told her she was dating a royal.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Harry appears unimpressed as Meghan mocks curtseying to Queen

Prince Harry appeared to be unimpressed by Meghan Markle’s reenactment of the first time she curtsied to Queen Elizabeth II.In Netflix’s hotly anticipated Harry & Meghan series, Meghan recalled the moment she was introduced to Harry’s grandmother.“She had no idea what it all consisted of, so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her,” Harry explained.Continuing, he added: “How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother, and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
The Independent

Holly Willoughby appears to reject Meghan Markle claim about royal family: ‘I don’t believe that’

Holly Willoughby has disagreed with a claim made by the Duchess of Sussex in relation to how formal the royal family is, even behind closed doors.The This Morning co-host defended the Princess of Wales after Meghan Markle said she was “surprised” by the formality of the Prince of Wales and Kate during the first time they met.In the second episode of the new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan, the duchess recalled how she wore “ripped jeans and was barefoot” when Prince William and Kate visited her and Prince Harry for dinner.“I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I...
The Independent

Gyles Brandreth claims Meghan Markle turned down Queen’s offer of help from Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Royal broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has claimed Meghan Markle turned down the Queen’s offer to have Sophie, Countess of Wessex help her with royal duties.In an interview for ITV’s Lorraine, he said the Duchess of Sussex preferred to have Prince Harry help her after she joined the royal family.“Meghan said, ‘No, I don’t think I need that, I’ve got Harry,” Brandreth claimed to host Lorraine Kelly.In the new tell-all Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, Meghan said that she struggled to adjust to life as a royal.“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside...
The Independent

‘I felt so ashamed’: Prince Harry opens up about one of the ‘biggest mistakes of his life’ in Netflix documentary

Prince Harry has described his choice to dress up in a Nazi uniform as “probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life”.In January 2005, the Duke of Sussex attended a friend’s fancy dress-themed birthday party in a Nazi uniform, complete with swastika armband.The royal, who was 20 at the time, later apologised, saying that he was “very sorry if I caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone”, adding: “It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise.”Harry was widely criticised at the time, with the Board of Deputies of British Jews commenting on his “ill-judged actions”.The scandal...
The Independent

Harry says royal men ‘marry someone who fits in the mould’ instead of choosing love

The Duke of Sussex has claimed that men in the royal family have a “temptation” to choose to marry women “who fit in the mould” instead of choosing to love.In his new Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, Prince Harry speaks out about how he and the Duchess of Sussex were treated by the media when it was first announced that they were dating.You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.He also spoke of the way his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, made decisions based on her “heart”, compared to “many people” in the royal family.In the first episode...
The Independent

Viewers criticise ‘disrespectful’ curtsy scene in Harry and Meghan docuseries: ‘Is that meant to be funny?’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have divided fans with a scene in their new Netflix docuseries, in which the Duchess of Sussex joked about having to curtsy to the late Queen Elizabeth II.In the second episode of the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, Meghan recalled her first meeting with Prince Harry’s grandmother shortly after they began dating in 2016.The duchess said she wasn’t prepared for the introduction to the British ruler and didn’t know she was going to be meeting the Queen until just “moments before”.“My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met,”...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to have good relationship with their children after split

Kim Kardashian is keen to have Kanye West involved in the lives of their four children, a source has told E! News.The rapper known as Ye, 45, and the reality star, 42, share North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.Ye has recently faced backlash over antisemitic comments he has made.According to the source: “All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what’s going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
The Independent

Experts reveal how Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary could impact royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary landed on Netflix this week and has predictably divided royal experts and fans.The series, titled Harry and Meghan, which has been split into two “volumes”, promised to show the “other side” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story.In a trailer released before the first volume arrived on Thursday (8 December), the duke promised to tell “the full truth” and suggested that there were stories “planted” against Meghan while they were still senior members of the royal family.Although the first three episodes did not reveal any new allegations against Buckingham Palace, the...
The Independent

