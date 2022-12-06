Terrifying video captures raccoon attacking five-year-old waiting for school bus

Shocking video captured the moment a raccoon attacked a five-year-old girl as she waited for a school bus in Connecticut .

Rylee MacNamara was bitten on the leg by the wild animal after she stepped outside onto the porch at her home in Ashford, Connecticut.

As she screamed and attempted to shake off the animal, her mother, Logan MacNamara rushed to her aide and grabbed the animal by the scruff of its neck.

When her daughter was safely away from the raccoon Ms MacNamara threw it into the garden and it walked away, reports ABC7.

“I heard her screaming and ran to see what was going on. I thought maybe she slammed her hand in the door, I was not expecting to see a raccoon attacking her,” said Ms MacNamara.

“If I didn’t have the video I wouldn’t be able to tell you exactly what happened, it all happened so fast.”

The youngster was taken to the hospital and treated for serval puncture wounds and Ms MacNamara said that the doctors were concerned about exposure to rabies.

The animal was out in the day and very aggressive, which are both signs of the disease according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Officials have not yet been able to locate the raccoon for testing, but the family will receive rabies vaccines.