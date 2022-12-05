ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Blakeview: Big Chief Tootie Montana was born 100 years ago this week

This week marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the most revered Mardi Gras Indians — Big Chief Allison “Tootie” Montana, born on Dec. 16, 1922. Montana’s father Alfred was Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas tribe, of which Tootie later became leader. He made his first suit in 1947. “I do it because it’s in my blood. My daddy did it, and before him my great-uncle did it. It’s been a tradition in my family for 100 years,” Montana said in 1997.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Sing it high, sing it low

Just like the famous hymn goes, how can the Northlake Performing Arts Society keep from singing?. Formed back in 1995 by community members who simply wanted the chance to gather in song, the groups watched its ranks of performers and singers decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: How the Green Wave got its name

With Tulane’s spectacular football season and upcoming trip to the Cotton Bowl, what can you tell me about the history of the name Green Wave and its mascots?. According to Tulane University, its first football teams in the 1890s were called the “olive and blue” for the colors of their uniforms. In 1919, the Tulane Weekly student newspaper began calling the team the Greenbacks.
CHASE, LA
NOLA.com

Strategic investments at Children's Hospital New Orleans result in world-class care for kids, close to home

The multimillion-dollar investments that Children’s Hospital New Orleans has made in recent years have resulted in top-tier facilities with leading pediatric programs that have attracted physicians from around the country. This growth has made it easier for families across Louisiana and the Gulf South to access specialized pediatric healthcare. In fact, just this year Children’s has cared for 66,000 more children than just a few years ago.
ATLANTA, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Clancy DuBos: Cantrell, council playing political ‘chicken’ over next top cop

The impending showdown between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council over selection of the next police chief is shaping up as a high-stakes game of political “chicken,” with the executive and legislative branches of city government barreling toward a collision. In that scenario, who’s most...
NOLA.com

Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win

Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

HIV Outpatient Program marks 35 years in New Orleans with focus on testing and long-term care

LCMC Health is making it easier for people in New Orleans with HIV and AIDS to receive necessary care and find a sense of community. The HIV Outpatient Program is located at University Medical Center New Orleans and offers services in areas including behavioral health, dental care, health education, nutrition education, lab work, social services, and medication assistance. Specialty services focus on women’s health, pain management, diabetes management, respiratory care, and oncology.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

