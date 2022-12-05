ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

A-Town Daily News

New business opens in La Plaza in Atascadero

Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store had its grand opening last month. Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
ATASCADERO, CA
Noozhawk

751 Buena Vista Dr, Montecito, CA 93108

History, architecture, and pedigree coalesce at the iconic Casa De La Buena Vista. Designed by George Washington Smith in 1930 and with a beautiful Lutah Maria Riggs addition in 1933, this incredible estate embodies the soul of Montecito. Primely located in the Golden Quadrangle, the elegant home is set on 2 parcels with 4.76± acres of gently rolling grounds, ancient oaks, meandering paths, and views to the sea and the Santa Ynez mountains. A long, oak lined drive leads to the estate which has preserved much of the original lighting, tiles, windows, and other rare period details. Additional amenities include a n/s tennis court, pool/spa & cabana, grand terraces, pavilions, an attached 2/2 apartment, an ocean view cottage, an art studio with a kitchen and bath and two 3-car garages.
MONTECITO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single family residence sells for $2.1 million in San Luis Obispo

A 2,614-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 5700 block of Tamarisk Way in San Luis Obispo was sold on Nov. 23, 2022. The $2,050,000 purchase price works out to $784 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on an 0.3-acre lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
sitelinesb.com

New Restaurant Confirmed in Montecito’s Upper Village

••• Rori’s Artisanal Creamery is celebrating its 10th anniversary by giving away scoops of the winning entry—sour cream coffee cake—in its recent submit-a-flavor contest at the Montecito Country Mart shop December 8-11. (Next time I’m going to suggest one of my own: caramel Frito.) The flavor will be available all month for purchase at the Montecito location.
MONTECITO, CA
Coastal View

Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn

During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local couple launches in-home senior care business

‘Seniors Helping Seniors’ Paso Robles location part of international franchise. – Ron and Maria Torres of Paso Robles have both been in industries that allowed them to help and serve people for most of their careers. Both have been in their respective fields for over two decades, Ron in human resources and Maria as a Physician Associate in the medical field. When Ron decided to make a change in his career path, the couple started looking for business opportunities where they could continue to help and serve people in their community.
PASO ROBLES, CA

