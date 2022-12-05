ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Leeds and RB Leipzig reach ‘amicable resolution’ in Jean-Kevin Augustin dispute

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhrX0_0jYFrl4J00

Leeds have announced they have reached an “amicable resolution” with RB Leipzig with regard to their dispute over French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Last month the West Yorkshire outfit were ordered to pay Leipzig £18.4million for Augustin as they had an appeal dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

The 25-year-old joined Leeds on loan in January 2020 with an obligation to make the move permanent if they won promotion to the Premier League.

They went up at the end of the 2019/20 season, but argued that because the campaign was not completed until July due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ‘purchase obligation’ had been nullified.

Leeds appealed after Fifa ruled in June that they must honour the obligation, but Cas upheld the decision.

A statement from the club on Monday read: “Leeds United and RB Leipzig are pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable resolution of the dispute between the clubs, further details of which are confidential to the parties.”

Augustin made just three substitute appearances for Leeds during their Championship title-winning season due to fitness and injury issues.

He joined French club Nantes on a permanent deal the following October and moved on to Swiss side Basel in June.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hopes England’s clash against France ‘brings millions together’

England manager Gareth Southgate wants his team to be bold and attack France in Saturday’s huge World Cup quarter-final clash, and hopes the occasion will “bring millions together”.Southgate led England to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020 last summer and hopes the experience of “high pressure nights” will help his team as they take on the defending champions France in their biggest test of the tournament so far.England are facing Les Bleus in the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time and must figure out how to stop...
The Independent

England vs France predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup quarter-final

Will England’s 56-year wait for a second World Cup trophy come to an end in Qatar? If that is to happen, Gareth Southgate’s team must first navigate a challenging quarter-final with France.England enter this tie on the back of a semi-final run at the last World Cup and a runners-up finish at last summer’s Euros, but France are defending champions here and have already broken the curse of winners crashing out in the group stage at their next attempt.Les Bleus also count Kylian Mbappe among their ranks, the young forward arguably the best player in the world right now...
The Independent

‘They want to kill me’: Joe Lycett explains why he was upset by David Beckham going to Qatar

Comedian Joe Lycett has spoken out about his recent stunt targeting David Beckham over his promotion of Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.Lycett condemned Beckham for his lucrative deal with Qatar, threatening to shred £10,000 in cash if the former England footballer didn’t renounce his support of the country over its stance on gay rights. (It is illegal to be gay in Qatar.)After Beckham, whom Lycett described as a “gay icon”, failed to respond, Lycett appeared to shred the money (£1,000 for every £1m of Beckham’s reported deal with Qatar) in a video shared to social media. However, he...
The Independent

Netherlands vs Argentina prediction: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

Argentina’s World Cup hopes are on the line in the quarter-finals on Friday with the Netherlands eyeing an upset.A semi-final place against either Brazil or Croatia is at stake for the winner, with Lionel Messi carrying the Albiceleste through a testing campaign so far, while Louis Van Gaal’s Dutch side impressed against the USA.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from...
The Independent

England vs France LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest team news as Raheem Sterling returns to training

England are continuing to build up to their huge World Cup quarter-final with France in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate’s team training on Friday amid a number of big selection calls.England have been boosted by the return of Declan Rice to training following illness, while Raheem Sterling is rejoining the squad ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final against the defending champions France.Southgate, however, has admitted Sterling’s absence is “not good preparation” after the forward missed key training sessions this week. When asked by ITV about Sterling’s availability, Southgate said: “We will have to assess that. He has missed a lot of training...
The Independent

Netherlands vs Argentina live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

The Qatar World Cup quarter-finals see Argentina play the Netherlands on Friday night.An impressive win over the USA for the Dutch ensures Lionel Messi and co. have a tough ask to book a place in the semi-finals after a 2-1 win over Australia to reach this point.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy