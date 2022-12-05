ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Henderson police union leader facing charges in alleged hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Henderson police union leader is facing charges related to a hit-and-run crash, the police department confirmed. The city attorney's office approved misdemeanor charges and issued a summons on Monday, Dec. 5, for Officer Gary Hargis to appear in Henderson Municipal Court. Hargis, 47, is...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson Police officer to face hit-and-run charges after October crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson City Attorney’s Office approved filing hit-and-run charges against a Henderson Police officer after a crash earlier this year. HPD confirmed that Officer Gary Hargis, 47, was issued a summons for misdemeanor hit-and-run charges on Dec. 5. Hargis faces charges of duty to stop at an accident, failure to maintain lane and failure to give information to a party at a vehicle accident.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas liquor store CEO was impaired at time of fatal crash, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report released by Nevada State Police shows Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in rural Nevada in 2021. The crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021 on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, State Police said Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Woman Fatally Shoots Teenage Carjacking Suspect With His Own Gun

A woman from North Las Vegas, Nevada, fatally shot an 18-year-old who was trying to carjack her with his own gun. The shooting occurred last month, but the police released information about the case after determining the woman acted in self-defense and would not face charges. Officials said that two...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Hanging out, drinking at east side park left 1 man dead, another facing charges, report says

According to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Oliva's girlfriend, who isn't identified in the paperwork, told police she had invited another man through Facebook Messenger to go with her and Oliva to the park. She said she only knew the man by his moniker. The documents later reveal police learned that the person was 18-year-old, Joshua Steffen.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy