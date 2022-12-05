Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 fans demand refund after LA Thieves CDL skin nerf
Modern Warfare 2 fans demanded a refund for the LA Thieves CDL skin after the developers altered the operator. Call of Duty games have added plenty of cosmetic skins, but possibly none more controversial than Roze. Modern Warfare 2019’s Roze operator bundle drew criticism because of the character’s all-black outfits. Players argued it was a nightmare to locate her in the jungles of Caldera.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player takes proximity chat trolling to another level by making consoles turn off
Warzone 2 introduced proximity chat, and one player cleverly used the new feature to eliminate an enemy without ever firing their weapon. Proximity chat has been nothing short of a mixed bag in Warzone 2. The new feature allows teams to communicate with enemies. The community has universally embraced proximity chat with open arms, but its results vary.
dexerto.com
Corsair Xeneon Flex gaming monitor: Price, pre-order date & specs
The Corsair Xeneon Flex gaming monitor will be priced at $1999, with pre-orders of the 45-inch bendable panel starting December 15. Corsair unveiled the Xeneon Flex gaming monitor at Gamescom 2022, and it appears that the monitor is primed for release very soon. The bendable panel will be available in limited quantities and is shaping up to be one of the most exciting gaming monitors we’ve seen in a while.
dexerto.com
MW2 Season 1 Reloaded early patch notes: Special Ops Raid, Shipment map & more
Early patch notes for MW2 Season 1 Reloaded have gone live online, teasing the first Special Ops Raid and more. Activision deployed Season 1 content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in mid-November, introducing players to new weapons, additional Operators, and a revamped Battle Pass system. Season 2 for...
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 4 leak reveals Titanfall feature coming in future update
According to a recent leak, a future Fortnite update may add wall running and other Titanfall-like movement mechanics to the battle royale. To the delight of many a player, Epic Games has experimented with movement quite a bit in past Fortnite updates. The advent of Chapter 3, for example, introduced...
dexerto.com
TimTheTatman reveals Warzone 2 sniper loadout fan paid him $50 to use
A chat member donated 50$ for TimTheTatman to try out their Warzone 2 sniper loadout. Miraculously, the donation did not lead him astray, so here’s the loadout free of charge. Sniper rifles currently sit in a precarious position for Warzone 2. The class has shades of potential, but as...
dexerto.com
How to get WoW Amalgam of Rage mount pre-order bonus with Diablo 4
Here is how to get the new Amalgam of Rage mount in WoW Dragonflight by way of preordering Diablo 4. Diablo 4 finally got an official release date at The Game Awards show, showing that we won’t have to wait too long before getting our hands on the long-awaited ARPG.
dexerto.com
Mad Maggie & Catalyst create perfect combo in Apex Legends Winter Express
Two players showcased how deadly Catalyst and Mad Maggie can be in tandem after dealing with a rat in Apex Legends’ Winter Express LTM. Apex Legends’ Wintertide Collection event is finally here and with it brought the return of the Winter Express LTM. Though some players have felt...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 collabs with Microsoft for limited time currency exchange
Overwatch 2 is teaming up with Microsoft to provide players a new way of earning Overwatch Coins through a limited-time currency exchange with Microsoft Points. Players have criticized Blizzard for their extremely limited options available to earn Overwatch Coins, which were previously only obtainable through microtransactions and weekly missions, prompting them to even miss the old loot box system in the original game.
dexerto.com
Transformers: Reactive – Trailer, Closed Beta & everything we know
Developers Splash Damage have revealed their latest game, Transformers: Reactive during The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming game as well as how you can get involved in the Beta. Known as the developers behind Gears Tactics and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, Splash Damage are have...
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime schedule leaked with new episodes after Ultimate Journeys
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been speculating about the future of the series and now a leaked schedule of episodes has been released. Pokemon Ultimate Journeys viewers have been wondering if the lead character, Ash Ketchum, will still be around in the near future – after securing his status as the best trainer in the world in November.
dexerto.com
Amnesia: The Bunker – Release window, trailer, gameplay & more
Amnesia: The Bunker is the next chapter in the survival horror series, but this game is set to radically shake up the formula. Here’s everything we know. While not as well known as horror franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and others, every game in the Amnesia series is a masterclass in tension-building and pure terror. The first Amnesia game, the Dark Descent is considered the scariest game of all time many and went on to inspire a new wave of first-person survival horror games.
dexerto.com
Intel Arc GPU driver update delivers huge boost in gaming performance
Intel’s Arc GPU lineup has received a new update that brings some much-needed performance updates to a whole host of games. The maligned Intel Arc GPUs are finally getting updates to support older graphical architecture like DX9, which certain games like League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive still use.
dexerto.com
Need for Speed: Unbound review – Back to basics in best NFS in years
Need for Speed: Unbound is a surprising addition to the franchise that takes things back to basics, and while not perfect, offers the best Need for Speed game in years as a result. Has any racing franchise had as much of an identity crisis as Need for Speed has over...
dexerto.com
One of Germany’s biggest esports orgs, cowana Gaming, closes doors
In a statement released on December 6, cowana Gaming, one of the biggest esports organizations in Germany, announced that it is ceasing operations at the end of 2022. The statement, released on Twitter in a Twitlonger post, explained that their closure is due to an “international crisis” and the fact that many parts of their business were “no longer executable.”
dexerto.com
Steam Deck update adds support for 8BitDo Ultimate Controller
Valve has updated its version of Linux to include support for the new 8BitDo Ultimate Controller with the Steam Deck. 8BitDo’s Ultimate controller has launched in the EU and US. The new controller has been making waves for its hall-sensing stick and oodles of features. The company has gone to great lengths to ensure that all forms of gaming are supported across their full range. But, the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller stuck out to us as a cut above.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players call for Raid button change to make them faster
Pokemon Go players on Reddit are calling for a simple Raid button change that would make the special events much faster. Since the launch of Raids in Pokemon Go, trainers all around the world have gotten together to catch their favorite ‘mon, whether it’s the latest legendary or just shiny hunting Rockruff.
dexerto.com
Evercade reveals $600k worth of EXP handhelds stolen in transit
Evercade, a privately-owned British handheld company has announced that Limited Edition units of its Evercade EXP handheld have been robbed, causing over $600,000 in stock to be lost before launch. In the early hours of December 6, 2022, a shipment of Evercade EXP Limited Edition handhelds, bound for customers in...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends strikepack cheater caught & mocked for “horrible” gameplay
An Apex Legends strikepack user has been caught red-handed and mocked for their “horrible” gameplay by the community. Just like in any FPS, hackers are a huge problem in Apex Legends as they ruin the competitive integrity of matches. While the anti-cheat is capable of banning those using...
dexerto.com
GameStop rolling back crypto & NFTs after losing millions
Video game retail chain GameStop revealed its plans to roll back its cryptocurrency & NFT projects after the company posted losses totaling millions. Just a few months ago in June 2022, GameStop revealed plans to grow its NFT marketplace and crypto business after posting nearly $160 million in losses from March to June.
Comments / 0