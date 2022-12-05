Read full article on original website
Blakeview: Big Chief Tootie Montana was born 100 years ago this week
This week marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the most revered Mardi Gras Indians — Big Chief Allison “Tootie” Montana, born on Dec. 16, 1922. Montana’s father Alfred was Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas tribe, of which Tootie later became leader. He made his first suit in 1947. “I do it because it’s in my blood. My daddy did it, and before him my great-uncle did it. It’s been a tradition in my family for 100 years,” Montana said in 1997.
Sing it high, sing it low
Just like the famous hymn goes, how can the Northlake Performing Arts Society keep from singing?. Formed back in 1995 by community members who simply wanted the chance to gather in song, the groups watched its ranks of performers and singers decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years.
Blake Pontchartrain: How the Green Wave got its name
With Tulane’s spectacular football season and upcoming trip to the Cotton Bowl, what can you tell me about the history of the name Green Wave and its mascots?. According to Tulane University, its first football teams in the 1890s were called the “olive and blue” for the colors of their uniforms. In 1919, the Tulane Weekly student newspaper began calling the team the Greenbacks.
Andrea’s in Metairie to become Marullo’s, see plans for new Italian restaurant
Andrea’s Restaurant was many different things through its long history – a spot for special dinners, a comforting old favorite, a destination for banquets, reunions and gatherings both professional and deeply personal. Now work is progressing to transform Andrea’s into a new restaurant that is out to be...
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. A former Green teacher, Jess Ambrose, said Dominic...
Live: Louisiana prep football title game scores - Dunham-St. Charles and Ruston-Destrehan
7 p.m. – Division IV select – Ouachita Christian vs. Vermilion Catholic. Noon – Division II select – St. Thomas More-Lafayette Christian. 3:30 p.m. – Division III select – Dunham vs. St. Charles Catholic. 7 p.m. – Division I nonselect – Ruston vs. Destrehan...
Hours after cancellation, Harahan Christmas parade is back on: 'It means a lot to my community'
Just hours after Harahan announced on Friday that it had canceled its Christmas parade, Mayor Tim Baudier said that the Dec. 17 festivities would go on as planned. Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker, in an announcement Friday morning, said that due to a shortage of available police officers, the parade would have to be canceled.
Strategic investments at Children's Hospital New Orleans result in world-class care for kids, close to home
The multimillion-dollar investments that Children’s Hospital New Orleans has made in recent years have resulted in top-tier facilities with leading pediatric programs that have attracted physicians from around the country. This growth has made it easier for families across Louisiana and the Gulf South to access specialized pediatric healthcare. In fact, just this year Children’s has cared for 66,000 more children than just a few years ago.
See how much Hurricane Katrina damage was covered in different parts of New Orleans on this map
For years, advocates and neighborhood groups have alleged that residents of wealthier, White areas of New Orleans got more of the resources they needed after Hurricane Katrina than their poorer neighbors. A new analysis of Road Home grants by The Times-Picayune, ProPublica and WWL-TV shows that, within the city, those...
Dense Slidell area development fought by neighbors is rejected by St. Tammany Parish Council
St. Tammany Parish homeowner and environmental groups chalked up a major win recently in a two-year fight against a development with 1,300 housing units on 275 acres near Slidell, the proposed Honeybee development that had become a flashpoint in ongoing tensions over development in the growing parish. Opponents argue that...
New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
With its contract expiring next year, Jefferson Parish solicits garbage hauling bids
Jefferson Parish is on the hunt for its next garbage hauler. The parish is accepting proposals through Jan. 6 from private firms interested in offering twice-weekly trash pick-up in its unincorporated areas and Jean Lafitte. That includes more than 112,000 households and 3,700 small businesses. The parish’s existing contract with...
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
The John Curtis-Brother Martin state final follows a familiar script for the winner
John Curtis controlled possession and scored three touchdowns in the first half as the third-seeded Patriots defeated No. 13 Brother Martin 23-0 in the Division I select state championship Saturday at the Caesars Superdome. Junior quarterback Dagan Bruno executed the option offense to near perfection during those scoring drives, including...
After gunman shoots four at New Orleans dollar store, workers demand safety
One day in September, when Shawn Byrd was working alone in the Family Dollar store in New Orleans' St. Claude neighborhood, a man who'd been shot multiple times staggered in, begging for help. Byrd held up the man's head, to ensure he continued to breathe, and tried to stanch his...
Clancy DuBos: Cantrell, council playing political ‘chicken’ over next top cop
The impending showdown between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council over selection of the next police chief is shaping up as a high-stakes game of political “chicken,” with the executive and legislative branches of city government barreling toward a collision. In that scenario, who’s most...
Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win
Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
HIV Outpatient Program marks 35 years in New Orleans with focus on testing and long-term care
LCMC Health is making it easier for people in New Orleans with HIV and AIDS to receive necessary care and find a sense of community. The HIV Outpatient Program is located at University Medical Center New Orleans and offers services in areas including behavioral health, dental care, health education, nutrition education, lab work, social services, and medication assistance. Specialty services focus on women’s health, pain management, diabetes management, respiratory care, and oncology.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's NOPD dilemma: seek help picking new chief, or fight to go it alone
Surrounded by personal controversies and struggling with a dismal approval rating spurred by rising crime, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a big decision ahead of her that could define her final three years in office. Cantrell must select a successor to retiring Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, who said Tuesday...
