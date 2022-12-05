ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Liberty girls edge Philip Barbour in Sam Bord Memorial Tournament

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A rising Liberty girls basketball program took another step forward Thursday night in Grafton’s Sam Bord Memorial Tournament, taking down one of Class AAA’s third-ranked teams. The Mountaineers overcame an early deficit to win 44-41 against Philip Barbour, which was tied with...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont turns over Preston in its 58-33 victory

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont girls basketball team used an all-around effort Thursday in a 58-33 win over the Preston Knights, forcing 42 turnovers while having 10 different players score in the contest, improving to 2-0 on the young season in the process. The East...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Devilettes win season opener at Wahama

MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood’s girls basketball team did its best on the offensive and defensive ends in the final quarter Monday evening against Wahama. The strong fourth resulted in a season-opening road victory.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Ripley boys' basketball begins Saturday

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The home of great Italian food is where Ripley begins its boys basketball feast for the 2022-23 season going against Robert C. Byrd in the Clarksburg area. Derek Mullins begins his second season at the helm of his alma mater.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport's Rohrig, Summers, Reed chosen to Class AAA football 1st team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Under his football jersey on the back of his shoulder pads, Gavin Lochow wore his motivation. “Play like Julie” was emblazoned there. It was a reminder to the Huntington High senior quarterback to give his best effort, just as did his aunt Julie Ditty, who died from breast cancer at 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, four days after Lochow played the first football game of his junior season. Ditty was a star professional tennis player ranked as high as 89th in the world. She gave tennis lessons up until three days before she died.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

WVNews

Sanders' big fourth quarter lifts St. Joe's past Notre Dame

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Isaiah Sanders scored 17 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to lift Huntington St. Joseph past Notre Dame, 49-44, in boys high school basketball action Thursday night at Angelo Basile Court. The Fighting Irish (0-2) outscored St. Joe’s 15-5 in the...
HUNTINGTON, WV

