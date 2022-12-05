Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Related
Prosecutor: 3 Charged for Murdering Mays Landing, NJ, Man; 1 Remains on the Run
Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a Mays Landing man in October. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 33-year-old Rahmir Bethea and 39-year-old Rasabohyt Bethea, both of Atlantic City, and 23-year-old David Santiago of Westville, OH, are responsible for the death of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
Prosecutor: Autopsy of Murdered Atlantic City Victim & Arrest Made
An autopsy of Timothy Council, Jr. has been completed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. It has been been determined that his cause of death was due to a single gunshot wound … resulting in death by homicide. Here is a link to our previous coverage about...
Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting
A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Who Escaped Custody, Ran Fake Dating Scheme Sentenced — Again
Federal authorities say a man from Atlantic City, who is no stranger to being behind bars, has been sentenced for escaping from federal custody and engaging in a scheme to defraud women over telephone dating services. 58-year-old Patrick Giblin was sentenced on Wednesday to 66 months after pleading guilty to...
South Jersey Man Arrested With Pound Of Crystal Meth: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for selling crystal methamphetamine, authorities said. Richard Mallinson, 54, of Mount Holly previously pleaded guilty to drug possession with the intent to distribute, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. This was a result of...
Man admits he shot another man in the back in Atlantic City
A 31-year-old New Jersey man is facing up to nine years in state prison after admitting he shot a man in the back in Atlantic City. Ibn Jones, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and a weapons offense for the Nov. 9, 2021, shooting near the corner of Baltic and Indiana avenues, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Galloway Twp., NJ, Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide For 2020 Crash
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a woman from Galloway has been charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident after an investigation revealed she struck and killed a man in 2020. Carmen Ruiz has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide by recklessly operating a vehicle,...
NJ woman charged in fatal hit-and-run was heavily medicated, prosecutors say
ATLANTIC CITY — A woman is accused of being over-medicated to the point of intoxication when she struck and killed a 25-year-old man, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities announced charges against Carmen Ruiz, 53, of Brigantine, on Wednesday. She faces one count of second-degree vehicular homicide...
Man, 27, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in Atlantic City. Timothy Council Jr. of Atlantic City was shot shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 near 655 Absecon Boulevard, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Council was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Anyone...
South Jersey Woman Charged In Crash That Killed 25-Year-Old Pedestrian: Prosecutor
A woman from South Jersey has been charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian, authorities said.Carmen Ruiz, 53, of Brigantine, is charged with recklessly operating a motor vehicle causing the death of Dustin Miller, they said.On Sept.…
Exclusive: Prosecutor Announces New Atlantic City Crime Initiative
Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds provided us with an exclusive, when he announced today for the first time, the establishment of a first-ever (Atlantic County) Violent Crime Initiative, (VCI). Reynolds described it as follows:. “The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is creating a working group of law enforcement agencies...
Prosecutor: Latest Atlantic City, New Jersey Shooting Homicide
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed the following information regarding the latest shooting fatality in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in Atlantic City, NJ. It has...
Missing Atlantic City teen has been found
An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
With One of the Clearest Pictures Ever, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Man
Just imagine if every surveillance camera system provided pictures that were this clear. Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help identifying the pictured man. As is normally the case, we don't know why authorities want to know who he is, only that he's part...
Camden County, NJ, Financial Planner Sentenced in Million-dollar Tax Evasion Case
A former financial planner from Camden County has been sentenced to 26 months in prison for evading more than $1 million in federal taxes. 63-year-old John Ryan of Cherry Hill had previously pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Tuesday. According...
Atlantic City Police Officer Shot In The Head (2016) Makes Comments
Former Atlantic City Police Officer Josh Vadell’s life was almost taken in 2016 when he was shot in the head in the line of duty. Vadell rarely makes public comments these days, however, he made an exception and placed his written comments in our article on the lack of street patrol officers in Atlantic City.
Whit
Suspect charged after viral TikTok of off-campus break-in
On Friday, Nov. 25, 22-year-old Rowan alum Elizabeth Jasek posted a TikTok showing an unknown man in her off-campus home in Glassboro on Thanksgiving morning. The video was taken with a camera that Jasek set up in her room. It showed the man going through her personal belongings and stealing some items. Nobody residing in the house was home at the time of the incident.
Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics
Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People
Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are. And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0