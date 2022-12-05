Read full article on original website
Virginia High Bearcats quarterback / linebacker commits to the Virginia Tech Hokies
Virginia High Bearcats quarterback / linebacker commits to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Virginia High Bearcats quarterback / linebacker commits …. Virginia High Bearcats quarterback / linebacker commits to the Virginia Tech Hokies.
TBI on campus to interview Daniel Boone High players in hazing case
Officers with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation visited the Daniel Boone High School campus in Gray to interview football players concerning possible student assaults or hazing on school grounds. Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the inclusion of TBI agents last month to ensure transparency in their review of the incident that...
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Sullivan East senior finds passion through the Word of God
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Gavin Patrick, a senior at Sullivan East High School, continues to leave a lasting impact in the hall. Between sports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Future Business Leaders of America, Gavin stays busy. And one big inspiration for him through it all is the Word of God.
RSM pulls out of Gruetli-Laager
Recovery Soldiers Ministries (RSM), a faith-based recovery program in Elizabethton, has decided not to open a campus in Gruetli-Laager. “We want to be a positive influence for Grundy County,” said Pastor Joshua Scalf, RSM founder and president. “We encountered a lot of opposition, and after much discussion, we decided it was not as good a fit as we thought.”
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022
GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
TBI conducting interviews at Daniel Boone after reported locker room assault
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is conducting student interviews at Daniel Boone High School Wednesday after a reported locker room assault involving members of the football team occurred in November.
Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange
Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block …. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange.
Active investigation underway into Monday incident at Sullivan Heights Middle School
A report from Sheriff Jeff Cassidy’s office says an active investigation is continuing into the injury of a staff member Monday afternoon at Sullivan Heights Middle School in Kingsport. Police were called to the Moreland Drive campus around 11:30. The statement said the agency is determining how the staff...
New scholarship created at UVA Wise; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
Elizabethton Christmas Parade will start down Elk Avenue at 6 p.m. Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Annual Elizabethton Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton will begin rolling down Elk Avenue at 6 p.m. Saturday, much to the delight of good little boys and girls of all ages. The theme of this year’s parade is “Silver Bells” and this year’s grand marshal will be...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
BRISTOL, Va. (WVLT) - A Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is set to open in Bristol, Virginia, just across the Tennessee state line. The 300,000 square-foot hotel and casino is set to open in 2024, and it’s good news for East Tennessee bus companies. Hard Rock broke ground Wednesday...
Zachary’s prides itself on made-from-scratch home-cooked food
KINGSPORT — Zachary’s is a local Kingsport restaurant offering home-cooked food made from fresh, non-processed ingredients. The restaurant, which has been a part of the community since 2000, is owned by Ethiopian native Yared Desalegn.
North Roan Street closed as crews fight apartment fire
A portion of N. Roan St. is closed from Mountain View Rd. to Carroll Creek Rd. as fire crews battle an apartment fire, according to a Facebook post from the City of Johnson City. The fire is at N. Roan St. and Sequoyah Dr. Indian Trail Middle School will be...
Police: Cookies brought by student sent for testing after Volunteer students become ill
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Cookies brought by a student at Volunteer High School Thursday have been sent for testing after two students became ill after eating a portion of the cookies, according to officials. At least two students ate part of the cookies, school officials said. Both students...
Two men arraigned in Carter Sessions Court on Monday in Phillip Glass murder
ELIZABETHTON — Two men who have been charged with first degree murder in last Thursday’s shooting death of Phillip Glass had their first appearance in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday. Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, 524 Highway 321, Hampton, and Cody Alan Miller, 23, 232 Bear Branch...
Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report
Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report. Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends …. Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report.
WATCH: Hard Rock breaks ground on casino in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, crews with the Hard Rock broke ground on Virginia’s first full-service casino in Bristol. The temporary casino opened in a former shopping mall in July, with over 800 slot machines and 21 table games. Construction of the permanent Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol...
General manager of South Fork Utility District resigns
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Fork Utility District (SFUD) has accepted the resignation of its general manager, who was at the center of an investigation by a state agency that found nearly $1.7 million in “questionable payments” to his businesses. According to a post from the utility district, the SFUD Board of Commissioners […]
New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed
A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
