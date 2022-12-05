Read full article on original website
10 Things You Need To Know About The All-New 2023 Toyota GR86
The GT86 was Toyota’s offering to the world of sports cars. It is a small two-door, rear-wheel drive car that will put a smile on your face regardless of how fast you are going. It featured a Subaru Boxer engine that produced roughly 200 horses. It wasn’t all that quick, but it didn’t really matter. Over the years Toyota has sold a decent amount of them. Actually, the exact same vehicle was also sold by Subaru and Scion as well. So, the cumulative sales were actually pretty good. Since the old car was getting a bit dated, Toyota decided to introduce the new version. This time is it called the GR86, and it has arrived faster and better than ever, and these 10 things about it will get you all excited.
Everything We Know About The New Porsche 911 ST
Regardless of the generation, the Porsche 911 has always had plenty of versions. Whether it’s body style, engine-transmission combination, or the general purpose of the vehicle, there has always been a 911 for everyone. The current, 992 generation is no exception as it is, currently, offered in 24 different guises. We recently saw the introduction of the Porsche 911 Carrera T, which is the lightest, road-going 992 you can get. Now, another old designation from the 911’s rich heritage makes a comeback. The Porsche 992 Carrera ST was recently spotted testing on the Nurburgring. We know it’s coming at the end of 2022, and here’s everything we know about it.
Everything That You Need To Know About The 2024 Ram 1500 Revolution EV
Now in its fifth generation, the Ram line of pickup trucks began as the Dodge Ram way back in 1981. The "Dodge" moniker was dropped when RAM was spun off into its own brand in 2010, and the rest as you know is history. Nowadays, Ram is the last major automaker from Detroit without an electric pickup truck in its lineup, so their concept called the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV (battery-electric vehicle), had better live up to the hype!
10 Things You Need To Know About The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover
A new Range Rover is a rare occurrence; therefore, when a new one arrives, everyone is excited. Not too long ago, Land Rover released the all-new version of its flagship model, the Range Rover, and it is safe to say that it seems like a great one so far. It is distinctively Range Rover, but is also better than its predecessor in every single way. The Brits have a different approach to luxury vehicles, one that is more subtle but filled with clever gear that makes your journeys more comfortable instead of being there just for bragging rights. So, to celebrate the first few months of the new Rangie, here are 10 things you need to know about it.
G-Power Just Turned The BMW M8 Into A Supercar Killer
The new generation 8 Series arrived as a replacement for the not-so-successful 6 Series, but it never was the model everyone expected it to be. As no surprise, both the 8 Series Coupe and Convertible are soon to be axed. In an attempt to redeem itself, BMW introduced the M8 back in 2019. It arrived as a high-performance version of the BMW 8 Series, and what it lacked in looks, it made up with in performance. Its V-8 engine attracted a lot of attention in the past few years, and many tuners have tried to improve its performance. G-Power is one of the tuners with the most updates for the M8, and the latest G8M Bi-Turbo package proves there is always room for more hustle.
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
A Modern Ford Torino Could Change The Future Of Muscle Cars
Should the next muscle car revival be based on the Ford Torino, there's now a good indication of what it may look like. Hot Cars and freelance auto designer Bimble Design are offering images of a 21st century Torino. Bimble Design’s Torino concept appears as a mash-up of the 2022 Ford Mustang with the original Torino. The concept has no visible exhaust system, leading Hot Cars to speculate it is an EV, which could pair alongside the Mustang Mach-E in Ford's lineup. If it were to make its way into production, it could be Ford's answer to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV as the world of muscle cars moves toward electrification.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station
The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
torquenews.com
New 2023 Toyota Prius Offers Speed, Efficiency, and Style
Toyota’s all-new 2023 Prius stuns with across-the-board improvements. Toyota’s 2023 Prius lineup is both familiar and refreshingly new in almost every way. The new Prius will be dramatically quicker, more efficient, more stylish, and have an infotainment system that many Prius owners will consider a game-changer. The Prius...
Honda Sales Are in Trouble
Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
The Bizarre 1920s Harley-Davidson That Was Never Sold To The Public
Dangerous for everyday use, Harley-Davidson priced the 8-Valve Racer at a staggering $1,500 — four times the avarage bike cost.
The Most Powerful Oldsmobile Cars Ever Built
Oldsmobile might not be around anymore after the company shut down in 2004, but many of us grew up with an Oldsmobile in our lives. We still see them at shows today, and they bring back fond memories. It's a classic American automotive brand that has a lot of very cool cars in its lineup - some of which are absolute beasts on the road. Let's take a look at some of the fastest Oldsmobiles ever made with horsepower as our unit to measure by.
Does This Chevrolet Concept Preview A New Camaro?
Even though the current generation Chevrolet Camaro received an extensive facelift in 2016, the model is still based on a 2009 design. So it's probably about time for a successor model. But General Motors remains silent about a new generation Camaro, focusing instead on its electric offensive with 30 new models by 2025. Now, however, Chevrolet has unveiled a concept for a four-door coupe in China, raising hopes for a new Camaro for the North American market.
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