Sweet moment Archie distracted by his feet while Harry and Meghan birdwatch

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet moment with their son, Archie, while birdwatching in their new Netflix documentary.In the clip, Prince Harry is admiring a pair of hummingbirds and tells Archie they may never get as close to them again because they’re “scared” of humans.The young boy, however, is more interested in his own feet than the nature around him.“I’ve got a dirty foot, mama,” he says, as Meghan laughs behind the camera.“Papa is a bird watcher, so this is a really big moment,” she adds.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Kourtney Kardashian shares health update after stopping IVF process with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has given fans an update about her health after stopping IVF treatment.In a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story (8 December), Kardashian posed on a treadmill, alongside the caption: “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!”Kardashian, who wed her husband Travis Barker in May, said the couple decided to take a break from in vitro fertilisation treatments, noting that the procedure “really took a toll” on her physical and mental health.She continued: "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep...
The Independent

Voices: The terrible irony at the heart of the Meghan and Harry documentary

He may be the son of the King, but Prince Harry hasn’t got much to say about the old boy in the hotly anticipated Netflix series – Harry & Meghan – at least so far. We see glimpses of a young, fogeyish Charles in archive footage, but frankly, he seems dead to Harry. There’s not a word said about Charles III, and one wonders what devastating truths will be uttered when the time comes. Rather, he declares “I am my mother’s son”, and it’s fair to say that he and his family are haunted by Diana and her memory....
The Independent

Piers Morgan questions Elton John’s post announcing he has quit Twitter

Piers Morgan has questioned Elton John‘s post that announced he was quitting Twitter.The broadcaster responded to the musician’s decision to leave the social media site following the takeover of Elon Musk in October.Explaining his reasoning, the “Rocketman” singer wrote on Friday (9 December): “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”In response, Morgan questioned whether John had even sent the...
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals what surprised her about the royal family

Meghan Markle has said she was “surprised” about the formality of the royal family, which continues even behind closed doors, in the new Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan.Speaking in episode two of the six-part Netflix docuseries, she said: “When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.”You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.Markle continued: “I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.“I guess...
The Independent

Question Time: Meghan and Harry are ‘utterly irrelevant to this country’, minister says

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded an irrelevance to the UK by a Government minister, as they faced a call to be stripped of their royal titles.Speaking on Question Time, Employment minister Guy Opperman said the couple are “utterly irrelevant” to the progress of the UK and the royal family.He said on Thursday night’s programme: “I think they are clearly a very troubled couple, which I think anybody looking at them can say is a sad state of affairs.“That having been said, I agree that they are utterly irrelevant to this country and the progress of...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan series attack on Brexit ‘jingoism’ is wrong, says Lord Frost

Tory peer Lord Frost has lashed out at the Harry and Meghan docuseries, saying its claim that 2016 Brexit referendum sparked an outbreak of “jingoism and nationalism” was wrong.James Holt, executive director of the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation, describes Brexit as a “perfect storm that gave credence to jingoism and nationalism” in the Netflix series.The former Palace spokesperson said leaving the EU “gave people with really horrible views on the world a little bit more strength and confidence to say what they wanted to say”.Harry added: “So the EU commissioned a report in 2016, exactly the same time that our relationship...
The Independent

‘I always try to be the Randy Quaid to Dan’s Chevy Chase’: Justin Hawkins on The Darkness, Christmas traditions and life in Switzerland

The Darkness, with their skin-tight catsuits and love of Eighties hair rock, certainly stood out – a flock of peacocks among the grey pigeons of Noughties soft-rock. Some feathers were ruffled by the band’s endless parodying and supposed lack of sophistication; nuance was not exactly part of frontman Justin Hawkins’s vocabulary. But within months of signing a record deal they were everywhere – the charts, festivals, a No 1 debut album. They even did a Christmas song...One of the most enduring Yuletide bops of the past 20 years, “Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End)” was released in 2003. It...
The Independent

Liz Kingsman: ‘At first, I got really hung up on people misinterpreting One Woman Show’

Liz Kingsman seems distracted. We’re sipping coffees in the National Theatre foyer, and the most in-demand woman in UK live comedy is looking around, excitedly spotting things. “I’m going to take a photo of that and send it to my designer,” she tells me, pointing at a lectern across from us. It’s possible to put her slightly giddy, nervous energy down to the fact that her smash hit One Woman Show is opening shortly in the West End. Her eyes roam around for things she might use as props on stage; next, she alights on an extremely cute dog padding...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy