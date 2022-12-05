Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Fruitdale HS welcomes back students a week after tornado hit Washington County
FRUITDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Class is back in session at Fruitdale High School. Students returned to their studies a week after an EF-3 tornado swept through the area, causing major damage. “When I found out that it had been hit as hard as it did, my first thought was, well...
WALA-TV FOX10
Williamson High School still searching for answers on new stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -At the Harmon center, Williamson staff and alumni held a meeting Thursday once again asking for an update on their stadium. “We want our own stadium on our campus,” Principal Kirven Lang said. In attendance, City Council member William Carroll. He answered questions and gave advice...
City of Mobile urges residents to dispose of old tires during Scrap Tire Amnesty Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile says it wants to focus on a litter free Mobile, especially when it comes to properly disposing old tires. On December 10 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., the City is encouraging residents to take part in their Scrap Tire Amnesty Day in an attempt to promote […]
Planes, trains, ports, and Richard Shelby: Mobile readies for a ‘big day’ on Friday
Knox Ross has visited Mobile many times over the years as a representative of the Southern Rail Commission and has viewed the city as a high-quality place with a vibrant downtown, a cruise ship, vibrant eateries that is a short drive to the beaches. But he also has another observation...
WALA-TV FOX10
Another foggy start
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Another dense fog advisory is up with the warm, soupy air producing widespread fog across the are this morning. Be careful on your morning commute!. The fog will take several hours, until the late morning to burn off....
Homicide investigation underway after man was found floating in water along Battleship Parkway: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in the water along Battleship Parkway last Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a release from the MPD. 30-year-old Decisco Tillman, of Mobile, was floating in the water across the street from the USS Battleship […]
2 car chases on same road in Mobile Wednesday night: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two people who fled from officers in separate incidents on the same road Wednesday night, according to MPD. At around 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 tried to stop a 17-year-old at East Linwood and Eagle Drive, but the driver did not stop. The suspect’s name […]
WTOK-TV
Macon man injured, Ala. man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Citronelle, Ala., man died as a result of his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a Macon, Miss., man. 63-year-old Mark. S. Stricker, of Citronelle, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Tree Lighting happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s time to get into the holiday spirit! The Prichard Historical Preservation Commission is hosting its 1st annual Christmas Tree Lighting. This event is happening this Sunday, December 11th at 4 PM. This event is free and open to the public. It will feature a performance from the Blount High School Choir, the Magnolia Community Band, the Prichard Police Explorer, and also the Azalea Trail Maids. Refreshments will be served for those who attend.
utv44.com
Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash
According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Mark S. Stricker, 63, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon, Miss.
Behind the scenes of Bellingrath Magic Christmas in Lights
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 3-million lights! That will put you in the Christmas spirit! There’s something enchanting about seeing lights sparkling, but hanging them, not so much. Imagine what it must take to make Bellingrath Gardens come alive with millions of lights during the holidays! One might think it takes hundreds of people to put “Magic Christmas […]
utv44.com
Backups on I-10 hurting the pockets of truckers and bringing up safety concerns
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If you were driving on I-10 the past few mornings, you may have run into some stand still traffic going into both Virginia street exits. Traffic made up of mostly 18-wheeler container trucks headed toward the APM terminal. The traffic has cleared up, but for truckers on deadlines, being stuck in traffic is less than ideal and some told me they were waiting for hours before getting to the terminal.
Infant found dead in car in downtown Mobile, police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after an infant was found dead inside of a car in downtown Mobile last week, according to officials with the department. Officials did not say how old the child was, only that the child was an infant. Police said the infant was found dead in a car […]
WDAM-TV
Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident. According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.
utv44.com
Groundbreaking for Mobile International Airport Friday December 9 2022
Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in the groundbreaking for the Mobile International Airport’s new terminal. With plans to open in 2025, the new facility, an estimated $330 million investment, will be approximately 143,000-square feet with five gates, eventually expanding to host 12. The governor will be joined...
Former grocery store employee allegedly steals cash from register, arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a woman who allegedly stole cash from a register at a grocery store she used to work at, according to a release from the MPD. Alicia Rouse, 36, was arrested and charged with burglary. Police said Rouse walked into Millers Grocery at 8774 Tanner Williams Road […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle PD looking for shooting suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department is looking for a man considered “armed and dangerous” and wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition. According to the Citronelle Police Chief Michael C. McLean, 29-year-old Russell Lamar Robinson has been identified as...
Citronelle man dead in head-on crash: ALEA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Citronelle man died in a head-on crash on U.S. 45 Monday night, according to a release from ALEA. Mark S. Stricker, 63, died after his GMC Sierra pickup collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup at around 6:28 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Stricker […]
Mobile police: Driver reached speeds ‘near 100 mph’ in chase that led to teen’s death
The vehicle that an 18-year-old Prichard man was driving reached speeds close to 100 mph before it slammed into a tree, killing a backseat passenger, and prompting Mobile police to begin a review of its pursuit policy. Jh’Isiah Franklin was given a $60,000 bond by Mobile County District Judge Spiro...
Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Parade Schedule
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules in Mobile. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades in Mobile roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the schedule, according to […]
Comments / 0