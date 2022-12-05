Read full article on original website
50 Years Ago: Neil Diamond Catches Fire With ‘Hot August Night’
Neil Diamond recorded his first live album on a warm August night in 1972 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Two and a half months later, the rest of the world found out just how hot it really was. He came into this concert as a known and respected...
25 Years Ago: Why Green Day Initially Shelved ‘Good Riddance’
Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” was released Dec. 2, 1997, but the poignant ballad could have come out several years earlier. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong originally began working on the tune during the group’s early days. Sometime around 1991, he’d fallen for a woman named Amanda who frequented the Bay Area’s Gilman Street music scene. She was a feminist and a rebel, and eventually she broke Armstrong’s heart. Amanda dumped him and moved to Ecuador. Some said it was to be with family; others claim she joined the Peace Corps. Whatever the reason, the experience inspired the young Armstrong.
Dolly Parton to Cover Prince, Rolling Stones on Rock Album
Dolly Parton has revealed a few more details about her upcoming rock album, which she decided to make after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. She’s previously said that former Journey singer Steve Perry would be heard on the LP and that she was aiming to have Robert Plant and Jimmy Page guest on a new cover of Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway to Heaven." In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (video below), she unveiled the record's title and said it would also include songs by Prince, the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd, along with some original pieces.
Noel Gallagher Recalls Moment of ‘Explosion’ at Early Oasis Jam
Noel Gallagher says a particularly memorable early Oasis rehearsal set him on his way to songwriting success. At the same time, however, he’s comfortable with knowing he isn’t as good a writer as some people believe him to be – arguing that it's a healthy attitude. Noel’s...
Jeff Lynne and ELO Albums Ranked Worst to Best
In their heyday, Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra earned plenty of accolades – from fans, industry figures and their peers: John Lennon (we think approvingly) referred to them as the "son of Beatles." Randy Newman wrote an entire song about them, 1979's "The Story of a Rock and Roll Band."
Elton John and Rolling Stones Among 2022’s Top-Earning Tours
Elton John and the Rolling Stones sold more than half a billion dollars of total concert tickets in 2022 with their respective tours. John earned over $334 million with 85 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, second only to Bad Bunny on Billboard's 2022 Top Tours chart. The Stones came in at No. 6 with more than $179 million, an impressive number considering they played only 20 shows.
’80s Hitmaker Holly Knight Reveals Her Reason for Writing
Holly Knight is exploring the meaning behind her life’s work in a new memoir, after writing ‘80s hits for Tina Turner, Bon Jovi, Kiss, Meat Loaf, Pat Benatar and many others. Titled I Am the Warrior: My Crazy Life Writing the Hits and Rocking the MTV Eighties, and...
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
U2’s Larry Mullen Won’t Tour in 2023
U2 drummer Larry Mullen reported that, if the band tours in 2023, he probably won’t be on the road with them. In a recent Washington Post article, journalist Geoff Edgers wrote that Mullen was planning to take time off regardless of what his colleagues were planning. "You only do this if you're having the best time," Mullen was quoted as saying. "And not everyone is going to make it because the price is so high. So I think the challenge is for more generosity. More openness to the process. I am autonomous and I value my autonomy. I don't sing from the same hymn sheet. I don't pray to the same version of God. So everyone has their limits."
Red Hot Chili Peppers Is Bringing Their 2023 Tour To Minnesota
The Red Hot Chili Peppers are making a stop at US Bank Stadium on their 2023 Stadium Tour and will be bringing special guests The Strokes with them. The group that brought you 'Californication', 'Under The Bridge' and more consists of lead singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante.
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add More US Shows With Alice Cooper
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced six more U.S. stadium shows for 2023, this time with support from Alice Cooper. The new string of dates begin on Aug. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y., and end on Aug. 18 in El Paso, Texas. The announcement comes shortly after Motley Crue and Def Leppard confirmed two February 2023 shows at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J., which will serve as a warm-up for their four-month tour of Latin America and Europe.
Lindsey Buckingham Honors ‘Musical Comrade’ Christine McVie
Lindsey Buckingham made his first comments since the death of Christine McVie, describing his departed Fleetwood Mac bandmate his “musical comrade.”. “Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking,” Buckingham began his message, posted to Instagram. “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”
John Travolta Pays Tribute to Kirstie Alley
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley made three Look Who’s Talking movies together over a span of four years: Look Who’s Talking, Look Who’s Talking Too, and Look Who’s Talking Now. The gimmick in these very popular family comedies was that the audience could hear the thoughts of the baby in the story (voiced by Bruce Willis) and later even the dogs (Danny DeVito and Diane Keaton). But the sturdy center of the films was Travolta and Alley and their relationship as the lovable James and Mollie.
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dies at 71
One of the signature film and TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Kirstie Alley passed away after a battle with cancer. She was only 71 years old. A statement posted to her Twitter account read “we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
How Prince Creeped Out Toto’s Steve Lukather
Steve Lukather actually had a trio of encounters with Prince over three decades, but they never shared a single conversation. He first met this then-unknown talent around 1978, when Lukather had been hired by producer James Newton Howard to work on singer Valerie Carter’s second album Wild Child. “James said, ‘There’s this kid here, man, from Minneapolis,’” the Toto leader and session giant said in an interview with Sunset Sound Recorders (video below). “‘He’s supposed to be some genius guy. They want him to co-produce with me, or whatever. I think he’s just gonna hang out with us – don’t worry about it.’
Neil Young Now Says Retirement ‘Could Happen’
Neil Young admits that he might slow down one day, but for now he’s doubling down on the idea of creating a sustainable tour. Retirement “doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility,” Young, 77, tells the New Yorker. “That could happen. You get to a point in life where things are happening everywhere around you, and your friends are going away and not coming back. Things change.”
‘Wednesday’ Is Already the Third Most-Watched Show Ever on Netflix
For the second straight week, Wednesday was far and away the most-watched show on Netflix. In fact, it was nearly watched for ten times the number of hours as the second-most-watched show on the streaming service, 1899. And if you add up the total number of hours viewed of the nine other shows in the Netflix top ten most-watched series last week, their total — 191 million hours viewed — is less than half the amount of Wednesday that was watched — 411 million hours.
Aerosmith Cancels Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health
Aerosmith has been forced to cancel two shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed ailment. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted Friday night. Though Aerosmith initially said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” the performance, scheduled for Dec. 5, was later canceled.
Netflix Releases Robert Downey Documentary
As the title suggests, Sr. is a documentary about Robert Downey Sr., the provocative filmmaker who gave the world such cult classics as Putney Swope and Greaser’s Palace. But the film was also produced and features Downey’s son, a working actor you might be familiar with named Robert Downey Jr. In fact, the film is as much about the relationship between the two Roberts Downey than it is about Sr.’s life and career.
