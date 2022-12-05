ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, NY

News Tender

New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today.

"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Are you a New Yorker? If so, you're in for a treat!. Millions of Americans are set to receive money in the next few weeks, which will come as a relief to many who are struggling to make ends meet. This is amazing news! The money is coming from the government, and it will help cover basic needs like food, clothing, and shelter. It will also help boost the economy by reducing poverty and compensating for the 4.4% unemployment rate.
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
DUNKIRK, NY
wnypapers.com

Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion

A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

White Christmas Looking Likely For Buffalo and Western New York

It's hard to even fathom that we're just over two weeks away from Christmas Day. It feels like 2022 has flown by and the holidays are going in the blink of an eye. Most of Western New York is lit up in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. The snow is gone from the lake effect snowstorm from November, but that hasn't put a damper on the festivities like company parties and holiday shopping.
BUFFALO, NY
Government Technology

Niagara Falls, N.Y., Sues to Stop Cryptomining Operations

(TNS) — Attorneys for the city of Niagara Falls have filed an action in State Supreme Court seeking to shutdown three cryptocurrency mining operations in the city “unless and until” they comply with a recently enacted series of amendments to the city’s Zoning Code that govern the location and operation of high-energy use industries such as data centers and crypto-mining facilities.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Car Fire Impacts Traffic on I-90

Rush-hour traffic in Western New York has a way of causing people to have a lot of stress and anguish as they try to make their way home. An unfortunate incident with a car on a major highway in suburban Buffalo caused a lot more drama for commuters trying to make their way across town.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lewiston's Frontier House returning to its hospitality roots

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Built in 1824, Lewiston’s Frontier House was developed as an inn and dining destination. Nearly 200 years later, it's going back to its hospitality roots. Ellicott Development Co.’s 4600 Group LLC affiliate has undertaken a $5.2 million restoration of the Lewiston landmark, turning the vacant building into a complex of five apartments and six short-term rentals, most likely to be part of the Airbnb network.
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Douglas Jemal adds Butler Mansion to his Buffalo holdings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal has added the Butler Mansion to his growing list of Buffalo real estate holdings. Jemal confirmed that he paid $3.72 million for the Butler Mansion, 672 Delaware Ave., buying it from the University at Buffalo Foundation. The deed was officially filed Dec. 5 in the Erie County Clerk's office with Jemal's Williams-Butler LLC buying the property from the UB Foundation's FNUB Inc.
BUFFALO, NY

