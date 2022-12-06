ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashford, CT

Terrifying video captures raccoon attacking five-year-old waiting for school bus

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILkP8_0jYFrqEi00

Shocking video captured the moment a raccoon attacked a five-year-old girl as she waited for a school bus in Connecticut .

Rylee MacNamara was bitten on the leg by the wild animal after she stepped outside onto the porch at her home in Ashford, Connecticut.

As she screamed and attempted to shake off the animal, her mother, Logan MacNamara rushed to her aide and grabbed the animal by the scruff of its neck.

When her daughter was safely away from the raccoon Ms MacNamara threw it into the garden and it walked away, reports ABC7.

“I heard her screaming and ran to see what was going on. I thought maybe she slammed her hand in the door, I was not expecting to see a raccoon attacking her,” said Ms MacNamara.

“If I didn’t have the video I wouldn’t be able to tell you exactly what happened, it all happened so fast.”

The youngster was taken to the hospital and treated for serval puncture wounds and Ms MacNamara said that the doctors were concerned about exposure to rabies.

The animal was out in the day and very aggressive, which are both signs of the disease according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Officials have not yet been able to locate the raccoon for testing, but the family will receive rabies vaccines.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend

Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s is in critical condition Tuesday night after being shot in Hartford, according to police. Police responded at about 9:40 p.m. to the area of 45 Clifford St. after receiving two ShotSpotter alerts. While officers were there, the man was dropped off at the hospital, according to […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC News

Police arrest Connecticut man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter

Police on Friday arrested a Connecticut man accused of brutally killing his 11-month old daughter, culminating a weekslong manhunt involving the FBI in a case that one police official called "horrific and gruesome." Officials arrested Christopher Francisquini, 31, in Waterbury, Connecticut on Friday afternoon, a city about six miles north...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Teen loses control of vehicle, lands off-road in fatal crash: Police

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A teenager died after losing control of his car and going off-road in Southington on Sunday, police said. Around 5 a.m., Southington police said a nearby officer responded to the sound of screeching tires and the sound of a crash. While investigating the scene, the officer found a single car that went off the roadway and landed in a wooded area.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
The Independent

The Independent

967K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy