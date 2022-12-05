Read full article on original website
Driver charged weeks after Nashua hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians
NASHUA, N.H. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man about two weeks after he allegedly hit three pedestrians in downtown Nashua and drove off.It happened the night before Thanksgiving around 11:40 p.m. on Main Street.Three people were hospitalized following the crash.Police determined the suspect vehicle was a Toyota RAV4. On Wednesday, Nashua police arrested Christopher Jimenez Delgado.Delgado was charged with three felony counts of conduct after an accident. The Nashua man was released on $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
WGME
Massachusetts woman accused of driving wrong way on NH highway while under influence
LONDONDERRY, New Hampshire (WGME) -- Police say an intoxicated Massachusetts woman was driving the wrong way on a New Hampshire highway early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police say they got reports around 12:15 a.m. about a silver sedan driving the wrong way on I-93 near Londonderry. Troopers found the...
WCVB
Mass. Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
NASHUA, N.H. — A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex...
NECN
Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Stevens Street woman believes harassment came from lost dog flyers
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Boston Firefighter Accused Of Attacking Elderly Man Outside Faneuil Hall: Report
A Boston firefighter is accused of attacking a 68-year-old man in front of his family outside of a Boston restaurant over the weekend, reports said. Robert Buckley, age 43, of Plymouth, was ordered held on a $2,000 bail during his arraignment Wednesday afternoon, where he was charged…
WCVB
Giant piece of metal crashes into I-95 driver's windshield
BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.
WMUR.com
Man accused in Brookline shooting upset that ex-wife was dating other men, court documents say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of shooting another man last month was allegedly upset that his ex-wife was dating other men, according to court documents obtained by News 9. Robert Gagnon, 45, is charged with attempted murder in the Nov. 23 shooting of Carlos Quintong on Townsend Hill...
NECN
Boston Woman Charged With Boating While Intoxicated in Jet Ski-Boat Crash
A 31-year-old Boston woman is facing boating while intoxicated and reckless conduct charges in connection with a serious crash between a Jet Ski and a boat in New Hampshire last July. Ivonne Pena, the driver of the personal watercraft, was arrested on Nov. 28 by Boston police and held as...
Plymouth man charged after allegedly attacking 68-year-old celebrating with family at Faneuil Hall
The alleged attacker that left a man with potential life-long neck injuries after attacking him during a family celebration at Faneuil Hall was held on $2,000 bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Robert Buckley, 43, is facing charges of assault and battery on a person over...
NHPR
Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
WMUR.com
Death of 3-month-old Dover baby in 2000 remains unsolved
DOVER, N.H. — Officials said a 3-and-a-half-month-old baby died as a result of a pattern of abuse in 2000, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Jeffrey Trudeau Jr. was brought to the Seymour Osman Community Center by his mother, Christine Turcotte, on Dec. 7, 2000, because he was not responsive and not breathing.
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
Wrongful death suit alleges BPD officers failed to save overdosing man, walked by cell 7 times
A wrongful death suit that alleges that Boston police officers failed to provide life-saving medical care to an overdosing inmate will proceed after a federal judge denied two officers’ motion to dismiss the case, according to a statement from the ACLU of Massachusetts. According to the ACLU, BPD officers...
UPDATE: Maine Teddy Bear With Son’s Ashes Has Been Found! Other Items Still Missing
If you have the empathy the women on my mom’s side of the family have, then you haven’t slept since you found out a teddy bear with someone’s son’s ashes inside was missing. I recently posted about the missing teddy bear stating that there was a...
fallriverreporter.com
49-year-old Plymouth woman killed, another injured, in fiery late night wrong-way highway crash
A Massachusetts woman has been killed after reportedly driving the wrong way on a local highway. According to MassDOT, the fatal crash took place on Route 3 Southbound in Duxbury near Exit 20 just after 9:00 p.m. One of the vehicles caught on fire and the collision left one dead...
whdh.com
State Police find missing NH woman
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
