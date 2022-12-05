Read full article on original website
Related
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
nctripping.com
25+ Amazing Restaurants in Morganton and Nearby! (Map Included!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Whether you’re traveling to Burke County for some outdoor activities or happen to be driving on I-40 near Asheville, we highly recommend the many local restaurants...
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
WBTV
Casino near Charlotte found in violation of federal law
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte’s closest casino has been violating federal law with its development agreements. What’s happening: The Catawba Nation, which owns Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, allowed developer Sky Boat to manage, in ways, its facility expansion without a contract approved by the Nation Gaming Commission chair, according to a notice of violation.
qcnews.com
Lincoln Correctional Center warden named
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Division of Adult Correction named Patricia Blackburn as the new warden of the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincolnton. Blackburn has worked as the associate warden at Gaston Correctional since 2021. In her new post, she will oversee all operations at Lincoln Correctional Center, which houses minimum-custody male offenders.
SC K-9 officer loose at Kings Mountain State Park
A York County Sheriff's K-9 officer got loose from his handler on Wednesday.
Charlotte Stories
2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes North Carolina Just West of Charlotte
Last night at 10:23pm (est) a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was detected near Hendersonville, NC (about 90 miles west of Charlotte). According to the USGS, the quake had a specific coordinate of 35.301°N 82.486°W and a depth of 3.8km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region...
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in November?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of November, according to data pulled Dec. 5 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
Mooresville skatepark drawing rave reviews, skaters
A newly-renovated skate park is now open in Mooresville, and it’s the largest of its kind in the southeast.
qcnews.com
Catawba County lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County. In an announcement, the 52-year-old Pasadena-based company said it would bring 27 jobs and a $6 million investment to the region. Pasta Piccinini makes a wide range of specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled, fully cooked, and fresh frozen lines.
WECT
Gaston Co. 18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to second job
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An 18-year-old in Dallas is in the market for a new vehicle after hitting it big by playing the lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Dalton Radford left work and was going to his second job when he stopped for a White Monster drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets.
Kings Mountain casino found in violation of federal law; could face temporary closure
Located 30 minutes west of Charlotte, the Catawba Two Kings Casino opened its sportsbook lounge, allowing sports betting on-site.
‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds discarded, loaded gun in family’s Huntersville backyard
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man said his son found a discarded, loaded gun Sunday while raking their home’s backyard. “He sees what looks like metal on the ground, and so he starts rummaging through the leaves thinking, maybe it’s a toy,” said Mike Hege. “Ultimately, (he) picks up, what I didn’t really know at the time, to be a loaded gun.”
WBTV
Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — While Cabarrus County prosecutors handed out unusual, lenient deals to some accused excessive speeders, public records suggest their boss, now-retired District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, was rarely at the courthouse to physically oversee her staff. Courthouse access data show in the 14 months leading up to...
kiss951.com
Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!
Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
Marijuana, bottle of vodka found in pickup truck at NC charter school, teens arrested, deputies say
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three teens were arrested Wednesday after marijuana, THC vape cartridges and a bottle of vodka were found in a pickup truck parked at a charter school in Lincoln County, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a deputy was approached on Wednesday by someone who said something was […]
Statesville man accused of stabbing person with scissors, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of stabbing another man with scissors at a home near Statesville Wednesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the incident happened on Monte Vista Road west of Statesville. Deputies said they arrived at the home and found a man stabbed. The victim […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake
TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
One dead in crash involving CMS school bus, motorcycle and pickup truck, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning, police said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Youngblood Road and South Tryon Street, just south of the Steele Creek Crossing shopping center. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Comments / 0