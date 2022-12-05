Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
kclu.org
Say "Hi!" to a historic Santa Barbara County restaurant sign being unveiled after being relocated
It’s a more than half-century old slice of the past on the Central Coast which will once again be lighting up a community with smiles. For decades, a sign invited hungry diners in Lompoc to come eat by using three simple words: Hi! Let’s Eat. "The original sign...
Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales
Alexis Flores has taken a street start-up apparel idea in Santa Barbara and watched it grow. He is selling outside on State Street downtown. The post Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New party store set to open in San Luis Obispo
Signs are up in the Madonna Plaza shopping center off Madonna Road for Party City, which will be located near Five Below.
New business opens in La Plaza in Atascadero
Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store had its grand opening last month. Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
Noozhawk
751 Buena Vista Dr, Montecito, CA 93108
History, architecture, and pedigree coalesce at the iconic Casa De La Buena Vista. Designed by George Washington Smith in 1930 and with a beautiful Lutah Maria Riggs addition in 1933, this incredible estate embodies the soul of Montecito. Primely located in the Golden Quadrangle, the elegant home is set on 2 parcels with 4.76± acres of gently rolling grounds, ancient oaks, meandering paths, and views to the sea and the Santa Ynez mountains. A long, oak lined drive leads to the estate which has preserved much of the original lighting, tiles, windows, and other rare period details. Additional amenities include a n/s tennis court, pool/spa & cabana, grand terraces, pavilions, an attached 2/2 apartment, an ocean view cottage, an art studio with a kitchen and bath and two 3-car garages.
Lompoc reintroduces late fees and service disconnections for city utilities
After a unanimous vote at the Lompoc City Council, fees will be reinstated for late payments on city utility bills beginning April 2023. The post Lompoc reintroduces late fees and service disconnections for city utilities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single family residence sells for $2.1 million in San Luis Obispo
A 2,614-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 5700 block of Tamarisk Way in San Luis Obispo was sold on Nov. 23, 2022. The $2,050,000 purchase price works out to $784 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on an 0.3-acre lot.
Santa Barbara Co. offering $90K signing bonuses to new-hire physicians
In an attempt to bring more long-term behavioral wellness specialists to the County of Santa Barbara, officials say a $90,000 signing bonus will now be offered to incoming, new-hire physicians.
Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars
Montecito's Caruso's and Paso Robles' The Restaurant at Justin made the MICHELIN Guide's selective list announced on Monday night. The post Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
New Restaurant Confirmed in Montecito’s Upper Village
••• Rori’s Artisanal Creamery is celebrating its 10th anniversary by giving away scoops of the winning entry—sour cream coffee cake—in its recent submit-a-flavor contest at the Montecito Country Mart shop December 8-11. (Next time I’m going to suggest one of my own: caramel Frito.) The flavor will be available all month for purchase at the Montecito location.
Coastal View
Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn
During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
Two Central Coast restaurants earn MICHELIN stars
Eighteen California restaurants received new MICHELIN Star awards this year, including two on the Central Coast.
Trial to decide future of 2,400-acre Wild Cherry Canyon has ended. Here’s what’s next
PG&E is battling a home developer over its lease for the land.
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
Chumash leaders present $150K gift to Foodbank's Santa Maria warehouse
Tribal leadership and others from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians had a team at the Foodbank’s Santa Maria warehouse on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to participate in a volunteer activity.
The city of Lompoc shares housing element update during city council meeting
LOMPOC, Calif.- The city presented the latest update on the housing element plan it's been finalizing over the past couple of months. The post The city of Lompoc shares housing element update during city council meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department on sight of possible dryer fire at Tajiguas Land Fill
Santa Barbara County Fire is on the scene of an active exterior dryer fire at Tajiguas Land Fill sorting center. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department on sight of possible dryer fire at Tajiguas Land Fill appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
3 Paso Robles wines make list of top 100 to stash in your cellar, Wine Enthusiast says
These wines will be best enjoyed over the next decade and beyond.
Local couple launches in-home senior care business
‘Seniors Helping Seniors’ Paso Robles location part of international franchise. – Ron and Maria Torres of Paso Robles have both been in industries that allowed them to help and serve people for most of their careers. Both have been in their respective fields for over two decades, Ron in human resources and Maria as a Physician Associate in the medical field. When Ron decided to make a change in his career path, the couple started looking for business opportunities where they could continue to help and serve people in their community.
Out of control SUV ends up at the wall of a beach area hotel in Santa Barbara
A vehicle went out of control and ended up at the wall of the Harbor House Inn this morning in Santa Barbara. No one was hurt. The post Out of control SUV ends up at the wall of a beach area hotel in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
