Boston Police investigating after two people shot near Lee elementary school in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured right next to Lee elementary school on Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to 155 Talbot Ave in Dorchester just after 3 p.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on any suspects.

Homicide detectives were seen on the scene assisting with the investigation.

Boston School’s Superintendent Mary Skipper responded to Monday’s shooting in a statement saying:

“Members of the Lee School staff acted quickly as they had been trained to do and placed the school into safe mode this afternoon to ensure the safety of students and staff. We know our young people need support now more than ever, and it’s up to all of us to create and sustain safe neighborhoods for our young people. We’re still receiving details. BPS is making resources available to the students as they process what has occurred and we will continue to collaborate with the Boston Police Department, City agencies, and community partners to address safety within our community.”

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group