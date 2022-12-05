ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

993thex.com

TBI on campus to interview Daniel Boone High players in hazing case

Officers with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation visited the Daniel Boone High School campus in Gray to interview football players concerning possible student assaults or hazing on school grounds. Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the inclusion of TBI agents last month to ensure transparency in their review of the incident that...
GRAY, TN
Grundy County Herald

RSM pulls out of Gruetli-Laager

Recovery Soldiers Ministries (RSM), a faith-based recovery program in Elizabethton, has decided not to open a campus in Gruetli-Laager. “We want to be a positive influence for Grundy County,” said Pastor Joshua Scalf, RSM founder and president. “We encountered a lot of opposition, and after much discussion, we decided it was not as good a fit as we thought.”
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022

GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
wjhl.com

Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange

Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block …. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange. Providence 8th grader is a chip off the old block …. Providence 8th grader is a chip off the old block on the basketball court. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
cardinalnews.org

New scholarship created at UVA Wise; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
WISE, VA
WJHL

Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

North Roan Street closed as crews fight apartment fire

A portion of N. Roan St. is closed from Mountain View Rd. to Carroll Creek Rd. as fire crews battle an apartment fire, according to a Facebook post from the City of Johnson City. The fire is at N. Roan St. and Sequoyah Dr. Indian Trail Middle School will be...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: Hard Rock breaks ground on casino in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, crews with the Hard Rock broke ground on Virginia’s first full-service casino in Bristol. The temporary casino opened in a former shopping mall in July, with over 800 slot machines and 21 table games. Construction of the permanent Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

General manager of South Fork Utility District resigns

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Fork Utility District (SFUD) has accepted the resignation of its general manager, who was at the center of an investigation by a state agency that found nearly $1.7 million in “questionable payments” to his businesses. According to a post from the utility district, the SFUD Board of Commissioners […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed

A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.

