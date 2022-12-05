Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nevada State Police looking for semi-truck involved in hit-and-run crash
Police said a semi-truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a bicyclist Monday near Boulder City.
Suspected DUI driver speeding on Las Vegas Strip tells police she needed to use bathroom
A suspected impaired driver, accused of going double the speed limit on the Las Vegas Strip, reportedly told an officer she needed to use the bathroom, an arrest report the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
‘It’s either us or them:’ Road rage led to confrontation that left driver dead in east Las Vegas shooting
A confrontation on the streets of east Las Vegas led to a shooting that left a driver dead, according to a Metro police arrest report.
Second arrest made in finding of human remains in southeast valley
A woman has been arrested in relation to the finding of human remains inside a barrel at a home near Russell and Mountain Vista late last month. 30-year-old Angelica Hudson booked into CCDC on one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.
Woman shot during robbery in northeast Las Vegas valley, police say
A woman was shot during a robbery in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police.
Henderson police union leader facing charges in alleged hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Henderson police union leader is facing charges related to a hit-and-run crash, the police department confirmed. The city attorney's office approved misdemeanor charges and issued a summons on Monday, Dec. 5, for Officer Gary Hargis to appear in Henderson Municipal Court. Hargis, 47, is...
Woman arrested for open murder is second suspect in death of man found in barrel
Angelica Hudson, 30, is the second suspect arrested in connection with the death of Rene Enriquez Jr.
Clark County releases traffic safety plan to end trend of fatal crashes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In an effort to save lives on the roads, Clark County is the first in the country to form a traffic safety office. The group released its first traffic safety and strategic plan in an effort to end fatal crashes in the county. Between 2017...
Las Vegas Metro Police Department to crack down on speeding drivers over the holidays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You might want to slow down if you tend to speed on the streets. According to authorities, one-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada. The Las Vegas...
Henderson Police officer to face hit-and-run charges after October crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson City Attorney’s Office approved filing hit-and-run charges against a Henderson Police officer after a crash earlier this year. HPD confirmed that Officer Gary Hargis, 47, was issued a summons for misdemeanor hit-and-run charges on Dec. 5. Hargis faces charges of duty to stop at an accident, failure to maintain lane and failure to give information to a party at a vehicle accident.
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was impaired at time of fatal crash, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report released by Nevada State Police shows Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in rural Nevada in 2021. The crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021 on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, State Police said Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.
Woman accused of hitting, injuring 2 on bicycle has 3 past arrests for DUI, reckless driving
The woman accused of hitting two people on a bicycle is facing DUI and reckless driving charges. This is the fourth time in the past 15 years, she is facing those charges, according to court documents. However, in this case, two people were injured.
Woman Fatally Shoots Teenage Carjacking Suspect With His Own Gun
A woman from North Las Vegas, Nevada, fatally shot an 18-year-old who was trying to carjack her with his own gun. The shooting occurred last month, but the police released information about the case after determining the woman acted in self-defense and would not face charges. Officials said that two...
Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting in east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused in a drive-by shooting that left one person dead in the east Las Vegas Valley, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Tuesday. Usbaldo Zarate was identified by police as a suspect in the shooting that took place on Nov. 26, in the 4800 block […]
Hanging out, drinking at east side park left 1 man dead, another facing charges, report says
According to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Oliva's girlfriend, who isn't identified in the paperwork, told police she had invited another man through Facebook Messenger to go with her and Oliva to the park. She said she only knew the man by his moniker. The documents later reveal police learned that the person was 18-year-old, Joshua Steffen.
Police trying to identify suspect in recent armed robberies
Las Vegas police are hoping someone will recognize a suspect accused of two armed robberies near the downtown area.
Las Vegas woman accused of 7th DUI remains jailed on $5K bail
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI remained in custody Wednesday more than two weeks after a judge set bail at $5,000.
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was drunk before fatal crash, troopers say
The CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, who died in a fatal crash last year, was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Pair in Nevada accused of mail theft arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man and woman accused of mail theft were arrested in Mesquite after fleeing police in a stolen truck, police said. Roger Theodore Jenkins, 55, of Pahrump, and Lindsey Fay Sarac, 34, of Las Vegas, face multiple felony charges, including, but not limited to, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading.
Boulder City police say “highly intoxicated” woman caught speeding through a school zone
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People are crediting the Boulder City Police Department on its Facebook page for stopping a suspected drunk driver who was caught in a school zone near Garrett Middle School on Monday. “She was headed to the high school and then back to one of our...
