This week marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the most revered Mardi Gras Indians — Big Chief Allison “Tootie” Montana, born on Dec. 16, 1922. Montana’s father Alfred was Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas tribe, of which Tootie later became leader. He made his first suit in 1947. “I do it because it’s in my blood. My daddy did it, and before him my great-uncle did it. It’s been a tradition in my family for 100 years,” Montana said in 1997.

