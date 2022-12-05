ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Driver charged weeks after Nashua hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians

NASHUA, N.H. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man about two weeks after he allegedly hit three pedestrians in downtown Nashua and drove off.It happened the night before Thanksgiving around 11:40 p.m. on Main Street.Three people were hospitalized following the crash.Police determined the suspect vehicle was a Toyota RAV4. On Wednesday, Nashua police arrested Christopher Jimenez Delgado.Delgado was charged with three felony counts of conduct after an accident. The Nashua man was released on $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court. 
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages

Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
FITCHBURG, MA
WCVB

Giant piece of metal crashes into I-95 driver's windshield

BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.
BOXFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Death of 3-month-old Dover baby in 2000 remains unsolved

DOVER, N.H. — Officials said a 3-and-a-half-month-old baby died as a result of a pattern of abuse in 2000, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Jeffrey Trudeau Jr. was brought to the Seymour Osman Community Center by his mother, Christine Turcotte, on Dec. 7, 2000, because he was not responsive and not breathing.
DOVER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

State Police find missing NH woman

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
LONDONDERRY, NH

