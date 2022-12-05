The University of Louisville volleyball team is one step away from a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Final Four. U of L, the overall No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and No. 1 seed in the Louisville bracket, made it back to the Elite Eight after sweeping No. 4 seed Baylor 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 on Thursday afternoon before 5,002 fans at the KFC Yum Center.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO