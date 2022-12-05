Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kansas superintendent refutes ‘Worst School in Kansas’ moniker
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF) — A southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, […]
Salina Post
🎥State grant program takes aim at downtown blight
MANHATTAN – An official with the Kansas Department of Commerce told a gathering of entrepreneurs and community planners recently that the agency has allotted $1.5 million in 2023 to help the state’s communities restore aging downtown areas. Linda Hunsicker, a specialist with the Department of Commerce’s Community Development...
Clarke Sanders talks medical marijuana, broadband access and more
After securing his re-election in the midterm election, Clarke Sanders, State Representative of the 69th Kansas House District sat down for an exclusive interview with Salina Post. Sanders talked about the possibility of legislation that would allow for medical marijuana, the partisan divide between the state legislature and Governor Laura Kelly, rural broadband access, and his reflections on his campaign.
WIBW
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
The Garage in Salina garners recognition from Safe Kids Kansas
The Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America - aka The Garage - was honored Tuesday for its work to help keep children safe. Safe Kids Kansas recognized the museum during the organization's annual awards ceremony Tuesday in Topeka. The Garage received an Outstanding Coalition Organization award. "We are thrilled to...
2 Kansas high schools investigate offensive chants at game
Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KWCH.com
Kansas schools close due to student, staff illnesses
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is known for its bell ringers, but photojournalist Bert Harry found one who's focused on making music. Bethesda Place and the WeKan Center are partnering to sell Christmas decorations to help individuals with mental and physical disabilities. Vandal causes extensive damage at Wichita business.
What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
K-State College of Education announces outstanding student awards
MANHATTAN — Eleven undergraduate and graduate students in the College of Education are being recognized with awards for excellence, social justice advocacy, potential and promise. The students will be recognized at the college's commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Bramlage Coliseum. Two students will receive the...
Brad Homman: Three careers, one employer
Brad Homman could write a book about all the things he's seen or done during his nearly four decades with Dickinson County. As a member of the sheriff's department, he worked accidents, investigated crimes - and while undercover - purchased drugs and busted dealers. As the head of 911 Dispatch,...
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Wichita is the only city in Kansas — and one of 19 nationwide — to receive this honor
The designation comes from the National Park Service.
TubaChristmas returns to Salina Saturday
TubaChristmas, a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, returns to Salina Saturday. The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will coordinate the event. James McAllister, department chair, will conduct the TubaChristmas ensemble, which will rehearse Saturday morning of Dec. 10 at KWU. The group will then play at Central Mall at 12:30 p.m. Area tuba and euphonium players are encouraged to attend and perform.
McPherson Police Chief completes FBI Academy
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Thursday, McPherson Police Chief Mikel Golden graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Assistant Chief Todd Martens wrote in a release that Chief Golden began training at the FBI National Academy 10 weeks ago, in mid-October and successfully completed the training this week. Chief Golden’s training included classroom instruction, physical fitness, and more.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alivia Gugenhan
A Kansas teenager was last seen weeks ago in the central Kansas. Alivia Gugenhan, 15, was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2022, in Hutchinson. She will celebrate her 16th birthday on Dec. 17. ALIVIA GUGENHAN. Missing from: Hutchinson, Kan. Missing since: Nov. 19, 2022. Age when reported missing: 15. Height...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
Valley Center cancels school after receiving threats
The Valley Center schools have canceled classes and closed all buildings for Wednesday, citing threats that have been made online to USD 262.
KWCH.com
Kansas Department of Labor unable to process claims due to ‘technical issue’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor issued a warning that due to a technical issue, it isn’t able to process claims or review individual claim statuses. The labor department said it is working to quickly resolve the problem, but for now, it is “only able to provide general unemployment information and cannot provide information specific to your claim.”
This small town in Kansas has the worst school district
The U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics reveal the worst school district in every state.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 1