Leeds and RB Leipzig reach ‘amicable resolution’ in Jean-Kevin Augustin dispute

Leeds have announced they have reached an “amicable resolution” with RB Leipzig with regard to their dispute over French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Last month the West Yorkshire outfit were ordered to pay Leipzig £18.4million for Augustin as they had an appeal dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

The 25-year-old joined Leeds on loan in January 2020 with an obligation to make the move permanent if they won promotion to the Premier League.

They went up at the end of the 2019/20 season, but argued that because the campaign was not completed until July due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ‘purchase obligation’ had been nullified.

Leeds appealed after Fifa ruled in June that they must honour the obligation, but Cas upheld the decision.

A statement from the club on Monday read: “Leeds United and RB Leipzig are pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable resolution of the dispute between the clubs, further details of which are confidential to the parties.”

Augustin made just three substitute appearances for Leeds during their Championship title-winning season due to fitness and injury issues.

He joined French club Nantes on a permanent deal the following October and moved on to Swiss side Basel in June.