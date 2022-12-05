ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Sioux City Journal

St. Ambrose students share impact of Iowa Tuition Grant

St. Ambrose University hosted a breakfast for Legislative attendees this week, where students spoke about the impact of the Iowa Tuition Grant. Students Haylee Thurmond and Daniel Salazar highlighted the grant's profound impact on their education. Thurmond, who double-majors in criminal justice and women and gender studies with a minor...
Sioux City Journal

IHSAA approves socioeconomic factor to be instituted for football classification

The first step has been made for a socioeconomic factor to play a role in Iowa high school football classification as early as next fall. On Monday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association board of control approved a recommendation from the IHSAA classification committee to adopt a model similar to one currently used by the Minnesota State High School League.
