An environmental group is filing a lawsuit in hopes of stopping a logging operation approved for Neely Hill above the Russian River. The recently approved Silver Estates timber harvest plan allows for redwood and Douglas fir trees to be cut down on 224-acres of land near Guerneville and Monte Rio. In its lawsuit, the Guerneville Forest Coalition says Cal Fire and the logging plan are coming short of meeting standards set by the California Environmental Quality Act. Cal Fire is also accused of not doing enough to assess the impact the project could have on flood-prone areas and wildlife. The logging zone is home to the 340-foot-tall and about two-thousand-year-old Clar Tree, which some believe is the tallest tree on private property in the world.

GUERNEVILLE, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO