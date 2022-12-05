"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Are you a New Yorker? If so, you're in for a treat!. Millions of Americans are set to receive money in the next few weeks, which will come as a relief to many who are struggling to make ends meet. This is amazing news! The money is coming from the government, and it will help cover basic needs like food, clothing, and shelter. It will also help boost the economy by reducing poverty and compensating for the 4.4% unemployment rate.

3 HOURS AGO