Atlantic City, NJ

Daily Voice

Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting

A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man admits he shot another man in the back in Atlantic City

A 31-year-old New Jersey man is facing up to nine years in state prison after admitting he shot a man in the back in Atlantic City. Ibn Jones, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and a weapons offense for the Nov. 9, 2021, shooting near the corner of Baltic and Indiana avenues, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 27, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in Atlantic City. Timothy Council Jr. of Atlantic City was shot shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 near 655 Absecon Boulevard, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Council was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Anyone...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Missing Atlantic City teen has been found

An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Whit

Suspect charged after viral TikTok of off-campus break-in

On Friday, Nov. 25, 22-year-old Rowan alum Elizabeth Jasek posted a TikTok showing an unknown man in her off-campus home in Glassboro on Thanksgiving morning. The video was taken with a camera that Jasek set up in her room. It showed the man going through her personal belongings and stealing some items. Nobody residing in the house was home at the time of the incident.
GLASSBORO, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics

Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

