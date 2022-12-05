ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

venangoextra.com

Community Support Services, United Way to distribute food vouchers

Venango County Community Support Services and the United Way of Venango County will distribute their annual Christmas food vouchers on Tuesday, Dec. 13. There are two distribution sites: Christ Episcopal Church, at 16 Central Ave. in Oil City; and First Baptist Church, at 1041 Liberty St. in Franklin. Both sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the vouchers run out.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 12/8/22

Bux recently came to us as a stray so we are still getting to know him. Our vet estimated him to be around 4 years old. He is a typical hound in the way that he loves to be outside and use his nose! Bux is a very friendly boy who is food motivated and just melts into any affection. Bux seems to do well with the other dogs here but he would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. If this handsome boy seems like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Bux at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Tidioute Public Library to host Stuff-a-Pup Workshop

TIDIOUTE, Pa. – The Tidioute Public Library will be having a Stuff-a-Pup workshop on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. Attendees will stuff their own 15-inch plush, labradoodle puppy. Reservations are requested by calling 814-484-3581 as supplies are limited. The program is for children ages three and up. Throughout the...
TIDIOUTE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Online Scavenger Hunt Sends Locals Searching for Treasure Across Erie

If you had a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, what would you do? For one r/Erie user, sending people on a city-wide scavenger hunt would be the answer. In a November 30th post, user u/ErieMoneyHunt posted about an unspecified amount of money hidden somewhere within the city limits. The user, who goes by "Mr. Money Hunts," said it was "more than $100, but less than $1000," but worth the effort for someone to find.
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

K9 Duke Receives Body Armor

Bradford Police’s K9 Duke has received his body armor. The armor was paid for through a donation to Vested Interest, a charity providing bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs across the United States. Duke’s armor was paid for through a donation by Douglas...
BRADFORD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren County YMCA set to Host Annual Special Operations Auction

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County YMCA Special Ops Auction is something that is very close to Thad Turner’s heart. Turner, the Executive Director of the Y, is spearheading the 4th annual event, which helps to serve numerous YMCA activities. “It’s amazing,” Turner said. “There’s everything from a...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Model Railroad Display Helps Celebrate Holidays & History

It's an early December tradition in the Crawford County community of Spartansburg. Ron and Connie Sitterley show off their model trains as part of the town's holiday celebration called 'Christmas in Spartansburg.' The event was held over the weekend and draws people from miles around. "It's just for their entertainment,”...
SPARTANSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Lack of Parking impacts a new DuBois event center, restaurant

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new establishment in DuBois raised some concerns with Sandy Township zoning ordinances for not having enough parking.  The Angry Goat an event center, bar, and restaurant in the Doolittle Station complex had to buy 6 acres of land to add more parking for guests.  “Yeah one of the big […]
DUBOIS, PA
yourdailylocal.com

City Sees Nearly 50% Increase in C.A.R. Pool Attendance in 2022

WARREN, Pa. – The combination of great summer weather and the full elimination of COVID-related gathering restrictions led to a “perfect storm” for a massive increase in the use of the C.A.R. Pool in 2022. Acting City Manager Mike Holtz gave a recap of the 2022 numbers...
WARREN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Brookville Dairy Queen, BFS Convenience Store Opening on Friday

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Brookville just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ restaurant in town!. (Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant opening in Brookville. Set to open on December 9, the restaurant is located at 420 Main Street.
BROOKVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

BREAKING NEWS: Shippenville Borough Teen No Longer Considered Missing

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing Shippenville Borough teen is over. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday morning, 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor is no longer considered missing. Police say it was determined that Taylor is “staying with other family members.”...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Car Crashes into Tree on Cloe Rossiter Road; Punxsy Teen Injured

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree in Bell Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on Cloe Rossiter Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Family speaks out, says rescue dog saved them from house fire

They’re man’s best friends and a local family said their rescue dog saved their lives when a fire broke out in their home. Darice and Dennis Stroup of Spring Creek adopted Chloe, a 5-year-old chihuahua pug mix, in April from the Erie Humane Society. “She’s just so protective of me, I’d tell you, she’d take […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

PennDOT Honors Pair of Warren County Employees for Innovative Ideas

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently recognized a pair of Warren County employees and others with Innovation Awards for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies. Nine team members from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, were among the honorees....
WARREN COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn

There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Erie driver hits snowplow in Wattsburg

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie driver is uninjured after hitting a snowplow on Dec 1. The accident was at about 6:53 a.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 22-year-old Erie man was driving a Chevy Cruze south on Route 8 near Church Street in Wattsburg. While navigating a right curve, he reportedly lost control […]
ERIE, PA

