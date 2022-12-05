Read full article on original website
venangoextra.com
Community Support Services, United Way to distribute food vouchers
Venango County Community Support Services and the United Way of Venango County will distribute their annual Christmas food vouchers on Tuesday, Dec. 13. There are two distribution sites: Christ Episcopal Church, at 16 Central Ave. in Oil City; and First Baptist Church, at 1041 Liberty St. in Franklin. Both sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the vouchers run out.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/8/22
Bux recently came to us as a stray so we are still getting to know him. Our vet estimated him to be around 4 years old. He is a typical hound in the way that he loves to be outside and use his nose! Bux is a very friendly boy who is food motivated and just melts into any affection. Bux seems to do well with the other dogs here but he would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. If this handsome boy seems like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Bux at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
yourdailylocal.com
Tidioute Public Library to host Stuff-a-Pup Workshop
TIDIOUTE, Pa. – The Tidioute Public Library will be having a Stuff-a-Pup workshop on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. Attendees will stuff their own 15-inch plush, labradoodle puppy. Reservations are requested by calling 814-484-3581 as supplies are limited. The program is for children ages three and up. Throughout the...
erienewsnow.com
Online Scavenger Hunt Sends Locals Searching for Treasure Across Erie
If you had a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, what would you do? For one r/Erie user, sending people on a city-wide scavenger hunt would be the answer. In a November 30th post, user u/ErieMoneyHunt posted about an unspecified amount of money hidden somewhere within the city limits. The user, who goes by "Mr. Money Hunts," said it was "more than $100, but less than $1000," but worth the effort for someone to find.
wesb.com
K9 Duke Receives Body Armor
Bradford Police’s K9 Duke has received his body armor. The armor was paid for through a donation to Vested Interest, a charity providing bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs across the United States. Duke’s armor was paid for through a donation by Douglas...
Homeless people continue to seek shelter inside abandoned buildings in Jamestown
As leaders in Jamestown work to set up more shelters for the growing homeless population, City Council voted to cut funding to an agency working to help those experiencing homelessness
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County YMCA set to Host Annual Special Operations Auction
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County YMCA Special Ops Auction is something that is very close to Thad Turner’s heart. Turner, the Executive Director of the Y, is spearheading the 4th annual event, which helps to serve numerous YMCA activities. “It’s amazing,” Turner said. “There’s everything from a...
erienewsnow.com
Model Railroad Display Helps Celebrate Holidays & History
It's an early December tradition in the Crawford County community of Spartansburg. Ron and Connie Sitterley show off their model trains as part of the town's holiday celebration called 'Christmas in Spartansburg.' The event was held over the weekend and draws people from miles around. "It's just for their entertainment,”...
Lack of Parking impacts a new DuBois event center, restaurant
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new establishment in DuBois raised some concerns with Sandy Township zoning ordinances for not having enough parking. The Angry Goat an event center, bar, and restaurant in the Doolittle Station complex had to buy 6 acres of land to add more parking for guests. “Yeah one of the big […]
chqgov.com
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HYGIENE ALERTS THE COMMUNITY OF INTERRUPTION IN SERVICE OF THE 24/7 CHAUTAUQUA CRISIS LINE
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: The Chautauqua County 24/7 Crisis Services line has experienced an interruption in service. Those undergoing a crisis or know someone who is, are encouraged to dial 988 to reach for help. 988 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and is manned 24 hours a day, seven days...
yourdailylocal.com
City Sees Nearly 50% Increase in C.A.R. Pool Attendance in 2022
WARREN, Pa. – The combination of great summer weather and the full elimination of COVID-related gathering restrictions led to a “perfect storm” for a massive increase in the use of the C.A.R. Pool in 2022. Acting City Manager Mike Holtz gave a recap of the 2022 numbers...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Dairy Queen, BFS Convenience Store Opening on Friday
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Brookville just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ restaurant in town!. (Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant opening in Brookville. Set to open on December 9, the restaurant is located at 420 Main Street.
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Shippenville Borough Teen No Longer Considered Missing
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing Shippenville Borough teen is over. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday morning, 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor is no longer considered missing. Police say it was determined that Taylor is “staying with other family members.”...
erienewsnow.com
Second Harvest Food Bank Hosts Produce Express Distribution in Meadville
As a widow on fixed income, Doris Newcomer relies on food assistance. "The economy is so bad nowadays and (there's) not a lot of money to go around," said Newcomer. "There isn't a whole lot of money to work with, and I get food stamps." Newcomer isn't alone. She's one...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Car Crashes into Tree on Cloe Rossiter Road; Punxsy Teen Injured
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree in Bell Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on Cloe Rossiter Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
Family speaks out, says rescue dog saved them from house fire
They’re man’s best friends and a local family said their rescue dog saved their lives when a fire broke out in their home. Darice and Dennis Stroup of Spring Creek adopted Chloe, a 5-year-old chihuahua pug mix, in April from the Erie Humane Society. “She’s just so protective of me, I’d tell you, she’d take […]
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT Honors Pair of Warren County Employees for Innovative Ideas
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently recognized a pair of Warren County employees and others with Innovation Awards for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies. Nine team members from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, were among the honorees....
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn
There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Mall is a Place to Make Memories: Giving You the Business
There's a place where you can get your hair done, some shopping tackled, get a tattoo and then have a bite to eat. That's just some of the amenities all in one place at the Millcreek Mall. Karrie George grew up going to the Millcreek Mall as a kid, now...
Erie driver hits snowplow in Wattsburg
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie driver is uninjured after hitting a snowplow on Dec 1. The accident was at about 6:53 a.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 22-year-old Erie man was driving a Chevy Cruze south on Route 8 near Church Street in Wattsburg. While navigating a right curve, he reportedly lost control […]
