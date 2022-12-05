ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitdale, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Williamson High School still searching for answers on new stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -At the Harmon center, Williamson staff and alumni held a meeting Thursday once again asking for an update on their stadium. “We want our own stadium on our campus,” Principal Kirven Lang said. In attendance, City Council member William Carroll. He answered questions and gave advice...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Another foggy start

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Another dense fog advisory is up with the warm, soupy air producing widespread fog across the are this morning. Be careful on your morning commute!. The fog will take several hours, until the late morning to burn off....
MOBILE, AL
WTOK-TV

Macon man injured, Ala. man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck

WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard Tree Lighting happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s time to get into the holiday spirit! The Prichard Historical Preservation Commission is hosting its 1st annual Christmas Tree Lighting. This event is happening this Sunday, December 11th at 4 PM. This event is free and open to the public. It will feature a performance from the Blount High School Choir, the Magnolia Community Band, the Prichard Police Explorer, and also the Azalea Trail Maids. Refreshments will be served for those who attend.
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash

WKRG News 5

Behind the scenes of Bellingrath Magic Christmas in Lights

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 3-million lights! That will put you in the Christmas spirit! There’s something enchanting about seeing lights sparkling, but hanging them, not so much. Imagine what it must take to make Bellingrath Gardens come alive with millions of lights during the holidays! One might think it takes hundreds of people to put “Magic Christmas […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Backups on I-10 hurting the pockets of truckers and bringing up safety concerns

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If you were driving on I-10 the past few mornings, you may have run into some stand still traffic going into both Virginia street exits. Traffic made up of mostly 18-wheeler container trucks headed toward the APM terminal. The traffic has cleared up, but for truckers on deadlines, being stuck in traffic is less than ideal and some told me they were waiting for hours before getting to the terminal.
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident. According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

Groundbreaking for Mobile International Airport Friday December 9 2022

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in the groundbreaking for the Mobile International Airport’s new terminal. With plans to open in 2025, the new facility, an estimated $330 million investment, will be approximately 143,000-square feet with five gates, eventually expanding to host 12. The governor will be joined...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Citronelle man dead in head-on crash: ALEA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Citronelle man died in a head-on crash on U.S. 45 Monday night, according to a release from ALEA. Mark S. Stricker, 63, died after his GMC Sierra pickup collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup at around 6:28 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Stricker […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Parade Schedule

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules in Mobile. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades in Mobile roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the schedule, according to […]
MOBILE, AL

