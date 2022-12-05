Read full article on original website
sonomacountygazette.com
Dear Sonoma County: 2022 deserves big holiday energy
Dear Readers: Now hear me out: I didn’t plan to vomit holiday cheer all over the December edition of this year’s Gazette. It -- as vomit does -- it just, sort of happened all of a sudden and entirely out of nowhere. Seriously. It’s like; there was Thanksgiving and then, BAM, there came Christmas and the rest of the holiday season.
sonomamag.com
The Best Things We Ate in Sonoma in 2022
Sometimes you know, in the seconds after a first bite, that a dish won’t be merely memorable. It’s going to be one of the best bites of the year. A sip of oyster soup called Billi Bi at the recently opened, high-end Cyrus restaurant in Geyserville had exactly that quality.
northbaybiz.com
Sticking to It: Windsor Toffee
Local confectioner Windsor Toffee is quickly becoming a Sonoma County favorite. Owners Veronica Aguado and Evodio Medrano opened their business two years ago when Veronica sought a change following a 12-year career in the chocolate industry. Having spent over a decade working with chocolate and honing her skills, she decided to continue following her passion for sweets and began crafting her own from their home kitchen.
sonomacountygazette.com
Rio Nido eyeing park updates
Thanksgiving was lovely. After the pandemic its been fantastic to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends once again. November just flew by us. I am in disbelief that time is passing by so quickly. There is no doubt that winter is here. Living in Rio Nido under...
sonomacountygazette.com
Head to Rohnert Park for holiday family fun!
I've truly been enjoying the bounty of Rohnert Park’s rich theatrical arts. What wondrous pockets of Sonoma County we have. Especially with darker and shorter days, we need to do what we can to make the cold months a little warmer. Things don’t get easier on their own so we need to make time to live this life.
'Shock': Mountain lion enters Bay Area home, drags dog outside
A mountain lion that entered a Santa Rosa home and dragged a dog outside on Nov. 28 was euthanized by a Sonoma County trapper on Dec. 3, officials said.
SFist
Sonoma County Mountain Lion Straight Up Walks Into Woman’s Home, Drags Out Her Dog
The dog survived, but the mountain lion was tracked down and euthanized, after an incident last weekend where the mountain lion casually walked into a Sonoma County home and picked a fight with the dog. It’s a phenomenon we’ve seen in the Bay Area before, where mountain lions wander into...
Redwood Empire Food Bank gets creative to eliminate food waste
SANTA ROSA -- No food goes to waste at the Redwood Empire Food Bank. Any donated food that does not get bagged up for grocery distribution, the food bank makes into fresh meals that are ready to eat with those leftover bulk ingredients. At 10 a.m. sharp every day, the food bank's kitchen gets to work. It is an all-hands on deck process, following the direction of Chef Don Nolan. Volunteers cook up the recipes he comes up with that very morning, after looking at what he has. "What I have available is what I end up making," Nolan said.In the pantry...
lakecountybloom.com
Lake Family Resource Center Announces Holiday Food Program
Lake Family Resource Center (Lake FRC) announces the Holiday Food Program. With generous donations from our community, Brunos and Foods Ect. We will once again be offering gift cards instead of food boxes. Northshore residents will receive a food gift card to Bruno’s Shop Smart, while Southshore will receive a...
ksro.com
Lawsuit Filed to Stop Logging Operation Near Russian River
An environmental group is filing a lawsuit in hopes of stopping a logging operation approved for Neely Hill above the Russian River. The recently approved Silver Estates timber harvest plan allows for redwood and Douglas fir trees to be cut down on 224-acres of land near Guerneville and Monte Rio. In its lawsuit, the Guerneville Forest Coalition says Cal Fire and the logging plan are coming short of meeting standards set by the California Environmental Quality Act. Cal Fire is also accused of not doing enough to assess the impact the project could have on flood-prone areas and wildlife. The logging zone is home to the 340-foot-tall and about two-thousand-year-old Clar Tree, which some believe is the tallest tree on private property in the world.
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
ksro.com
Overnight Freezing and Frost Temperatures Coming Back to the North Bay
More sub-freezing temperatures and frost are in this week’s forecast for Sonoma County. A storm that’s been bringing periods of rainfall since Saturday is expected to continue into early this afternoon. The mercury in thermometers could drop below 32-degrees tomorrow and Thursday mornings, with the valley areas like Santa Rosa getting as cold as 26-degrees. The National Weather Service says frost is possible on both mornings. Another storm is expected to bring significant rainfall between Thursday night and early Friday afternoon.
northbaybiz.com
Santa Rosa’s New Approach to Crisis Response
Santa Rosa’s inRESPONSE mental health crisis teams are filling an important need. The very first call for the services of the new inRESPONSE mental health mobile team, which hit the streets of Santa Rosa in January, was a success story. A woman at a local hospital had a mental health breakdown, and the team was dispatched to give assistance.
North Bay water officials lower Russian River dam ahead of heavy rainfall
Sonoma County water officials have started to lower the rubber dam on the Russian River to prevent flooding ahead of the upcoming storms. They're hoping for a downpour to raise the water level amid the continuing drought.
beyondthecreek.com
Basque Boulangerie Cafe Closes in Danville
Sonoma-based Basque Boulangerie Café, which opened back in 2015 at historic Danville Hotel on Hartz Ave, has closed. Their Sonoma location remains open.
mendofever.com
Ukiah’s Tastebuds Becomes First Blue Zones Project Approved Restaurant in Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by the Blue Zones Project of Mendocino County:. Blue Zones Project Mendocino County is excited to announce Taste Buds as the first Blue Zones Project approved restaurant in Mendocino County! Taste Buds has been serving Ukiah-Mendocino residents with delicious vegetarian Jamaican inspired food. There will be a ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:30PM, followed by drinks and sampling of the delicious Blue Zones approved dishes. We applaud siblings Cody and Chelsea Akin for offering healthy food options for our community.
ksro.com
One Injured in Santa Rosa from Microwave Fire
A person is recovering after food in a microwave caught fire in an apartment in Santa Rosa. A resident was microwaving food in a package that went up in flames on Sunday afternoon. The resident had put the fire out by the time firefighters got there, but smoke spread to the second floor of the apartment complex, and to part of the third floor. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. It’s unclear if it was the same person who had the microwave mishap.
OpenTable names 5 Bay Area restaurants among 'most beloved' in America
An old-school SF red meat institution, a waterfront Peruvian spot and more.
ksro.com
Petaluma Garage Fire Sunday Night Causes $10,000 in Damages
A garage fire in Petaluma leads to $10,000 dollars in damages. The fire happened Sunday night on the 900 block of Hogwarts Circle. Responding firefighters saw flames and smoke coming from the garage of a two-story house. Sprinklers managed to contain it to the garage and firefighters had it extinguished within five minutes. Damage was limited to the garage itself and household items in the garage. No injuries were reported.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Approves New Rent Control Measures for Mobile Home Parks
Tighter rent control measures were approved for mobile homes in Santa Rosa. The City Council approved an update to its mobile home rent ordinance further restricting rent increases. Rent increases at mobile homes are now limited to 70 percent of the San Francisco Area CPI with a 4 percent cap as opposed to 100 percent with a 6 percent cap. The update also allows park owners to increase space rent by 10 percent when sold to a new buyer. Mobile park owners Tuesday urged council members to postpone a decision saying the update would lead to more arbitrations. The council ultimately ignored their requests and voted for the update which will take effect January 6th.
