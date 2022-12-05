ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Contract details of Jeff Brohm's 6-year deal at Louisville

Louisville officially introduced Jeff Brohm as the program's 24th head coach on Thursday evening at the Angels Envy club at Cardinal Stadium. Brohm's contract with UofL is set for six years with an official start date of December 9, 2022 which comes with a base salary of $5 million per year with $100,000 increases each year.
Louisville volleyball advances with a sweep of Baylor

The University of Louisville volleyball team is one step away from a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Final Four. U of L, the overall No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and No. 1 seed in the Louisville bracket, made it back to the Elite Eight after sweeping No. 4 seed Baylor 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 on Thursday afternoon before 5,002 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
Louisville rebounds with a blowout win over SIUE

Coming off back-to-back lopsided losses, the University of Louisville took a lot of frustration out on SIUE on Tuesday night. The Cardinals scored a record 62 points in the first half, outscored the Cougars 29-3 in the second quarter, and romped to a 105-32 victory before 7,311 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
