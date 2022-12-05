Read full article on original website
989kbay.com
Work expected to start soon on pier near Little Squalicum Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Work is expected to begin soon at the pier near Little Squalicum Park, according to officials with the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation. The City recently acquired a portion of the pier, and intends to build a walkway up to a quarter-mile long over Bellingham Bay for public use.
Local tribes getting millions in grant funding for salmon, orca recovery
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Several million dollars in state and federal grants are coming to Whatcom County to enhance salmon and orca recovery. The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office has awarded a total of $27 million to eight counties for projects aimed at boosting the threatened species. Lummi...
Missing Blaine woman found safe
BLAINE, Wash. – The Blaine Police Department says a 72-year-old woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert earlier today has been found safe. They had asked the public for help in finding Freda Badger. She left Blaine Tuesday Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. bound for Sea-Tac Airport...
Bellingham Police rescue baby found in freezing conditions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An infant found in freezing conditions was rescued by Bellingham Police officers. Court documents state that police were called after the child’s mother left her brother’s house in Bellingham on November 30th. The brother told officers that the woman was too intoxicated to care...
Silver Alert issued for missing Blaine woman
BLAINE, Wash. – The Blaine Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman. They’re hoping the public can help local 72-year-old Freda Badger. She left Blaine Tuesday Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. bound for Sea-Tac Airport. She may have dementia and was confused about her...
