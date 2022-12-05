Read full article on original website
Pearland County Road 59 currently being widened, reconstructed
The construction started in October 2022 and will be finished in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation is working on the widening of CR 59 in Pearland from Kirby Drive to CR 48. The two-lane road with no sidewalks will be widened to four lanes with raised...
Tomball holds second meeting on FM 2920 reconstruction project
In a public meeting Dec. 6, the city of Tomball presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project proposal presented in March. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During a second public meeting Dec. 6 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s Beckendorf Conference Center, Tomball city officials presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project, which spans from Business 249 to Willow Street. This comes after a March public meeting in which the project proposal was met with opposition from the public, Community Impact previously reported.
Sugar Land approves drainage fee starting Jan. 1
A new drainage fee will be levied starting Jan. 1 after the Sugar Land City Council approved the fee during its Dec. 6 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Sugar Land City Council has approved a new charge designed to generate more funds for stormwater management. The City Council approved the rate changes during a Dec. 6 Sugar Land City Council meeting.
City of Sugar Land wraps up 2019 bond-funded drainage projects
After 200 Sugar Land houses flooded during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017, drainage emerged as a top priority for the city, city officials said. Sugar Land voters approved a $90.76 million general obligation bond in November 2019, which included $47.6 million for drainage under Proposition A. Three years later, following a pandemic and rising construction costs, the city has checked four of 10 projects off the list.
Work begins on major water line replacement in Montrose
The project involves adding a 72-inch water line to the city of Houston’s southwest pump station to increase water capacity, according to Markos Mengesha, interim assistant director of capital projects with the city of Houston, during an Oct. 11 presentation. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Work kicked off in October on...
Learn more about this month's featured neighborhood, market data for Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
A house located at 6022 Camellia Street. (Courtesy HAR) Glen Cove is a single-family community of approximately 180 homes near Memorial Park. The community is north of Buffalo Bayou, where the River Oaks Country Club, Hogg Bird Sanctuary and Bayou Bend Gardens can be found. Median home value: $1,800,250. Homes...
December featured neighborhood, market data: Learn more about Quail Green West, a Missouri City community
A house located at Pleasant Grove Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Quail Green West features midsize homes that are reasonably priced, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. The community dates back to 1980 and has continued to develop over the years, and it has 749 single-family properties with a median build year of 1982 and a median size of 1,601 square feet.
Northbound direct connector opens at Grand Parkway, Hwy. 249
Direct connectors have been under construction at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway since 2020 and are now open. (Community Impact staff) A direct connector that allows northbound drivers on the Tomball Tollway to enter the east and west Grand Parkway lanes opened in early December. The direct connector allowing...
Long-awaited Katy Crossing Icehouse updates grand opening
Katy Crossing Icehouse officials announced in a Dec. 6 Facebook post they are anticipating a January grand opening. (Courtesy Katy Crossing Icehouse) Residents who have anticipated the official opening for Katy Crossing Icehouse, a restaurant and bar, can expect a grand opening sometime in January, officials with the eatery said in a Dec. 6 Facebook post.
houstonpublicmedia.org
EPA finds the cleanup of the Jones Road Superfund in Northwest Harris County “not protective” of human health
The EPA has found the remediation for a hazardous waste site in Northwest Harris County to be inadequate and not protective of human health and the environment. The Jones Road Superfund Site in Cypress is a former dry cleaners that left behind toxic chemicals when it shut down in 2002. Instead of properly disposing of the dry cleaning solvents during its 20 years of operation, the owners are believed to have put them in the facility's septic system, causing them to contaminate the soil and groundwater, according to the EPA.
Jersey Village residents share feedback, hear updates on potential baseball stadium
Jersey Village City Hall hosted a town hall Dec. 5 regarding the city's Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Jersey Village Mayor Bobby Warren fielded dozens of questions from residents Dec. 5 at a town hall meeting on the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2—the future site of a new City Hall building and mixed-use development slated to offer retail, restaurant, housing and entertainment options at Jones Road south of Hwy. 290.
Harris, Montgomery county officials commemorate opening of Gosling Memorial Bridge
Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Gosling Memorial Bridge on Dec. 6. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of...
25 things to do in the Houston area this weekend, Dec. 9-11
Guests can enjoy treats, coffee, and hot chocolate while stargazing at the Houston Arboretum. (Courtesy Canva) Looking for something to do in the Houston area this weekend? Check out this weekend's guide!. Dec. 9-30: Explore a Christmas Village. Have an immersive Christmas experience at Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens’ Christmas...
Pearland, Friendswood see population and income increases in latest community survey
Pearland and Friendswood both saw increases in employment rates since 2016, while the state saw a slight decrease. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 American Community Survey data results, which break down a wide variety of topics in communities across the country, including population, income, employment and housing statistics. Here is a breakdown of how the Pearland and Friendswood communities looked in 2021 compared to five years prior.
Data: Bay Area cities experienced general population and income increases from 2016-21
Population and median household income have generally increased across different Bay Area cities, such as League City. (Courtesy city of League City) The Bay Area has seen general growth in categories such as population, income and employment, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey’s data results when compared to the 2016 American Community Survey.
Dannini moving to new location in The Woodlands Dec. 15
Dannini is moving from Market Street to Ashlane Way. (Courtesy Dannini) Luxury jewelry store Dannini is moving from its former location at Market Street to 8008 Ashlane Way, Ste. 120, The Woodlands. The new location will officially open Dec. 15, and it will continue to offer collections of hand-crafted and custom jewelry, according to the owners. 832-228-8228. www.dannini.com.
Elevation Cuts joins Eden Salon Suites in Generation Park
Eden Salon Suites in master-planned community Generation Park welcomed Elevation Cuts as its newest tenant Dec. 2. (Courtesy Elevation Cuts) Eden Salon Suites in master-planned community Generation Park welcomed Elevation Cuts as its newest tenant Dec. 2. Located at 255 Assay St., Ste. 255, Houston, Elevation Cuts offers men’s haircuts and stylings as well as a variety of hair products. Services are available through appointments and walk-ins. Eden Salon Suites features more than a dozen salon businesses, ranging from hair stylists to massage and beauty services. 832-210-4830. www.elevationcuts.com.
hccegalitarian.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON
A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
Amoco Federal Credit Union opens Clear Lake City location
Amoco Federal Credit Union opened a new location in Clear Lake City on Nov. 18. (Courtesy Amoco FCU) Amoco Federal Credit Union opened a new branch on Nov. 18 at 1150 Clear Lake City Blvd., Ste. 101, Houston, Culture and Communications Manager Joanna Knape said. The location offers financial services including loans, investing, saving and checking accounts. The credit union has various locations across the Bay Area in Clear Lake, Friendswood, Galveston and beyond. 800-231-6053. www.amocofcu.org/locations/clear-lake-city.
Slim Chickens to open Dec. 12 on South Main Street in Houston
Slim Chickens is set to open on South Main Street in Houston on Dec. 12. (Courtesy Slim Chickens) The Houston-based fast-food chain Slim Chickens is set to open its eighth Houston location Dec. 12 at 9599 S. Main St., according to a Dec. 8 announcement. More than 75 new jobs...
